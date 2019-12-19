Graphic Products (Beaverton, OR) has introduced DuraLabel Kodiak, the ultimate signage and labeling system, built to handle even the most demanding projects and compliance jobs. This powerful large-format, multi-color thermal transfer printing station can produce large signs and small labels with 4" to 9.75" supply widths. With a variety of heavy-duty industrial supplies, Kodiak’s printed signs perform in the most challenging environments and extreme weather conditions. Kodiak, a robust standalone printer, comes with Graphic Products’ fastest, easiest operating system to date. It has an easy to navigate 9-inch color touchscreen interface, which makes effective sign and label design a snap. It has a stylus and wireless keyboard for added ease of use. Kodiak comes pre-programmed with intuitive LabelForge PRO design software, which allows users to easily create arc flash signs, pipe markers, custom facility signs, barcode labels, and more.

www.graphicproducts.com; 800-788-5572