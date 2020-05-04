Digi-Key's Top 5 Products of the Month: May 2020

Digi-Key Electronics is a distributor of industrial automation and controls. Here are the top five new products for May 2020:

Schunk’s Miniature Pneumatic Flexible Robotic End-Effector FGA MPG+ Kits Cross roller guidance for precise gripping due to a scope-free base jaw guidance

Drive concept oval piston for maximum gripping forces

Base jaws guided on double roller bearings ensuring low friction and smoothly running

Monitoring with electronic magnetic switches for a maximized process reliability

Optimized basic load rating suitable for using long gripper fingers

Mounting from two sides in four screw directions for universal and flexible gripper assembly

Air supply via hose-free direct connection or screw connections for flexible pressure supply in all automated systems

Compact dimensions for minimal interfering contours in handling PULS CP5 Series 120 W Power Supplies Wide input range

Adjustable output voltage

Active inrush limiting circuit

High efficiency

5 times peak current for the safe operation of circuit breakers

20% output power reserves

Full power temperature range: -25°C to +60°C Phoenix Contact’s Modbus TCP/RCU to PROFINET Gateway Support for common industrial protocols including Ethernet/IP, Modbus, and PROFINET

Multiple variants with different interfaces to meet the application needs

Simple, intuitive web-based configuration and easy control system integration

Industrial-grade with a wide input supply voltage range of 10.8 VDC to 30 VDC

Hazardous location approvals Class I, Div. 2, Groups A, B, C, and D Crouzet’s SYR-LINE Universal Digital Timer Digital timer (LED) screen

Multifunction (23 base functions plus options = 138 functions)

Precise time configuration

Optional features: password setting and time limit setting

Two use modes (basic and advanced)

Programmable without power supply

Wide time range: 0.1 seconds to 100 days

Universal power supply: 12 VAC/DC to 240 VAC/DC

Universal connection

Compact body for space-saving

CULus and CE certified LAPP’s SKINTOP® Hygienic Cable Glands Heavy-duty SKINTOP design provides great pullout strength and very reliable strain relief

Superior integrated locking mechanism includes an internal ratchet for vibration-proof protection

Multi-trapezoidal thread requires just one twist to tighten

FDA approved sealing material

Generous, high-quality neoprene bushing provides a liquid-tight and dust-proof hermetic seal

Special sealing element for food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry

NSF 169 for use in food zones

IP68/69 protection