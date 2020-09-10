State Watchdog Seeks Probe of Utility Tied to Bribery Scheme

First Energy officials have long maintained the nuclear plant bailout would not benefit the corporation itself.

Sep 10th, 2020
Mark Gillispie
I Stock 502273645
iStock

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio's consumer watchdog has asked a regulatory agency to conduct an independent investigation of the state's largest electric utility, FirstEnergy Corp., that federal authorities have tied to a $60 million bribery scheme involving one of Ohio's most powerful politicians.

The Ohio Consumers' Counsel in a motion filed late Tuesday with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has asked that outside investigators examine whether money collected from consumers “was improperly used for any activities in connection with HB6 instead of for electric utility service.”

HB6 is now considered a tainted piece of legislation that, in part, created a $1 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants owned by a FirstEnergy subsidiary until early this year. The law requires a charge on all Ohio ratepayers' electric bills to fund the nuclear bailout.

The Consumers' Counsel also asked that the investigation and a management audit determine whether FirstEnergy violated any state laws or regulations.

The investigation should examine FirstEnergy's corporate governance and its "corporate relationships" with other FirstEnergy subsidiaries, the motion said.

HB6 was pushed through the Legislature last year by then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. It also includes a provision potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars to FirstEnergy that customers would pay for.

PUCO spokesman Matt Schilling in an email said the agency is required to conduct “management and financial audits of nuclear resources receiving funds from HB6.”

The nuclear plants were transferred through bankruptcy court earlier this year to a company created by creditors of a FirstEnergy affiliate to a new, separately owned company called Energy Harbor.

The bill includes yet another provision that could cost customers $444 million over the next six years to subsidize two coal-burning power plants. The plants are owned by a number of electric utility companies, including the newly created Energy Harbor. One of the plants is in Ohio. The other is in Indiana.

First Energy officials have long maintained the nuclear plant bailout would not benefit the corporation itself, yet nearly all of the money used to fund the bribery scheme, an FBI affidavit said, came from FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy spokeswoman Jennifer Young said CEO Chuck Jones indicated in the company's most recent earnings call that FirstEnergy paid about 25% of the funds referenced in the Justice Department's affidavit.

Householder and four others have been indicted on federal racketeering charges in the alleged bribery scheme that prosecutors said was funded by FirstEnergy. He has pleaded not guilty and FirstEnergy officials have denied any wrongdoing. Householder was removed as speaker a week after an FBI affidavit detailing the bribery scheme became public.

The Consumers' Counsel filing said that before HB6 was approved, FirstEnergy had charged customers nearly $7 billion under a 1999 state deregulation law that created competition and was supposed to end such subsidies.

A second part of Tuesday's filing asks the PUCO to reopen a 2017 case in which the regulatory agency ordered an audit of a previous ruling allowing FirstEnergy to charge customers for modernizing its electric grid.

The audit found peculiarities, the counsel's filing said, including the PUCO not stopping FirstEnergy from using customers' grid modernization charges to create a pool of cash from which its affiliates could borrow money, including corporate entities located outside Ohio.

The counsel and others filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court to overturn the grid modernization charge, which cost customers roughly $465 million by the time justices said the charges were unlawful and unreasonable and revoked them, the filing said.

The PUCO complied with the court's ruling to end the modernization charge, but did not order FirstEnergy to pay back the $465 million it had charged to customers before the Supreme Court made its ruling.

PUCO spokesman Schilling said that case remains a pending matter that will allow for responses to the Consumers' Counsel motion.

More
Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle.
Boeing Finds New Problem With 787 Jets
The company is inspecting part of the tail after finding that pieces were clamped together too tightly.
Sep 9th, 2020
Uber driver&apos;s vehicle.
Uber Incentivizes Drivers to Switch to Electric Vehicles
Drivers will earn an extra $0.50 per ride for hybrids and $1.50 extra for electric vehicles.
Sep 9th, 2020
I Stock 1192891571 (1)
Auto Workers Pick Ford as Potential Strike Target
The union is looking for job security and commitments, including electric vehicles.
Sep 9th, 2020
I Stock 696091516
Apple, Google, Dropbox Investigated Over Cloud Storage
Italy's competition watchdog opened a total of six investigations into online storage services.
Sep 9th, 2020
General Motors logo.
GM to Build Nikola's Hydrogen-Electric Pickup
The auto giant will acquire an 11% stake in the electric vehicle startup.
Sep 8th, 2020
I Stock 1214496805
Samsung Wins $6.6B Verizon 5G Contract
The South Korean technology giant will develop infrastructure for Verizon's 5G network.
Sep 8th, 2020
Io T
COVID Emphasizes Potential of Digital Manufacturing
There are four main areas where ERP and digital transformation can stimulate operational efficiencies and business agility.
Sep 4th, 2020
I Stock 504586676
Virgin Atlantic Completes Rescue Plan; 1,150 Jobs Lost
The deal was was formally recognized by a U.S. court — the last step in the legal process.
Sep 4th, 2020
Jeff Arnett, the master distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn.
Jack Daniel's Master Distiller Stepping Down After 12 Years
Jeff Arnett stewarded the brand's global growth and expanded its lineup.
Sep 4th, 2020
Daimler Trucks North America&rsquo;s (DTNA) all-electric Class 8 truck.
Daimler Tests Self-Driving Trucks in Southwest
Daimler and Torc Robotics established a new testing center as they begin automated runs for 18-wheelers.
Sep 4th, 2020
Larry Householder
Ex-Ohio House Speaker Pleads Not Guilty to Bribery Scheme
The powerful lawmaker and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use.
Sep 4th, 2020
Fakisha Fenderson and her son Tyler stand in the front yard of her parent&apos;s home in Laurel, Miss.
A New $300 Federal Jobless Benefit? Not Likely for Some
Because of a raft of restrictions and bureaucratic hurdles, more than 1 million of the unemployed won't receive that $300 check.
Sep 4th, 2020