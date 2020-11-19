UN Climate Chief: Pledges by Big Polluters Boost Paris Hopes

The coronavirus crisis proved to be an opportunity to change old habits.

Nov 19th, 2020
Frank Jordans
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s climate chief says deadlines set by some of the world’s top polluters to end greenhouse gas emissions, along with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to take Washington back into the Paris accord, have boosted hopes of meeting the pact’s ambitious goals.

The agreement signed in the French capital five years ago aims to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) — ideally no more than 1.5 C (2.7 Fahrenheit) — compared to pre-industrial times by the end of the century. Experts say the world is far off track and that, with average temperatures already up by about 1 C (2 Fahrenheit), drastic action is needed in the next 30 years.

But the recent announcement by China, the world's top polluter, that it will phase out emissions by 2060, and pledges by Japan and South Korea to do the same a decade earlier, have drawn cautious optimism from climate campaigners. Their hopes were further boosted by Biden's election win earlier this month and his pledge to undo President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Paris agreement.

“These announcements are really extraordinary,” Patricia Espinosa, head of the U.N. climate office, told The Associated Press. “Just a few months ago, I don’t think anybody would have really predicted that we would see these kinds of announcements at this time. And especially in the middle of the pandemic.”

Espinosa said countries' willingness to commit to tougher emissions limits shows that curbing global warming remains a political priority — and that the target set in Paris is a possibility.

“Science has told us that we still have a chance to achieve it," she said. "Looking at these announcements, I think that we should be also having even more hope.”

But Espinosa cautioned against complacency. “I don’t want to sound like it’s a done deal,” she said. “We are still far from there.”

The pandemic brought a sudden halt to the U.N.'s carousel of climate meetings, disrupting complex negotiations on a wide range of environmental issues and forcing the cancellation of the global body's annual climate summit for the first time in a quarter century.

“It has been challenging," Espinosa said by video from her agency’s headquarters in Bonn, Germany, noting how carefully forged relationships were suddenly confined to virtual conversations. “It does not substitute the in-person contacts, but it works.”

In some ways, however, the coronavirus crisis has proved to be an opportunity to change old habits, she added.

“Everybody is clear that we will not go back to the normal that we had before the pandemic," Espinosa said, recalling her globe-trotting days as Mexico’s top diplomat from 2006 to 2012 that sometimes included two long-distance flights a day. "You cannot continue to travel like you used to travel.”

The 62-year-old praised young people in particular for being willing to adapt, forgoing some of the planet-warming habits of older generations such as owning cars and indulging in meat-heavy diets that scientists say need to change.

“This deep transformation is very much going to be driven by the youth,” Espinosa said.

Still, political leadership remains key to weaning economies off fossil fuels, especially in countries where large numbers of jobs are tied to extraction of oil, natural gas and coal, she said, adding that governments will also have to look beyond national interests when it comes to investing in low-carbon solutions.

That will mean denying COVID-19 economic recovery funds to polluting industries while putting up the $100 billion each year world leaders pledged in Paris to help poor countries tackle climate change by 2020, she said.

“It is absolutely indispensable that we align those recovery packages to the goals of the Paris agreement,” Espinosa said. “We should not go back to the past. We cannot continue to invest in a gray future.”

Her comments were echoed Thursday by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called on the European Union to ramp up its emissions target for 2030, from 40% cuts to at least 55%.

“I urge you to continue to lead with concrete and ambitious near-term commitments," Guterres said in a speech to the European Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank.

The 27-nation bloc, which has also tentatively committed to reaching “net zero” emissions by 2050, is in talks to earmark parts of a vast stimulus package for ‘green recovery’ projects.

“The proposed 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) investment package is an opportunity to invest in measures and technologies needed to achieve climate neutrality by 2050,” Guterres said.

More
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou, gives press conference
World's Biggest Shipper Remains Wary of Pandemic
Global demand for containers is expected to contract by some 5% this year.
Nov 18th, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos.
FDA Allows 1st Rapid Virus Test That Gives Results at Home
The test delivers results in 30 minutes.
Nov 18th, 2020
Bill Ford Jr., Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board.
Ford to Revamp Book Warehouse into Innovation Hub
The project is part of Ford's foray into Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.
Nov 18th, 2020
Sign limiting the quantity of paper towels customers can buy at a Target store in Bloomington, Minn., Nov. 17, 2020.
Toilet Paper Limits, Empty Shelves Are Back as Virus Surges
A surge of new coronavirus cases is sending people back to stores to stockpile again.
Nov 18th, 2020
Connected Machinery
Avoiding Four Common Digital Transformation Obstacles
In pursuit of solutions, manufacturers typically encounter these unforeseen challenges.
Nov 18th, 2020
United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton addresses the autoworker's convention in Detroit.
Former UAW VP Gets 2 1/2 Years in Prison
The former executive took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract.
Nov 18th, 2020
Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van.
Amazon Opens Online Pharmacy
The new drug delivery service immediately rippled through the pharmaceutical sector.
Nov 17th, 2020
An unsold 2021 S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership.
Tesla Will Be Added to the Benchmark S&P 500 Index
Tesla shares jumped nearly 14% in after-hours trading.
Nov 17th, 2020
Myrtle Felton, from left, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James, conduct a live stream video on property owned by Formosa in St. James Parish, La.
Army Corps Suspends $9.4B Plastics Complex Permit
The Corps suspended the permit on a technicality but could review other aspects.
Nov 17th, 2020
I Stock 1017119960 (1)
FBI Searches Home of Ohio Public Utility Commission Chairman
The search follows the arrest of the speaker of the Ohio House and four others in connection to a $60 million bribery scheme.
Nov 17th, 2020
A sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.
Government Furthers Investigation into Tesla Camera Failures
The automaker's giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display.
Nov 17th, 2020
Lyft’s president John Zimmer.
Lyft's Zimmer Talks Future of Workplace, Electric Vehicles
Lyft scored a major victory when California voters passed Proposition 22, allowing app-based companies to treat drivers as contractors.
Nov 16th, 2020