House Panel Wants Bezos to Testify in Antitrust Probe

Amazon reportedly used sensitive seller information to develop its own competing products.

May 4th, 2020
Marcy Gordon
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House lawmakers investigating the market dominance of Big Tech are asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements by the company on its competition practices.

In a letter to Bezos on Friday, leaders of the House Judiciary Committee from both parties are holding out the threat of a subpoena if he doesn’t agree voluntarily to appear.

Amazon used sensitive, confidential information about sellers on its marketplace, their products and transactions to develop its own competing products, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report. An Amazon executive denied such a practice in statements at a committee hearing last July, saying the company has a formal policy against it.

If the news report is accurate, Amazon's statements to the committee “appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false" or constituting perjury, said the letter to Bezos signed by the committee's chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and others. “Although we expect that you will testify on a voluntary basis, we reserve the right to resort to compulsory process if necessary."

Amazon spokesmen didn't comment specifically on the lawmakers' request to Bezos.

In response to the Journal report, the company said earlier this week, “We strictly prohibit employees from using non-public, seller-specific data" to determine which of its own products to launch. “While we don’t believe these claims made in the Journal story are accurate, we take these allegations very seriously and have launched an internal investigation.”

The Judiciary antitrust subcommittee led by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., has been conducting a sweeping investigation of Big Tech companies and their impact on competition and consumers, focusing on Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission also are pursuing antitrust probes of the four companies, and state attorneys general from both parties have undertaken investigations of Google and Facebook.

Amazon has drawn unwanted exposure on several fronts in the Trump administration. President Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the e-commerce giant and Bezos. He has accused Amazon of destroying the U.S. Postal Service by swamping it with packages to deliver, at below-market rates charged by the postal service that are deepening its financial woes. USPS is receiving a $10 billion loan under the government's pandemic rescue package.

Trump has called The Washington Post newspaper, owned by Bezos, “fake news." The Post has published critical reports about Trump and his business dealings.

Amazon has sued the government over the Pentagon awarding a $10 billion cloud computing contract to rival Microsoft, alleging that Trump's frequently expressed animus toward the company and Bezos caused the Pentagon to unfairly award the contract. The Pentagon said in March that it is reconsidering the Microsoft contract.

And on Wednesday, the Trump administration's trade office for the first time added five of Amazon's overseas operations to its list of “notorious markets" where pirated goods are sold. Amazon dismissed the move as part of the administration's “personal vendetta" against it.

More
Hairstylist Lacey Ward poses for a photo at the Grey House Salon she co-owns, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Risk Infection or Lose Unemployment?
Workers face a tough choice.
May 1st, 2020
A masked worker walks in view of a 737 jet at a Boeing airplane manufacturing plant.
Boeing Cuts Threaten Seattle Economy
Aerospace no longer dominates Seattle the way it used to, but it's still a huge force in the region.
May 1st, 2020
A person wearing a mask jogs past an Amazon Go store.
Amazon Profit Falls
Getting millions of packages to shopper’s doorsteps is expensive.
May 1st, 2020
Ep1 V2
Food, Packaging, IT Spends Up
Data from a new economic tracker shows a combination of huge spending drops, as well as sectors within U.S. manufacturing that are actually spending more despite COVID-19.
May 1st, 2020
Battery
SK Greenlights Second EV Battery Plant in U.S.
One motivating factor could be a legal dust-up with rival LG Chem.
Apr 30th, 2020
Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, N.Y.
NY Nuclear Plant to Close
Indian Point generated a quarter of the electricity used in New York and its suburbs just three years ago.
Apr 30th, 2020
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Governor's Companies to Appeal Lawsuit Rulings
A federal judge ordered the coal companies to pay $35 million.
Apr 30th, 2020
Mohammad Ikram closes a large door to his business Hot Stop, fully stocked but closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Economists: Quick Recession Rebound Unlikely
Among their concerns is that the coronavirus could flare up again after the economy is re-opened.
Apr 30th, 2020
This Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, shows a Tesla charging station for automobiles in Port Huron, Mich.
Tesla Ekes Out Profit; Musk Rails Against Virus Measures
California's stay-home order may force Tesla to dial back its production forecast.
Apr 30th, 2020
Logo of the car manufacturer Volkswagen is pictured on top of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany.
VW Car Sales, Profits Plunge
But the company said it had strong cash reserves and aimed to make a profit for the full year.
Apr 29th, 2020
People protest what they say is a lack of personal protective equipment for employees.
Hope for Renewed Labor Movement
Jordan Flowers never thought he would become a labor leader. Then the coronavirus hit.
Apr 29th, 2020
In this June 18 2015 file photo, vapor forms across the wings of an Airbus A380 as it performs a demonstration flight.
Airbus Says Crisis Still at 'Early Stage'
The company's CEO called it "the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known."
Apr 29th, 2020