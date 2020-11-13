Nissan's Damages Case Against Absent Ghosn Opens in Japan

Ghosn said in a statement from Lebanon that the trial will prove his innocence

Nov 13th, 2020
Yuri Kageyama
Nissan's former executive Carlos Ghosn attends a press conference.
Nissan's former executive Carlos Ghosn attends a press conference.
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A civil court trial began Friday in Japan over Nissan’s demand for 10 billion yen, or $95 million, in damages from its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

The automaker has sued Ghosn over what it says is harm suffered from various types of alleged financial misconduct. Ghosn jumped bail late last year while awaiting a separate criminal trial in Japan.

Ghosn said in a statement Friday from Lebanon that the trial will prove his innocence, “that the suspicions of wrongfulness and charges held against me have absolutely no foundation.”

The civil case is being heard in the port city of Yokohama, where Nissan Motor Co. is based. Nissan filed it in February.

“Nissan carried out a robust and thorough internal investigation that included external lawyers. The investigation concluded that Ghosn intentionally committed serious misconduct,” Nissan said.

Nissan has accused Ghosn of spending company money on such things as homes in Lebanon and Brazil, use of the company jet for family trips and donations to universities in Lebanon it claimed had no business merit.

Ghosn reiterated the charges were “fabricated.” He said questions about his business activities could have been resolved within the company.

“The current Nissan civil lawsuit is an extension to the extremely unreasonable internal investigation with sinister intent by a portion of Nissan’s senior management and the unreasonable arrests and indictments by the public prosecutors,” Ghosn said.

Ghosn, arrested in November 2018, has been charged with breach of trust, in misusing company assets for personal gain, and violating securities laws in not fully disclosing his compensation.

For the civil trial, Ghosn has hired acclaimed lawyer Nobuo Gohara, who has written a book of interviews with Ghosn.

“Attorney Gohara has continually pointed out serious problems with respect to the investigations and indictments by the public prosecutors and the governance of Nissan who banished me,” said Ghosn.

The criminal trial opened in September in Tokyo District Court without Ghosn. Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly and Nissan as a company are present as the defendants. Kelly says he is innocent. Nissan has acknowledged guilt. A verdict isn’t expected for months.

Testimony has shown Ghosn returned about half his pay when Japan’s laws were revised in 2010, to require individual executive pay of more than 100 million yen ($1 million) be reported. Nissan officials had been trying to figure out ways to pay him without making it public because it was so massive compared to Japanese “salaryman” pay.

Ghosn has said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial in Japan, a nation with a 99% conviction rate. Tokyo prosecutors say they’re confident they have a case against Ghosn, as well as against Kelly.

Separately, Japan is asking the U.S. to extradite two Americans accused of helping Ghosn escape to Lebanon.

Ghosn led Nissan for two decades, starting with a remarkable turnaround, rescuing the maker of the Leaf electric vehicle and Infiniti luxury models from the brink of bankruptcy.

More
I Stock 626836560 (1)
709,000 Seek US Jobless Aid as Pandemic Escalates
A sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections may put recent improvements at risk.
Nov 12th, 2020
Handout photo provide by BMW carmaker.
New BMW Features Classic Grille — for Sensors
The iX is the company's first vehicle on its new modular toolkit.
Nov 12th, 2020
Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport.
Future of Business Travel Unclear
A trend moving away from business travel could spell big trouble for hotels, airlines, and convention centers.
Nov 12th, 2020
Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red Wing, Minn.
US Nuclear Lab Partnering with Utility to Produce Hydrogen
The project is part of a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Nov 12th, 2020
A woman walks past the corporate logo at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on May 21, 2020.
Nissan Posts Loss Amid Pandemic, Scandal
Officials expect global sales to recover to pre-pandemic levels by December.
Nov 12th, 2020
I Stock 1175392529
Walmart Teams with GM to Test Autonomous Deliveries
Self-driving Chevrolet Volts will begin deliveries early next year.
Nov 11th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max jet.
Boeing Suffers 2nd Consecutive Month With No Airline Orders
Customers canceled orders for 12 Max jets, and Boeing had to drop another 24 orders.
Nov 11th, 2020
The Apple logo at a store in Hialeah, Fla.
Apple Unveils First Macs Built to Run More Like iPhones
Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps.
Nov 11th, 2020
The New Jersey Pinelands region in Lakehurst, N.J.
New Jersey Sues 3 Firms Over Chemicals in Drinking Water
Some of the substances at issue are known as “forever chemicals."
Nov 11th, 2020
I Stock 1206385911
Fraud Charges Filed Against Head of Biotech Company
He is accused of stealing $2.6 million from a pair of hospitals.
Nov 11th, 2020
Augmented Reality2
How Automation Tech Is Aiding a Safer Recovery
Increased productivity and reduced costs are obviously a boon to the bottom line, but these technologies are also helping to enhance new safety policies.
Nov 10th, 2020
Doj Dept Of Justice I Stock 625753392
Company Pleads Guilty to Charge Related to Worker Death
The worker was crushed to death by a robotic machine.
Nov 10th, 2020