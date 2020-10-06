Software Company Founder McAfee Charged with Tax Evasion

The entrepreneur failed to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies.

Oct 6th, 2020
Adrian Sainz
Internet security pioneer John McAfee.
Internet security pioneer John McAfee.
Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee has been charged with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consulting work, made speaking engagements and sold the rights to his life story for a documentary, prosecutors in Tennessee said Monday.

A June indictment charging McAfee with tax evasion and willful failure to file tax returns was unsealed in federal court in Memphis on Monday after McAfee's arrest in Spain, where extradition to the U.S. is pending, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.

Online court records do not show whether McAfee has a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges.

McAfee developed early internet security software and has been sought by authorities in the U.S. and Belize in the past.

The indictment said McAfee failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018, despite receiving “considerable income” from several sources. The indictment does not allege that McAfee received any income or had any connection with the antivirus software company bearing his name during those years, prosecutors said.

McAfee evaded taxes by directing his income to be paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of others, the indictment said. McAfee hid assets from the Internal Revenue Service, including real estate property, a vehicle and a yacht, in the names of others, prosecutors said.

If convicted of all charges, McAfee could face up to 30 years in prison.

McAfee was released from detention in the Dominican Republic in July 2019 after he and five others were suspected of traveling on a yacht carrying high-caliber weapons, ammunition and military-style gear, officials in the Caribbean Island said at the time.

More
Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe's store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo.
Pandemic Pushes Start of Holiday Shopping Earlier than Ever
Stores are starting holiday deals in October so people don’t crowd their stores later.
Oct 5th, 2020
A shopper walks by one of several vacant retail spaces among the outlet shops in Freeport, Maine.
Long-Term Jobless Caught in Squeeze that Imperils Recovery
Millions of Americans' unemployment has stretched from weeks into months.
Oct 5th, 2020
Kathy Andrews, left, speaks with Reatha Jefferson by the Great Pee Dee River Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Pamplico, S.C..
Small Pipeline, Large Worries for Some S.C. Residents
Utility giant Dominion Energy is attempting to use eminent domain to build the pipeline across resident-owned land.
Oct 5th, 2020
I Stock 1025240764
Calif. Convict Tried to Steal $22M from PPP Loans
Prosecutors said he tried to destroy records by flushing them down the toilet.
Oct 5th, 2020
Two women and a child wait to take a coronavirus test at a mobile testing site.
Survey: Business Economists See Coronavirus as Biggest Risk
The recovery is expected to remain sluggish in coming months.
Oct 5th, 2020
Ap20275569799045 (1)
US Traffic Deaths Fell 2% in 2019
The downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic.
Oct 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1154816450
Court: Amazon Not Liable in Teen's Powdered Caffeine Death
Stiner died of cardiac arrhythmia and seizure from acute caffeine toxicity.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Robert Murray
Former Coal CEO Robert Murray Files for Black Lung Benefits
Murray told NPR last year that his lung disease was not caused by working in underground mines.
Oct 2nd, 2020
A trike stands near the burnt remains of a building destroyed by a wildfire.
Pacific Power Utility Sued Over Devastating Oregon Wildfires
The lawsuit claims power lines "ignited massive, deadly and destructive fires."
Oct 2nd, 2020
Jim Farley, Jr. during New York International Auto Show.
New Ford CEO Replaces CFO
Jim Farley made a series of structural and management changes in his first day on the job.
Oct 1st, 2020
Arkema CEO, Richard Rowe, listens during the Arkema Inc., criminal trial at the Harris County Criminal Courthouse, in Houston.
Judge Tosses Case Against CEO Over Plant Fire During Harvey
He had faced charges over the reckless emission of an air contaminant.
Oct 1st, 2020
Then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Williams.
Ex-UAW President Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme
Dennis Williams said he "deliberately looked away" despite suspicions that union dues were being used for golf, lodging and fancy meals.
Oct 1st, 2020