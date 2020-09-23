Pilgrim's Pride CEO, Indicted on Price Fixing Counts, Is Out

A federal grand jury found that executives conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.

Sep 23rd, 2020
Associated Press
67648416 440954010082917 4912106400823377920 O
Pilgrim's Pride

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride has replaced its CEO as he prepares to face price fixing charges.

The company announced in June that its chief executive, Jayson Penn, was taking a leave of absence to focus on his defense after he was indicted, and named Chief Financial Officer Fabio Sandri to lead the company in the interim.

Sandri's move to CEO was made permanent this week and Pilgrim’s Pride said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Penn is no longer with the company.

Penn is one of four current and former executives indicted in June on charges of fixing prices on chickens.

A federal grand jury in Colorado found that executives from Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., based in Greeley, Colorado, and Claxton Poultry Farms in Georgia, conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.

Penn has pleaded not guilty.

More
I Stock 538580198
Detroit Auto Show Postponed, Moved to Sept. 2021
The annual event was rescheduled for the second time due to COVID-19.
Sep 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1143734226
N.M. Utility, Lab Partner to Make Grid More Resilient
The state is preparing to add more renewable energy to the mix.
Sep 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1040694160 (1)
Canadian Auto Workers Extend Ford Contract, Delay Strike
The union had previously picked Ford as a potential strike target.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell.
Powell: Many Small Companies Can Borrow Without Main Street
The central bank has faced criticism for not making the Main Street program easier to use for banks.
Sep 22nd, 2020
A man wearing a mask looks at this phone outside the Microsoft office in Beijing, China.
Microsoft Will Buy Video Game Maker Zenimax for $7.5B
The company produced the popular video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Robert W. Gore
Robert W. Gore, Inventor of Gore-Tex Fabric, Dead at 83
Gore figured out that by stretching PTFE with a sudden yank, the polymer expanded by 1,000%.
Sep 21st, 2020
A plant ecologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, points to a tiny Tiehm's buckwheat that has sprouted at a campus greenhouse in Reno, Nevada.
Massive Damage of Rare Plants Probed at Nevada Mine Site
Estimates suggest as many as 17,000 plants — up to 40% of the entire population — were lost.
Sep 21st, 2020
Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration building in Washington.
FAA Not Prepared to Update Jet Evacuation Rules
The agency hasn't updated standards for emergency airliner evacuations in nearly two decades.
Sep 21st, 2020
Nikola Ground Breaking Event Press Release 12
Nikola Founder Quits Amid Allegations
The company is accused of lying about key features of its vehicles, such as stenciling “hydrogen electric” on a vehicle powered by natural gas.
Sep 21st, 2020
I Stock 1154834209
Google Receives $25M Tax Break for Nevada Facility
The company plans to invest $1.8 billion in a pair of data centers in the state.
Sep 18th, 2020
Clouds of smoke are pictured over Europe's largest lignite power plant in Belchatow, central Poland.
UN Chief: Don't 'Throw Away' Stimulus Money on Fossil Fuels
Countries have "a choice of two paths" as they mobilize trillions for economic recovery.
Sep 18th, 2020
Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, a Democrat from Oakland, addresses lawmakers while holding her one-month-old daughter Elly in her arms during the final hours of the California legislative session in Sacramento, Calif.
California Paid Leave Law Among Nation's Broadest
The bill was a priority for labor unions, but it almost didn't happen because of stiff opposition from business groups.
Sep 18th, 2020