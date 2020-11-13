Exploding Takata Air Bag Inflator Kills Man in Arizona Crash

The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history.

Nov 13th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1173465473
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. investigators have determined that shrapnel from an exploding Takata air bag killed a BMW driver during a crash in Arizona.

The September death of the unidentified male is the 18th in the U.S. since 2009 and 27th worldwide caused by the faulty inflators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wouldn't release further details on the death, citing privacy concerns. But the agency said the incident underscores the importance of getting recall repairs done.

In a statement, BMW said the man in the crash was driving a 2004 3 Series BMW. The company said it has been working to identify and contact owners of older BMWs with recalled Takata air bags.

“We urge all owners to take the recall notices seriously and to have the recalls completed at any authorized BMW Center, as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 63 million inflators recalled. The U.S. government says that as of September, more than 11.1 million had not been fixed. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Most of the deaths have been in the U.S., but they also have occurred in Australia and Malaysia.

Drivers can check to see if their vehicles have been recalled by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and keying in their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

The recalls drove Japan's Takata into bankruptcy and brought criminal charges against the company. Eventually it was purchased by a Chinese-owned auto parts supplier.

More
I Stock 626836560 (1)
709,000 Seek US Jobless Aid as Pandemic Escalates
A sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections may put recent improvements at risk.
Nov 12th, 2020
Handout photo provide by BMW carmaker.
New BMW Features Classic Grille — for Sensors
The iX is the company's first vehicle on its new modular toolkit.
Nov 12th, 2020
Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport.
Future of Business Travel Unclear
A trend moving away from business travel could spell big trouble for hotels, airlines, and convention centers.
Nov 12th, 2020
Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red Wing, Minn.
US Nuclear Lab Partnering with Utility to Produce Hydrogen
The project is part of a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Nov 12th, 2020
A woman walks past the corporate logo at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on May 21, 2020.
Nissan Posts Loss Amid Pandemic, Scandal
Officials expect global sales to recover to pre-pandemic levels by December.
Nov 12th, 2020
I Stock 1175392529
Walmart Teams with GM to Test Autonomous Deliveries
Self-driving Chevrolet Volts will begin deliveries early next year.
Nov 11th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max jet.
Boeing Suffers 2nd Consecutive Month With No Airline Orders
Customers canceled orders for 12 Max jets, and Boeing had to drop another 24 orders.
Nov 11th, 2020
The Apple logo at a store in Hialeah, Fla.
Apple Unveils First Macs Built to Run More Like iPhones
Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps.
Nov 11th, 2020
The New Jersey Pinelands region in Lakehurst, N.J.
New Jersey Sues 3 Firms Over Chemicals in Drinking Water
Some of the substances at issue are known as “forever chemicals."
Nov 11th, 2020
I Stock 1206385911
Fraud Charges Filed Against Head of Biotech Company
He is accused of stealing $2.6 million from a pair of hospitals.
Nov 11th, 2020
Augmented Reality2
How Automation Tech Is Aiding a Safer Recovery
Increased productivity and reduced costs are obviously a boon to the bottom line, but these technologies are also helping to enhance new safety policies.
Nov 10th, 2020
Doj Dept Of Justice I Stock 625753392
Company Pleads Guilty to Charge Related to Worker Death
The worker was crushed to death by a robotic machine.
Nov 10th, 2020