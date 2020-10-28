Mexican President Pledges to Ban Outsourcing of Jobs

Critics of the plan claim the change would further harm Mexico’s economy amid the pandemic.

Oct 28th, 2020
Associated Press
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his daily, morning news conference.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his daily, morning news conference.
Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed Tuesday a blanket ban on sub-contracting or outsourcing of jobs by private companies, saying the practice has been abused to avoid paying employees’ the benefits they are due by law.

The president said he would send the proposal to congress at a later date, but the plan already drew criticism from business groups that claim the change would further harm Mexico’s economy precisely when it is still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies in Mexico often contract out jobs like maintenance, cleaning and warehouse duties to temporary agencies or outside firms, to avoid the expense of having to advertise for and hire employees, or to increase their workforce for short periods of time.

Such employees frequently work at a company's facilities, but are paid by another firm.

López Obrador cited abuses Tuesday in calling for the ban, including the case of one outsourcing firm accused of fraud.

The firm “had listed 200,000 employees, to release companies from the responsibility for paying them properly, to avoid paying them their benefits, to fire them in November or December to avoid paying them annual bonuses and then to rehire them in January or February,” López Obrador said.

“I am going to write a bill to do away with this mechanism,” he continued. “We have to clean things up, we cannot be accomplices to corruption or coverups.”

Mexico's Employers' Federation, a business group, said in a statement that it opposed fraudulent uses of outsourcing like the one cited by the president, but said a total ban “would have a grave impact on the already seriously deteriorated (economic) situation, and would mean the loss of a considerable number of legitimate and properly paid jobs.”

“We oppose any legal reform that prohibits labor subcontracting that complies with all legal standards,” the group said.

While Mexico's minimum wage is a woefully low $5.50 per day — well under $1 per hour — benefits are proportionally slightly more generous, leaving some companies a financial incentive to avoid them. Mexico legally requires companies to pay contributions to health and retirement plans and annual year-end bonuses and profit-sharing, where applicable.

More
Robert Murray, former chief executive of Murray Energy Corp.
Coal Magnate Robert Murray Dies
Murray announced his retirement less than a week ago.
Oct 26th, 2020
I Stock 1172766617
Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' Vehicles Can't Drive Themselves
Experts say Tesla is actively misleading people about the capabilities of the "self-driving" software.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1198227851
Designing Batteries for Easier Recycling Could Avert a Looming E-Waste Crisis
Only about 5% of lithium-ion batteries are recycled in the U.S.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 477390710
NYU to Remove Sackler Name Following Purdue Pharma Deal
The company pled guilty to federal charges over its role in the opioid epidemic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Deployment Manager Jason Peres, center, explains how Relay, an electric autonomous vehicle, works to new riders in Fairfax, Va.
Self-Driving Shuttle Debuts in High-Traffic Spot
The future of transportation, looking like a big blue toaster on wheels, drives itself through northern Virginia's notorious traffic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1216097675
US Jobless Claims Drop to 787,000, but Layoffs Remain High
The still-elevated number of jobless claims underscores that a full recovery from the pandemic recession remains far off.
Oct 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1254467855 (1)
Coca-Cola Recovery Continues as it Grows Leaner in Pandemic
Coke has been decimated by the closure of arenas, restaurants, theaters and other public places.
Oct 22nd, 2020
I Stock 524303913
Fiat Chrysler Hires 4,100 Detroit Residents for New Plant
The auto giant is obliged to employ at least 3,850 Detroiters under its agreement with the city.
Oct 22nd, 2020
A woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif.
How Google Evolved from 'Cuddly' Startup to Antitrust Target
Google's "Don't Be Evil" motto is now a distant memory as the company confronts an existential threat.
Oct 21st, 2020
A crowd gathers outside Spaceport America for a dedication ceremony.
Window Opens for Virgin Galactic's Final Round of Testing
The upcoming test will mark the third space flight for Virgin Galactic and the first from New Mexico.
Oct 21st, 2020
Robert Murray, center, chief executive of Murray Energy Corp.
Bob Murray Retires as Board Chairman of US Coal Giant
Murray started Murray Energy Corp. in 1988.
Oct 21st, 2020
A police office watches Peter Madsen as he sits on the side of a road after being apprehended following a failed escape attempt.
Danish Submarine Killer Briefly Escapes from Prison
Peter Madsen was convicted of torturing and murdering a journalist on his homemade submarine.
Oct 21st, 2020