Digi-Key's Top 5 Products of the Month: May 2020

Digi-Key Electronics is a distributor of industrial automation and controls. Here are the top five new products for May 2020:
- Schunk’s Miniature Pneumatic Flexible Robotic End-Effector FGA MPG+ Kits
- Cross roller guidance for precise gripping due to a scope-free base jaw guidance
- Drive concept oval piston for maximum gripping forces
- Base jaws guided on double roller bearings ensuring low friction and smoothly running
- Monitoring with electronic magnetic switches for a maximized process reliability
- Optimized basic load rating suitable for using long gripper fingers
- Mounting from two sides in four screw directions for universal and flexible gripper assembly
- Air supply via hose-free direct connection or screw connections for flexible pressure supply in all automated systems
- Compact dimensions for minimal interfering contours in handling
- PULS CP5 Series 120 W Power Supplies
- Wide input range
- Adjustable output voltage
- Active inrush limiting circuit
- High efficiency
- 5 times peak current for the safe operation of circuit breakers
- 20% output power reserves
- Full power temperature range: -25°C to +60°C
- Phoenix Contact’s Modbus TCP/RCU to PROFINET Gateway
- Support for common industrial protocols including Ethernet/IP, Modbus, and PROFINET
- Multiple variants with different interfaces to meet the application needs
- Simple, intuitive web-based configuration and easy control system integration
- Industrial-grade with a wide input supply voltage range of 10.8 VDC to 30 VDC
- Hazardous location approvals Class I, Div. 2, Groups A, B, C, and D
- Crouzet’s SYR-LINE Universal Digital Timer
- Digital timer (LED) screen
- Multifunction (23 base functions plus options = 138 functions)
- Precise time configuration
- Optional features: password setting and time limit setting
- Two use modes (basic and advanced)
- Programmable without power supply
- Wide time range: 0.1 seconds to 100 days
- Universal power supply: 12 VAC/DC to 240 VAC/DC
- Universal connection
- Compact body for space-saving
- CULus and CE certified
- LAPP’s SKINTOP® Hygienic Cable Glands
- Heavy-duty SKINTOP design provides great pullout strength and very reliable strain relief
- Superior integrated locking mechanism includes an internal ratchet for vibration-proof protection
- Multi-trapezoidal thread requires just one twist to tighten
- FDA approved sealing material
- Generous, high-quality neoprene bushing provides a liquid-tight and dust-proof hermetic seal
- Special sealing element for food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry
- NSF 169 for use in food zones
- IP68/69 protection