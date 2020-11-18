Ford to Revamp Book Warehouse into Innovation Hub

The project is part of Ford's foray into Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.

Nov 18th, 2020
Corey Williams
Bill Ford Jr., Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board.
Bill Ford Jr., Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board.
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. revealed plans Tuesday to transform a long-vacant book warehouse into a hub for automobile innovation in Detroit’s oldest neighborhood.

Corktown, long known for its wood-framed houses, restaurants and taverns, is the site of the automaker's planned $740 million project to create a place where new transportation and mobility ideas are nurtured and developed.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company's foray into Corktown started with its 2018 acquisition of the massive Michigan Central train station and other buildings in the neighborhood just west of downtown.

When work is completed, the 30-acre (12.1 hectare) site will have more than 1 million square feet (304,800 meters) of commercial space.

“This is a really, authentically beautiful neighborhood. It’s really important that we maintain its integrity,” said Mary Culler, Ford’s Detroit development director and president of the Ford Foundation.

For decades, Corktown stood in the long shadow of the hulking 17-story train station. After being vacated in 1988, the building epitomized Detroit’s blight and economic despair amid the city’s steadily shrinking manufacturing base and exodus of people.

Between the 1950s and 2010, Detroit lost more than 1 million residents. Stable, middle- and blue-collar neighborhoods were emptied of families. Houses became vacant, stripped of metal and anything else of value before collapsing or razed into mounds of wood and other debris.

Through it all, the train station remained standing — too costly to demolish, too large for other uses, and a contradiction to its once-ornate grandeur.

The depot opened in late 1913 and was designed by the same architects who created New York’s Grand Central Terminal. Like other train stations across the U.S., Detroit's became seemingly obsolete as interest in traveling by rail waned.

Businessman Manuel “Matty” Moroun bought the building in the mid-1990s after a previous owner defaulted on a loan, but an anchor tenant could not be found.

Two years ago, Ford stepped in, bought the building and started fixing up 500,000-square-foot (46,000-square-meter) structure. Work should be completed by the end of 2022.

Ford expects to have about 2,500 of its own people and 2,500 partner employees working on the campus that will focus on autonomous vehicles. About 250 workers in Ford’s autonomous vehicle business unit already work out of The Factory, another building near the train station.

The former Detroit school's Book Depository was designed by famed architect Albert Kahn. It has been vacant following a 1987 fire. The Detroit office of global architecture firm Gensler is working with Ford to renovate the building. Construction will start early next year. Move-in is expected in early 2022.

“The Book Depository is going to be the heart of the innovation district ... a mixed-use maker space for partners to come in and solve problems," Culler said. "We think that this project is really pivotal for Ford and the city.”

A greenway will connect 7 acres behind the train station to the city’s west riverfront, while the train platform and tracks will be repurposed as a technology testing and showcase area. It also is expected to feature pedestrian and bike paths.

The walkable community will connect the train station campus to surrounding neighborhoods.

New York-based Practice for Architecture and Urbanism is the lead architect and strategic planner for the 30-acre site.

Ford's plans fit into what Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. have envisioned for Corktown, according to Katy Trudeau, the city’s deputy director for planning and development.

“There were people nervous about the significant impact the project would have on residents and housing prices,” Trudeau said. “People were concerned that their neighbors who were renters might be displaced due to rising prices.”

In some cases, rents have doubled — something residents worried about after Ford’s 2018 announcement, said Debra Walker, who moved into Corktown about 20 years ago.

“Everybody is seeing dollar signs, so rents are going up,” said Walker, 67, who is retired. “You can still make your money, this is America. But what can we do to keep the neighborhood diverse?”

The city is seeking a competitive federal grant that would help fund up to 800 new affordable housing units in Corktown.

“With all of the economic development happening in Corktown, it is critical that there is affordable housing developed alongside it,” said Donald Rencher, Detroit Housing & Revitalization director. “Given the tremendous investment and trends that we are seeing, we are at an important time to ensure Corktown remains a place where Detroiters of all walks of life are welcome.”

Some Ford employees at The Factory already live in the neighborhood, Culler said.

“It is more than just the train station. We want to be a good neighbor there," she said.

More
United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton addresses the autoworker's convention in Detroit.
Former UAW VP Gets 2 1/2 Years in Prison
The former executive took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract.
Nov 18th, 2020
Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van.
Amazon Opens Online Pharmacy
The new drug delivery service immediately rippled through the pharmaceutical sector.
Nov 17th, 2020
An unsold 2021 S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership.
Tesla Will Be Added to the Benchmark S&P 500 Index
Tesla shares jumped nearly 14% in after-hours trading.
Nov 17th, 2020
Myrtle Felton, from left, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James, conduct a live stream video on property owned by Formosa in St. James Parish, La.
Army Corps Suspends $9.4B Plastics Complex Permit
The Corps suspended the permit on a technicality but could review other aspects.
Nov 17th, 2020
I Stock 1017119960 (1)
FBI Searches Home of Ohio Public Utility Commission Chairman
The search follows the arrest of the speaker of the Ohio House and four others in connection to a $60 million bribery scheme.
Nov 17th, 2020
A sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.
Government Furthers Investigation into Tesla Camera Failures
The automaker's giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display.
Nov 17th, 2020
Lyft’s president John Zimmer.
Lyft's Zimmer Talks Future of Workplace, Electric Vehicles
Lyft scored a major victory when California voters passed Proposition 22, allowing app-based companies to treat drivers as contractors.
Nov 16th, 2020
Part of a 'freezer farm,' a football field-sized facility for storing finished COVID-19 vaccines, in Puurs, Belgium.
BioNTech Scientist: Vaccine Could Halve Virus Transmission
If all goes well, the vaccine could result in a "dramatic" curb of the virus' spread.
Nov 16th, 2020
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Shipyard, Union Are Getting Back on Same Page After Strike
Union officials and shipyard managers have been meeting with help from a federal mediator since the two-month strike ended in August.
Nov 16th, 2020
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.
GM Recalling Nearly 69K Bolt Electric Cars
Batteries have reportedly caught fire in five of the vehicles so far.
Nov 16th, 2020
A boat travels on the Tennessee River near the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant near Spring City, Tenn.
Federal Utility Fined $900K for Nuclear Violations, Coverup
Regulators noted a “substantial safety culture issue.”
Nov 16th, 2020
A worker is seen in the area surrounding a tree farm in North Perry, Ohio.
FirstEnergy Sets Goal to Become Carbon-Free by 2050
The announcement came days after several top executives were fired for violating company policies.
Nov 13th, 2020