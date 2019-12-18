Reebok Unveils Plant-Based Sneakers

In summary:
- The plant-based craze has been dominating the food market all year, as major restaurant chains add meatless menu items.
- According to CNN Business, the new plant-based trend for 2020 will be “vegan” athletic shoes.
- Recently, Adidas-owned brand Reebok unveiled the Floatride GROW, its first plant-based running shoe.
- The upper is comprised of eucalyptus, supported by natural rubber and caster bean soles.
- Reebok brand president Matt O'Toole told CNN Business that this was the first of Reebok’s vegan shoes designed to withstand the intense use by athletes.
- He contends this new shoe “holds up just as well as our other [athletic] shoes."