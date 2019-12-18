OSHA: Workplace Overdoses, Suicides Up Considerably in 2018

At-work unintentional overdoses and suicides increased by 12 and 11 percent in 2018, respectively, while fatal falls from height dropped 14 percent.

OSHA
Dec 18th, 2019
Osha 2
iStock

WASHINGTON, DC — The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries Report, released Oct. 17, shows the rate of fatal work injuries remained unchanged in 2018.

Tragically, unintentional overdoses at work increased by 12 percent — the sixth consecutive annual increase and a reflection of the broader opioid crisis that our nation is facing. To combat this problem, President Trump has declared the opioid epidemic a National Health Emergency. OSHA also teamed with the National Safety Council on the release of a toolkit to help employers address opioid abuse in their workplaces and support workers in recovery.

Osha LogoSuicide at work, which increased by 11 percent in 2018, is also a tragic public health problem that can have lasting harmful effects on families, workplaces, and communities. OSHA created a new webpage with free and confidential resources to help identify the warning signs of suicide and to help users know who and how to call for help.

The new report also showed a 14 percent decline in work-related fatal falls from heights, the lowest total since 2013. Enforcement efforts helped abate more than 7,000 fall-related hazards in the construction industry.

"OSHA will continue to use BLS for enforcement targeting within its jurisdiction to help prevent tragedies," said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. "Inspections for OSHA were up, and we will work with state plans so employers and workers can find compliance assistance tools in many forms or call the agency to report unsafe working conditions. Any fatality is one too many."

Employers who need assistance in meeting their safety obligations can take advantage of OSHA’s no-cost and confidential On-Site Consultation Program. OSHA Training Institute Education Centers (OTIs) also provide training to workers, employers, and other safety professionals across the nation.

More in Home
This Oct. 16, 2019 file photos shows an AmerisourceBergen Corp. office building in Conshohocken, Pa. Michigan is suing four companies over the deadly painkiller epidemic. State Attorney General Dana Nessel says Michigan is the first state to sue major opioid distributors under a drug dealer liability law. The suit filed Tuesday, Dec. 17, names AmericsourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Walgreens. They have been sued in other states, too.
Suit Likens Drug Distributors to Dealers
It is reportedly the first state that targets distributors under a liability law enacted to combat illegal drug trafficking.
Dec 18th, 2019
In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a worker enters a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane during a brief media tour of Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash. On Monday, Dec. 16, shares of Boeing are falling before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 Max or even end production all together.
Max Halt Will Hit Suppliers
Suppliers could be forced to cut employees, and some might even get pushed out of business.
Dec 18th, 2019
This March 23, 2010, file photo, shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. A fifth former Google worker has filed a complaint with federal regulators accusing the company of improperly firing employees for labor organizing activity. Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.
Fired Google Worker Files Complaint
Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.
Dec 18th, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers assemble Apple products at an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.1% in Nov.
The gain reversed a 0.9% drop in October and was the biggest jump since October 2017.
Dec 17th, 2019
Shooting
Temp Employee Shoots Co-Worker at Dart Container
The shooting created a panic.
Dec 17th, 2019
Mfg Min 12 18 Thumb2
Google, Facebook Lose 'Top' Workplaces
Employees are changing their tune on what constitutes a top workplace.
Dec 17th, 2019
Cutting Tool Cnc I Stock
Oct. Cutting Tool Orders up 10% from Sept.
Despite the considerable one-month increase, October's total was still down 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
Dec 17th, 2019
Kimberly Clark
Impact Resistant Glasses
Smith & Wesson Safety Glasses also offer all-day comfort and edgy, contemporary designs.
Dec 17th, 2019
Protesters block traffic on Beale Street where a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric building is located in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Pacific Gas &amp; Electric will have to quickly reshuffle its board of directors and redraw a complex plan addressing more than $50 billion in potential wildfire claims to gain Gov. Gavin Newsom&apos;s support in time to meet a fast-approaching deadline to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
PG&E, California Gov. Face Off
PG&E needs to quickly overhaul its plan in time to meet a make-or-break deadline for getting out of bankruptcy.
Dec 17th, 2019
Fed Ex Ground I Stock
Amazon Partially Bans Sellers from Using FedEx
The temporary ban will block those companies from using FedEx Ground service.
Dec 17th, 2019
0
Episerver Acquires Insite Software
Customer-centric digital experience provider Episerver gains a well-known provider of digital commerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors.
Dec 16th, 2019
Automation Direct Sized
Digital Stepper Drives
Leadshine 2-phase digital micro-stepping drives with micro-stepping motor movement and anti-resonance for optimal torque, provide extra smooth motion, low motor heating and noise.
Dec 16th, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo customers shop at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 13, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for November.
Holiday Shopping Off to Slow Start
With Thanksgiving falling later in November there were fewer shopping days after Black Friday.
Dec 16th, 2019
General Motors President Mark Reuss speaks Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the General Motors Wentzville Assembly and Stamping plant in Wentzville, Mo. Reuss announced the plant will receive $1 billion to upgrade the facility as it prepares to produce a next generation of midsize pickup trucks.
GM to Invest $1.5B in MO Plant
In July, Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill providing up to $50 million of tax credits if GM invests $750 million to expand the Wentzville plant.
Dec 16th, 2019