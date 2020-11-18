World's Biggest Shipper Remains Wary of Pandemic

Global demand for containers is expected to contract by some 5% this year.

Nov 18th, 2020
Associated Press
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou, gives press conference
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou, gives press conference
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Wednesday that global container volumes increased by around 1% in the third quarter, a faster rebound than expected earlier in the year.

However, global demand for containers is expected to contract by 4-5% this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said its third quarter revenue decreased by 1.4% to $9.9billion while its profit rose to $947 million from $520 million during the same period a year earlier.

CEO Soeren Skou said that “despite COVID-19 negatively affecting activities in most of our businesses, our disciplined execution of the strategy led to solid earnings and cash flow growth in Q3.”

He said that the group had managed to simplify the organization of its shipping unit and had closed the acquisition of KGH Customs Services, a Sweden-based specialist in trade and customs management services in Europe.

In a statement, the group said it looked “confidently past the extraordinary 2020."

"However we remain well aware of the high level of uncertainty the pandemic and associated lock downs continue to pose in the coming quarters,” the company said.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is based in Copenhagen, operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 80,000 people.

More
United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton addresses the autoworker's convention in Detroit.
Former UAW VP Gets 2 1/2 Years in Prison
The former executive took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract.
Nov 18th, 2020
Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van.
Amazon Opens Online Pharmacy
The new drug delivery service immediately rippled through the pharmaceutical sector.
Nov 17th, 2020
An unsold 2021 S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership.
Tesla Will Be Added to the Benchmark S&P 500 Index
Tesla shares jumped nearly 14% in after-hours trading.
Nov 17th, 2020
Myrtle Felton, from left, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James, conduct a live stream video on property owned by Formosa in St. James Parish, La.
Army Corps Suspends $9.4B Plastics Complex Permit
The Corps suspended the permit on a technicality but could review other aspects.
Nov 17th, 2020
I Stock 1017119960 (1)
FBI Searches Home of Ohio Public Utility Commission Chairman
The search follows the arrest of the speaker of the Ohio House and four others in connection to a $60 million bribery scheme.
Nov 17th, 2020
A sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.
Government Furthers Investigation into Tesla Camera Failures
The automaker's giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display.
Nov 17th, 2020
Lyft’s president John Zimmer.
Lyft's Zimmer Talks Future of Workplace, Electric Vehicles
Lyft scored a major victory when California voters passed Proposition 22, allowing app-based companies to treat drivers as contractors.
Nov 16th, 2020
Part of a 'freezer farm,' a football field-sized facility for storing finished COVID-19 vaccines, in Puurs, Belgium.
BioNTech Scientist: Vaccine Could Halve Virus Transmission
If all goes well, the vaccine could result in a "dramatic" curb of the virus' spread.
Nov 16th, 2020
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Shipyard, Union Are Getting Back on Same Page After Strike
Union officials and shipyard managers have been meeting with help from a federal mediator since the two-month strike ended in August.
Nov 16th, 2020
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
GM Recalling Nearly 69K Bolt Electric Cars
Batteries have reportedly caught fire in five of the vehicles so far.
Nov 16th, 2020
A boat travels on the Tennessee River near the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant near Spring City, Tenn.
Federal Utility Fined $900K for Nuclear Violations, Coverup
Regulators noted a “substantial safety culture issue.”
Nov 16th, 2020
A worker is seen in the area surrounding a tree farm in North Perry, Ohio.
FirstEnergy Sets Goal to Become Carbon-Free by 2050
The announcement came days after several top executives were fired for violating company policies.
Nov 13th, 2020