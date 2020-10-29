Jobless Claims Fall to 751,000, but New Infections a Threat

Employers may be forced to slash more jobs during the winter.

Oct 29th, 2020
Christopher Rugaber
A help wanted sign is displayed at car wash in Indianapolis.
A help wanted sign is displayed at car wash in Indianapolis.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it's still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is forcing many employers to cut jobs.

Applications for unemployment aid fell 40,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. They fell in 30 states, including big drops in California, Florida and Texas. Claims rose significantly in Arizona, Illinois, and Michigan.

Rising confirmed virus cases in nearly every state, along with a cutoff in federal aid, are threatening to weaken the economy in the coming months. As temperatures fall, restaurants and bars will likely serve fewer customers outdoors. And many consumers may increasingly stay home to avoid infection. Those trends could force employers to slash more jobs during the winter.

The seven-day rolling average for confirmed new cases in the U.S. soared over the past two weeks from 51,161 to 71,832, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The government said Thursday that the economy expanded at a record 33% annual rate in the July-September quarter. That's a sharp rebound after an epic collapse in the spring, when the economy shrank at a 31.4% annual rate. Yet the increase recovers only about two-thirds of what was lost to the pandemic. And growth is believed to be slowing sharply in the final three months of the year to a roughly 3% annual rate.

With Congress having failed to agree on any further stimulus this year, millions of unemployed Americans who will lose all their jobless benefits in the coming weeks and months will likely pull back further on spending. Without another round of loans from the government, many small companies will also go out of business.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department said the number of people who are continuing to receive unemployment benefits fell more than 700,000 to 7.76 million. The decline shows that some of the unemployed are being recalled to their old jobs or are finding new ones. But it also indicates that many jobless Americans have used up their state unemployment aid — which typically expires after six months — and have transitioned to a federal extended benefits program that lasts an additional 13 weeks.

The still-elevated number of jobless claims underscores that a full recovery from the pandemic recession remains far off. Job growth has slowed for three straight months, leaving the economy still 10.7 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level. The unemployment rate remains high at 7.9%.

Layoffs have continued at some large companies. Boeing said Wednesday that it will now cut 30,000 jobs by the end of next year, almost one-fifth of its entire workforce, up from an earlier announcement that it would shed 19,000.

Home and auto sales have emerged as bright spots in the economy and have helped strengthen U.S. manufacturing. But the pandemic recession, unlike previous downturns, has done much more harm to in-person services and cost the jobs of millions of workers at restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters.

Those businesses have suffered from government shutdown orders, some of which might now be revived as the virus resurges. Even without shutdowns, the reluctance of many people to travel, shop or dine out for fear of contracting the virus has compounded the difficulties for face-to-face service industries.

In a sign of caution, Americans boosted their savings over the summer, banking a big chunk of the $1,200 checks that had gone to most individuals and a now-expired $600-a-week federal jobless benefit. Both were contained in a $2 trillion stimulus package that Congress approved in the spring.

Some research suggests that by September, unemployed Americans had spent about two-thirds of what they had saved. If so, the jobless will likely cut their spending in the coming months and weaken growth.

Americans are already showing concern about the economy. Consumer confidence slipped in October after having risen sharply in September. The outlook for the economy over the next six months fell particularly hard, according to the Conference Board, a business research group.

With roughly 20 million Americans unemployed, the pandemic recession is still causing hardship for many families. One-quarter of all adults say their family’s financial condition worsened in September compared with February, before the pandemic, according to a survey by the Urban Institute. One in seven say that they or a spouse or partner has lost a job during the downturn.

More
I Stock 1186170320
Germany's Bayer to Buy US Gene Therapy Specialist AskBio
The deal could be worth up to $4 billion.
Oct 26th, 2020
Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, right, greets people from the South Korean delegation in Durban, South Africa.
Lee Kun-Hee, Force Behind Samsung’s Rise, Dies at 78
Samsung became a global brand and the world’s largest maker of smartphones, televisions and memory chips under Lee.
Oct 26th, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends an extraordinary Diet session to deliver his policy speech at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo.
Japan to Go Carbon-Free by 2050
It's unclear whether the new prime minister will have the political heft to wean his resource-scarce nation from imported oil and gas.
Oct 26th, 2020
Robert Murray, former chief executive of Murray Energy Corp.
Coal Magnate Robert Murray Dies
Murray announced his retirement less than a week ago.
Oct 26th, 2020
I Stock 1172766617
Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' Vehicles Can't Drive Themselves
Experts say Tesla is actively misleading people about the capabilities of the "self-driving" software.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1198227851
Designing Batteries for Easier Recycling Could Avert a Looming E-Waste Crisis
Only about 5% of lithium-ion batteries are recycled in the U.S.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 477390710
NYU to Remove Sackler Name Following Purdue Pharma Deal
The company pled guilty to federal charges over its role in the opioid epidemic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Deployment Manager Jason Peres, center, explains how Relay, an electric autonomous vehicle, works to new riders in Fairfax, Va.
Self-Driving Shuttle Debuts in High-Traffic Spot
The future of transportation, looking like a big blue toaster on wheels, drives itself through northern Virginia's notorious traffic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1216097675
US Jobless Claims Drop to 787,000, but Layoffs Remain High
The still-elevated number of jobless claims underscores that a full recovery from the pandemic recession remains far off.
Oct 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1254467855 (1)
Coca-Cola Recovery Continues as it Grows Leaner in Pandemic
Coke has been decimated by the closure of arenas, restaurants, theaters and other public places.
Oct 22nd, 2020
I Stock 524303913
Fiat Chrysler Hires 4,100 Detroit Residents for New Plant
The auto giant is obliged to employ at least 3,850 Detroiters under its agreement with the city.
Oct 22nd, 2020
A woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif.
How Google Evolved from 'Cuddly' Startup to Antitrust Target
Google's "Don't Be Evil" motto is now a distant memory as the company confronts an existential threat.
Oct 21st, 2020