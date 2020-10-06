3 Dead, 1 Hurt After Partial Building Collapse in Houston

The 15-story office building is set to be the new headquarters of Marathon Oil.

Oct 6th, 2020
Associated Press
Caution Safety I Stock 1186732502
iStock

HOUSTON (AP) — Three workers were killed Monday when a stairwell collapsed inside a high-rise building under construction in Houston, according to fire department officials.

The fire department said one injured worker was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Firefighters were waiting for engineers to confirm the building was stable enough for them to go in and recover the bodies of the workers, said Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano. It could be several days before their bodies are recovered, he said.

Authorities were not concerned that the building itself was in danger of collapsing but were “worried about sections of that same stairwell that collapsed the first time," Lozano told reporters during a news conference.

The stairwell was undergoing construction when it collapsed somewhere around the 13th or 14th floor at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Lozano said.

“The debris pile collapsed all the way down to the ground floor," Lozano said.

The 15-story office building, located near Interstate 10 on the city’s westside, is set to be the new headquarters of Houston-based Marathon Oil. Employees were set to move into the building in the second half of 2021.

Marathon Oil did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The building is located across the street from a series of multi-story apartment complexes and is also north of a popular shopping district that has retail stores and restaurants.

Authorities said 240 workers were at the construction site and all have been accounted for, Lozano said.

It was not immediately known what caused the partial building collapse. Houston police were investigating the cause of the collapse.

The names of the workers who were killed and injured were not being released until their families had been notified, Lozano said.

More
Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe's store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo.
Pandemic Pushes Start of Holiday Shopping Earlier than Ever
Stores are starting holiday deals in October so people don’t crowd their stores later.
Oct 5th, 2020
A shopper walks by one of several vacant retail spaces among the outlet shops in Freeport, Maine.
Long-Term Jobless Caught in Squeeze that Imperils Recovery
Millions of Americans' unemployment has stretched from weeks into months.
Oct 5th, 2020
Kathy Andrews, left, speaks with Reatha Jefferson by the Great Pee Dee River Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Pamplico, S.C..
Small Pipeline, Large Worries for Some S.C. Residents
Utility giant Dominion Energy is attempting to use eminent domain to build the pipeline across resident-owned land.
Oct 5th, 2020
I Stock 1025240764
Calif. Convict Tried to Steal $22M from PPP Loans
Prosecutors said he tried to destroy records by flushing them down the toilet.
Oct 5th, 2020
Two women and a child wait to take a coronavirus test at a mobile testing site.
Survey: Business Economists See Coronavirus as Biggest Risk
The recovery is expected to remain sluggish in coming months.
Oct 5th, 2020
Ap20275569799045 (1)
US Traffic Deaths Fell 2% in 2019
The downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic.
Oct 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1154816450
Court: Amazon Not Liable in Teen's Powdered Caffeine Death
Stiner died of cardiac arrhythmia and seizure from acute caffeine toxicity.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Robert Murray
Former Coal CEO Robert Murray Files for Black Lung Benefits
Murray told NPR last year that his lung disease was not caused by working in underground mines.
Oct 2nd, 2020
A trike stands near the burnt remains of a building destroyed by a wildfire.
Pacific Power Utility Sued Over Devastating Oregon Wildfires
The lawsuit claims power lines "ignited massive, deadly and destructive fires."
Oct 2nd, 2020
Jim Farley, Jr. during New York International Auto Show.
New Ford CEO Replaces CFO
Jim Farley made a series of structural and management changes in his first day on the job.
Oct 1st, 2020
Arkema CEO, Richard Rowe, listens during the Arkema Inc., criminal trial at the Harris County Criminal Courthouse, in Houston.
Judge Tosses Case Against CEO Over Plant Fire During Harvey
He had faced charges over the reckless emission of an air contaminant.
Oct 1st, 2020
Then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Williams.
Ex-UAW President Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme
Dennis Williams said he "deliberately looked away" despite suspicions that union dues were being used for golf, lodging and fancy meals.
Oct 1st, 2020