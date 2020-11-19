Conservation Groups Sue US to Halt Oil Project in Alaska

The groups claim that officials underestimated the plan's harm to local wildlife.

Nov 19th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1206502734
iStock

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Conservation groups are suing the Trump administration to halt the approval of a development plan for a ConocoPhillips oil project in Alaska, arguing that officials underestimated the plan's harm to local wildlife.

The groups filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Interior Department, under which the agencies fall.

Groups involved in the lawsuit include the Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic, Alaska Wilderness League, Defenders of Wildlife, the Northern Alaska Environmental Center. The Wilderness Society and the Sierra Club.

They also claim the federal land bureau failed to provide a plan to mitigate harm to Arctic communities and public health, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The oil project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska involves multiple drill sites, a processing facility and gravel roads and pipelines. The Trump administration approved the plan in October.

The Bureau of Land Management said the project could produce up to 160,000 oil barrels daily, or 600 million barrels over 30 years and would help boost state revenue in Alaska.

The agency in a statement Wednesday said it stands by its environmental analysis for the development.

“Our science-based decisions are legally compliant and based on an extensive process involving input from BLM career subject matter experts and the public. The BLM continues to implement its multiple-use mission and safely and responsibly develop its natural resources,” the agency said.

ConocoPhillips has said production could start by the mid-2020s.

Natalie Lowman, a spokesperson for ConocoPhillips Alaska, told The Associated Press that the company does not comment on ongoing litigation. The conservation groups do not name ConocoPhillips as a defendant in their lawsuit.

Conservation groups said the project is a threat to the Teshekpuk Lake Special Area, a complex in the 36,000 square-mile (93,000 square-kilometer) reserve that supports birds and caribou. The groups said the oil project could negatively affect polar bears.

More
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou, gives press conference
World's Biggest Shipper Remains Wary of Pandemic
Global demand for containers is expected to contract by some 5% this year.
Nov 18th, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos.
FDA Allows 1st Rapid Virus Test That Gives Results at Home
The test delivers results in 30 minutes.
Nov 18th, 2020
Bill Ford Jr., Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board.
Ford to Revamp Book Warehouse into Innovation Hub
The project is part of Ford's foray into Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.
Nov 18th, 2020
Sign limiting the quantity of paper towels customers can buy at a Target store in Bloomington, Minn., Nov. 17, 2020.
Toilet Paper Limits, Empty Shelves Are Back as Virus Surges
A surge of new coronavirus cases is sending people back to stores to stockpile again.
Nov 18th, 2020
Connected Machinery
Avoiding Four Common Digital Transformation Obstacles
In pursuit of solutions, manufacturers typically encounter these unforeseen challenges.
Nov 18th, 2020
United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton addresses the autoworker's convention in Detroit.
Former UAW VP Gets 2 1/2 Years in Prison
The former executive took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract.
Nov 18th, 2020
Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van.
Amazon Opens Online Pharmacy
The new drug delivery service immediately rippled through the pharmaceutical sector.
Nov 17th, 2020
An unsold 2021 S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership.
Tesla Will Be Added to the Benchmark S&P 500 Index
Tesla shares jumped nearly 14% in after-hours trading.
Nov 17th, 2020
Myrtle Felton, from left, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James, conduct a live stream video on property owned by Formosa in St. James Parish, La.
Army Corps Suspends $9.4B Plastics Complex Permit
The Corps suspended the permit on a technicality but could review other aspects.
Nov 17th, 2020
I Stock 1017119960 (1)
FBI Searches Home of Ohio Public Utility Commission Chairman
The search follows the arrest of the speaker of the Ohio House and four others in connection to a $60 million bribery scheme.
Nov 17th, 2020
A sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.
Government Furthers Investigation into Tesla Camera Failures
The automaker's giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display.
Nov 17th, 2020
Lyft’s president John Zimmer.
Lyft's Zimmer Talks Future of Workplace, Electric Vehicles
Lyft scored a major victory when California voters passed Proposition 22, allowing app-based companies to treat drivers as contractors.
Nov 16th, 2020