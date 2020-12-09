New White House Offer Adds $600 Checks to COVID-19 Relief

But the proposal would eliminate a partial restoration of jobless benefits.

Dec 9th, 2020
Andrew Taylor
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is back in the middle of Capitol Hill's confusing COVID-19 negotiations, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans but eliminate a $300-per-week employment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators.

The offer arrived Tuesday with the endorsement of the top House Republican and appeared to demonstrate some flexibility by powerful Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. But Democrats immediately blasted the plan over the administration's refusal to back the partial restoration, to $300 per week, of bonus pandemic jobless benefits that lapsed in August.

The House on Wednesday will pass a one-week government funding bill to give lawmakers more time to sort through the hot mess they have created for themselves after months of futile negotiations and posturing and recent rounds of flip-flopping. Without the measure, the government would shut down this weekend.

President-elect Joe Biden is pressing for as much pandemic relief as possible, though he's not directly involved in the talks. McConnell says Congress will not adjourn without providing the long-overdue COVID-19 relief. The pressure to deliver is intense — all sides say failure isn’t an option.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the new offer to Pelosi late Tuesday afternoon, he said in a statement. He offered few details, though House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said it proposes the $600 direct payment for individuals and $1,200 for couples, which is half the payment delivered by the March pandemic relief bill.

Mnuchin reached out to Pelosi after a call with top congressional GOP leaders, including McConnell, who remains at odds with Democratic leaders over COVID-19 relief. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted as unacceptable Mnuchin's move to drop a $300 per week additional federal unemployment benefit to supplement regular state benefits.

The top Democrats are instead invested in the work of a bipartisan group take the lead in crafting a solution.

That group — led by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, among others — is seeking to rally lawmakers behind a $908 billion framework that includes a $300-per-week pandemic jobless benefit and $160 billion for states and local governments. It is more generous than a GOP plan that’s been filibustered twice already but far smaller than a wish list assembled by House Democrats.

Republican members of the group won't budge above the agreed-upon $908 billion price tag, which leaves no room for even the reduced $600 direct government payment to most Americans that is sought by Trump.

“We can't get our Republican colleagues above the $908 billion," Manchin said Wednesday on CNN.

“Right now we’re targeting struggling families, failing businesses, health care workers and we don’t have a stimulus check to every single person, regardless of need,” said Collins.

Other key elements of a potential year-end COVID-19 rescue package are clear: Another round of subsidies for businesses that are especially hard hit by the pandemic; extension of regular state jobless benefits set to expire Dec. 31; funding to distribute vaccines and other help for struggling health care providers; and funding for schools.

A potential COVID agreement would catch a ride on a separate $1.4 trillion government-wide spending bill that has its own set of problems, including fights over protections for the sage grouse, the Census, and accounting maneuvers being employed by lawmakers to squeeze $12 billion more into the legislation.

McConnell had earlier proposed shelving a top Democratic priority — aid to state and local governments — in exchange for dropping his own pet provision, a shield against lawsuits for COVID-related negligence. Democrats angrily rejected the idea, saying McConnell was undermining the efforts of the bipartisan group of Senate negotiators and reneging on earlier statements that state and local aid would likely have to be an element of a COVID-19 relief agreement given Democratic control of the House.

The $916 billion Mnuchin offer, the separate ongoing talks among key rank-and-file senators, and the shifting demands by the White House all add up to muddled, confusing prospects for a long-delayed COVID-19 aid package.

The Mnuchin plan resurrects direct payments that are popular with Trump and the public but that are disliked by many Republican lawmakers who say they are costly and send too much aid to people who do not need it. Democrats generally embrace the idea.

McConnell says Congress will not adjourn without providing the long-overdue COVID-19 relief. He had previously said he would not put any pandemic relief bill on the floor that does not include the liability shield, which is being sought by businesses, universities, nonprofits, and others that are reopening during the pandemic. This summer, he endorsed the $300-per-week jobless benefit but Republicans shelved the idea in two failed votes this fall.

For her part, Pelosi initially demanded more than $900 billion for state and local governments this spring, but the fiscal situation in the states hasn't been as bad as feared and Democratic leaders could be willing to accept a $160 billion proposal by the moderate group. Before the November election, Pelosi criticized a $1.5 trillion COVID-19 aid plan assembled by moderate members as inadequate but now is willing to consider significantly less as a bridge to additional help under a Biden administration next year.

More
The Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland.
Mining Giant Glencore Lays Out Climate Plan
The company aims to stop adding greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere by 2050.
Dec 8th, 2020
Blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes.
Years of Research Laid Groundwork for Speedy COVID-19 Shots
More than a decade of behind-the-scenes work is credited for the success.
Dec 8th, 2020
A parking lot full of Uber self-driving Volvos in Pittsburgh.
Uber, Hard-Hit by Pandemic, Sells Its Robot-Vehicle Division
Self-driving vehicle technology company Aurora will acquire the employees and technology behind Uber's Advanced Technologies Group.
Dec 8th, 2020
Predictive Analytics
The Expanding Role of Predictive Analytics in Manufacturing
Beyond maintenance, the AI-driven technology has evolved to offer solutions for quality control, downtime and operational efficiency throughout the plant floor and supply chain.
Dec 8th, 2020
The advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.
OPEC, Russia to Nudge up Oil Output After Hit from Pandemic
Oil producing countries face a dilemma: producing more increases their revenues but could send prices lower.
Dec 4th, 2020
Caribou from the Porcupine Caribou Herd migrate onto the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska.
US Plans Oil, Gas Lease Sale in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
Opponents alleged that the Bureau of Land Management failed to adequately consider the potential effects of a leasing program.
Dec 4th, 2020
Tugboats work to free the freighter Harvest Spirit that turned sideways and grounded in the Livingstone Channel of the Detroit River.
Freighter Stuck in Detroit River Slows Great Lakes Shipping
Another ship struck the bottom while trying to avoid the stuck freighter.
Dec 4th, 2020
Screenshot from video of the demolition.
Explosives Topple 1,000-Foot Stack at Old Power Plant
The steel from the structure will be recycled.
Dec 4th, 2020
Futuristic Smart Glasses 508131094 2082x1445
How ‘Neural’ Manufacturing Could Create Even Smarter Systems
The next step in applying Smart Manufacturing initiatives could include assessing and predicting behaviors.
Dec 4th, 2020
Volunteers Juanita MacKenzie, front, and Dave Stutman carry boxes of food to a waiting car at a pantry.
US Jobless Claims Remain High at 712,000
The U.S. economy and job market remain under stress from the intensified viral outbreak.
Dec 3rd, 2020
A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region.
US to Block Goods from Chinese Company Over Rights Abuses
Any U.S. company seeking to import goods from the company would have to prove they were not made with the forced labor.
Dec 3rd, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater.
Biden, Top Democrats Swing Behind Bipartisan Virus Aid Bill
The bill would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit and re-establishing PPP, among other various forms of aid.
Dec 3rd, 2020