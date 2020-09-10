Scarcity of Key Material Squeezes Medical Mask Manufacturing

The US government allowed exports of "meltblown" plastic meshes as the pandemic soared.

Sep 10th, 2020
Irena HwangThomas PeipertJuliet LindermanMartha Mendoza
A worker handles filter material for face masks in Seattle.
A worker handles filter material for face masks in Seattle.
Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Rachel Spray is still grieving the loss of her fellow nurse who died after being exposed to the novel coronavirus at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center. Now, as she stands in front of the gleaming glass and concrete hospital, she says she “dreads going in there” and fears she’ll be next.

That’s because like those in many U.S. hospitals, management is rationing supplies, she says, keeping medical-grade masks under lock and key.

White House officials say U.S. hospitals have all the medical supplies needed to battle the deadly virus, but frontline health care workers, hospital officials and even the Food and Drug Administration say shortages persist. Critical shortfalls of medical N95 respirators — commonly referred to as N95 masks — and other protective gear started in March, when the pandemic hit New York. Pressure on the medical supply chain continues today, and in "many ways things have only gotten worse,” the American Medical Association's president, Dr. Susan Bailey, said in a recent statement.

“N95s are still in a shortage,” said Mike Schiller, the American Hospital Association’s senior director for supply chains. “It’s certainly not anywhere near pre-COVID levels.”

Early in the pandemic the White House failed to heed stark warnings — specifically about N95s — from high-level administration officials. The Associated Press has found the administration took months to sign contracts with companies that make the crucial component inside these masks: meltblown textile. Meltblowing is the manufacturing process that turns plastic into the dense mesh that makes N95 masks effective at blocking vanishingly small particles, including viruses.

Even today, manufacturers say the Trump administration hasn’t made the long-term investments they need in order to ramp up to full capacity. Meanwhile, the administration allowed meltblown exports to slip out of the country as the pandemic, and the demand for masks, soared.

More
Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle.
Boeing Finds New Problem With 787 Jets
The company is inspecting part of the tail after finding that pieces were clamped together too tightly.
Sep 9th, 2020
Uber driver&apos;s vehicle.
Uber Incentivizes Drivers to Switch to Electric Vehicles
Drivers will earn an extra $0.50 per ride for hybrids and $1.50 extra for electric vehicles.
Sep 9th, 2020
I Stock 1192891571 (1)
Auto Workers Pick Ford as Potential Strike Target
The union is looking for job security and commitments, including electric vehicles.
Sep 9th, 2020
I Stock 696091516
Apple, Google, Dropbox Investigated Over Cloud Storage
Italy's competition watchdog opened a total of six investigations into online storage services.
Sep 9th, 2020
General Motors logo.
GM to Build Nikola's Hydrogen-Electric Pickup
The auto giant will acquire an 11% stake in the electric vehicle startup.
Sep 8th, 2020
I Stock 1214496805
Samsung Wins $6.6B Verizon 5G Contract
The South Korean technology giant will develop infrastructure for Verizon's 5G network.
Sep 8th, 2020
Io T
COVID Emphasizes Potential of Digital Manufacturing
There are four main areas where ERP and digital transformation can stimulate operational efficiencies and business agility.
Sep 4th, 2020
I Stock 504586676
Virgin Atlantic Completes Rescue Plan; 1,150 Jobs Lost
The deal was was formally recognized by a U.S. court — the last step in the legal process.
Sep 4th, 2020
Jeff Arnett, the master distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn.
Jack Daniel's Master Distiller Stepping Down After 12 Years
Jeff Arnett stewarded the brand's global growth and expanded its lineup.
Sep 4th, 2020
Daimler Trucks North America&rsquo;s (DTNA) all-electric Class 8 truck.
Daimler Tests Self-Driving Trucks in Southwest
Daimler and Torc Robotics established a new testing center as they begin automated runs for 18-wheelers.
Sep 4th, 2020
Larry Householder
Ex-Ohio House Speaker Pleads Not Guilty to Bribery Scheme
The powerful lawmaker and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use.
Sep 4th, 2020
Fakisha Fenderson and her son Tyler stand in the front yard of her parent&apos;s home in Laurel, Miss.
A New $300 Federal Jobless Benefit? Not Likely for Some
Because of a raft of restrictions and bureaucratic hurdles, more than 1 million of the unemployed won't receive that $300 check.
Sep 4th, 2020