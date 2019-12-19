Industrial Label & Sign Printer

This powerful large-format, multi-color thermal transfer printing station can produce large signs and small labels with 4" to 9.75" supply widths.

Graphic Products
Dec 19th, 2019
Graphic Products A

Graphic Products (Beaverton, OR) has introduced DuraLabel Kodiak, the ultimate signage and labeling system, built to handle even the most demanding projects and compliance jobs. This powerful large-format, multi-color thermal transfer printing station can produce large signs and small labels with 4" to 9.75" supply widths. With a variety of heavy-duty industrial supplies, Kodiak’s printed signs perform in the most challenging environments and extreme weather conditions. Kodiak, a robust standalone printer, comes with Graphic Products’ fastest, easiest operating system to date. It has an easy to navigate 9-inch color touchscreen interface, which makes effective sign and label design a snap. It has a stylus and wireless keyboard for added ease of use. Kodiak comes pre-programmed with intuitive LabelForge PRO design software, which allows users to easily create arc flash signs, pipe markers, custom facility signs, barcode labels, and more.

www.graphicproducts.com; 800-788-5572

This Oct. 16, 2019 file photos shows an AmerisourceBergen Corp. office building in Conshohocken, Pa. Michigan is suing four companies over the deadly painkiller epidemic. State Attorney General Dana Nessel says Michigan is the first state to sue major opioid distributors under a drug dealer liability law. The suit filed Tuesday, Dec. 17, names AmericsourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Walgreens. They have been sued in other states, too.
Suit Likens Drug Distributors to Dealers
It is reportedly the first state that targets distributors under a liability law enacted to combat illegal drug trafficking.
Dec 18th, 2019
In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a worker enters a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane during a brief media tour of Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash. On Monday, Dec. 16, shares of Boeing are falling before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 Max or even end production all together.
Max Halt Will Hit Suppliers
Suppliers could be forced to cut employees, and some might even get pushed out of business.
Dec 18th, 2019
This March 23, 2010, file photo, shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. A fifth former Google worker has filed a complaint with federal regulators accusing the company of improperly firing employees for labor organizing activity. Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.
Fired Google Worker Files Complaint
Kathryn Spiers, a security engineer, said Google fired her after she created a pop-up notification for employees to inform them of their labor rights.
Dec 18th, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers assemble Apple products at an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.1% in Nov.
The gain reversed a 0.9% drop in October and was the biggest jump since October 2017.
Dec 17th, 2019
Shooting
Temp Employee Shoots Co-Worker at Dart Container
The shooting created a panic.
Dec 17th, 2019
Mfg Min 12 18 Thumb2
Google, Facebook Lose 'Top' Workplaces
Employees are changing their tune on what constitutes a top workplace.
Dec 17th, 2019
Cutting Tool Cnc I Stock
Oct. Cutting Tool Orders up 10% from Sept.
Despite the considerable one-month increase, October's total was still down 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
Dec 17th, 2019
Kimberly Clark
Impact Resistant Glasses
Smith & Wesson Safety Glasses also offer all-day comfort and edgy, contemporary designs.
Dec 17th, 2019
Protesters block traffic on Beale Street where a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric building is located in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Pacific Gas &amp; Electric will have to quickly reshuffle its board of directors and redraw a complex plan addressing more than $50 billion in potential wildfire claims to gain Gov. Gavin Newsom&apos;s support in time to meet a fast-approaching deadline to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
PG&E, California Gov. Face Off
PG&E needs to quickly overhaul its plan in time to meet a make-or-break deadline for getting out of bankruptcy.
Dec 17th, 2019
Fed Ex Ground I Stock
Amazon Partially Bans Sellers from Using FedEx
The temporary ban will block those companies from using FedEx Ground service.
Dec 17th, 2019
0
Episerver Acquires Insite Software
Customer-centric digital experience provider Episerver gains a well-known provider of digital commerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors.
Dec 16th, 2019
Automation Direct Sized
Digital Stepper Drives
Leadshine 2-phase digital micro-stepping drives with micro-stepping motor movement and anti-resonance for optimal torque, provide extra smooth motion, low motor heating and noise.
Dec 16th, 2019
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo customers shop at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 13, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for November.
Holiday Shopping Off to Slow Start
With Thanksgiving falling later in November there were fewer shopping days after Black Friday.
Dec 16th, 2019
General Motors President Mark Reuss speaks Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the General Motors Wentzville Assembly and Stamping plant in Wentzville, Mo. Reuss announced the plant will receive $1 billion to upgrade the facility as it prepares to produce a next generation of midsize pickup trucks.
GM to Invest $1.5B in MO Plant
In July, Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill providing up to $50 million of tax credits if GM invests $750 million to expand the Wentzville plant.
Dec 16th, 2019