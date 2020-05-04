Digi-Key's Top 5 Products of the Month: May 2020

This month's top five new products.

May 4th, 2020
Digi-Key Electronics is a distributor of industrial automation and controls. Here are the top five new products for May 2020:

  1. Schunk’s Miniature Pneumatic Flexible Robotic End-Effector FGA MPG+ Kits
    • Cross roller guidance for precise gripping due to a scope-free base jaw guidance 
    • Drive concept oval piston for maximum gripping forces
    • Base jaws guided on double roller bearings ensuring low friction and smoothly running
    • Monitoring with electronic magnetic switches for a maximized process reliability
    • Optimized basic load rating suitable for using long gripper fingers
    • Mounting from two sides in four screw directions for universal and flexible gripper assembly
    • Air supply via hose-free direct connection or screw connections for flexible pressure supply in all automated systems
    • Compact dimensions for minimal interfering contours in handling
  2. PULS CP5 Series 120 W Power Supplies
    • Wide input range 
    • Adjustable output voltage
    • Active inrush limiting circuit
    • High efficiency
    • 5 times peak current for the safe operation of circuit breakers
    • 20% output power reserves
    • Full power temperature range: -25°C to +60°C
  3. Phoenix Contact’s Modbus TCP/RCU to PROFINET Gateway
    • Support for common industrial protocols including Ethernet/IP, Modbus, and PROFINET 
    • Multiple variants with different interfaces to meet the application needs
    • Simple, intuitive web-based configuration and easy control system integration
    • Industrial-grade with a wide input supply voltage range of 10.8 VDC to 30 VDC
    • Hazardous location approvals Class I, Div. 2, Groups A, B, C, and D
  4. Crouzet’s SYR-LINE Universal Digital Timer
    • Digital timer (LED) screen 
    • Multifunction (23 base functions plus options = 138 functions)
    • Precise time configuration
    • Optional features: password setting and time limit setting
    • Two use modes (basic and advanced)
    • Programmable without power supply
    • Wide time range: 0.1 seconds to 100 days
    • Universal power supply: 12 VAC/DC to 240 VAC/DC
    • Universal connection
    • Compact body for space-saving
    • CULus and CE certified
  5. LAPP’s SKINTOP® Hygienic Cable Glands
    • Heavy-duty SKINTOP design provides great pullout strength and very reliable strain relief 
    • Superior integrated locking mechanism includes an internal ratchet for vibration-proof protection
    • Multi-trapezoidal thread requires just one twist to tighten
    • FDA approved sealing material
    • Generous, high-quality neoprene bushing provides a liquid-tight and dust-proof hermetic seal
    • Special sealing element for food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry
    • NSF 169 for use in food zones
    • IP68/69 protection

