GM Recalls 840K Vehicles for Seat Belt, Suspension Problems

The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries.

Dec 23rd, 2020
Associated Press
GM sign at a plant in Michigan.
GM sign at a plant in Michigan.
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 vehicles in the U.S. for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail.

The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. Also included are the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020 and 2021 Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500.

All have split bench seats. Pickups with bucket seats are not affected.

GM says in government documents that the seat belt brackets may not have been secured to the seat frame. That means the belts may not properly restrain people in a crash. The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries.

GM will notify owners starting Feb. 1 and dealers will inspect the seat belt brackets and assemble them correctly.

The suspension recall covers the 2012 and 2013 Buick Regal, the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and the 2010 through 2013 Buick Lacrosse midsize cars that were sold or registered in salt-belt states. The rear toe links can rust and fail on 213,000 of the vehicles.

A coating on the links can chip away, exposing the metal and allowing rust. That can cause the links to fracture.

The recall covers vehicles sold or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin or Washington, D.C.

GM says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will replace the toe links when parts are available. Owners will get a notice on Feb. 15 and a second notice when parts are ready around March 15.

More
Out Of Office I Stock 1075416202 5efe1da207e14 5fe278ce57373
Heads Up: No MBT Newsletters Until Jan. 4th
Have a great holiday season!
Dec 23rd, 2020
Shoppers wear protective face masks as they look for Black Friday deals at the Ellenton Premium Outlet stores.
The Holidays Could Make or Break Struggling Stores
For some, it could be their last chance at survival.
Dec 22nd, 2020
A woman carries a shopping bag while walking past a cosmetics store.
Q3 GDP Estimate Gets a Slight Upgrade to 33.4% Growth
But it's likely that a resurgence in coronavirus cases slowed growth sharply during the last three months of 2020.
Dec 22nd, 2020
A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London.
BioNTech CEO Confident Vaccine Will Work on UK Variant
The variant has sparked concern worldwide because of signs that it may spread more easily.
Dec 22nd, 2020
I Stock 813634118
Gunpowder Factory Explosion Kills 3
Some townspeople were ordered to evacuate their homes as a precaution.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Dusk falls over the Capitol.
$900B COVID Relief Bill Passed by Congress
The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Felled trees lie on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany.
German Court Upholds Tree-Felling Ban at Tesla Plant Site
The court says Tesla had not provided information on paying for possible environmental restoration projects.
Dec 21st, 2020
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash.
Senate Investigators Fault FAA Over Boeing Jet, Safety
The agency may have also obstructed a review of two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max.
Dec 21st, 2020
An unsold 2021 S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership.
High-Flying Tesla Joins S&P 500
Skeptics say buyer beware.
Dec 21st, 2020
The main entrance of the Lockheed Martin plant in Goodyear, Ariz.
Lockheed Martin to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.4B Deal
The acquisition is part of Lockheed's attempt to gird for competition from SpaceX and Blue Origin.
Dec 21st, 2020
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is seen at the U.S. Capitol at night after negotiators sealed a deal for COVID relief Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Washington.
Congress Seals Agreement on $900B COVID Relief Bill
The relief package would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans.
Dec 21st, 2020
It Superhero
Facing 2021 Like a Superhero
Balancing budgets with results and investing in the right areas has never been more important.
Dec 20th, 2020