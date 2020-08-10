Mauritius Races to Contain Oil Spill, Protect Coastline

An estimated 1 ton of oil from a Japanese ship escaped into the sea.

Aug 10th, 2020
Andrew MeldrumMari Yamaguchi
Oil leaking from the MV Wakashio.
Oil leaking from the MV Wakashio.
Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thousands of students, environmental activists and residents of Mauritius were working around the clock Sunday, trying to reduce the damage to the Indian Ocean island from an oil spill after a ship ran aground on a coral reef.

An estimated 1 ton of oil from the Japanese ship's cargo of 4 tons has already escaped into the sea, officials said. Workers were seeking to stop more oil from leaking, but with high winds and rough seas on Sunday there were reports of new cracks to the ship's hull.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has declared a state of emergency and appealed for international help. He said the spill “represents a danger” for the country of 1.3 million people that relies heavily on tourism and has been hurt by travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Satellite images show a dark slick spreading in the turquoise waters near wetlands that the government called “very sensitive.” Wildlife workers and volunteers, meanwhile, ferried dozens of baby tortoises and rare plants from an island near the spill, Ile aux Aigrettes, to the mainland.

“This is no longer a threat to our environment, it is a full-blown ecological disaster that has affected one of the most environmentally important parts of Mauritius, the Mahebourg Lagoon,” said Sunil Dowarkasing, an environmental consultant and former member of parliament.

“The people of Mauritius, thousands and thousands, have come out to try to prevent as much damage as possible,” said Dowarkasing, who spoke from the relief efforts at Bois des Amourettes by the lagoon.

He said people have created long floating oil booms to try to slow the spread into the lagoon and onto the coast. The hastily made fabric booms are stuffed with sugar cane leaves and straw and kept afloat with plastic bottles, he said. People are also using empty oil drums to scoop up as much oil as possible from shallower waters.

University students and members of the local Lions and Rotary clubs are among the volunteers, he said.

“We are working flat out. It's a major challenge, because the oil is not only floating in the lagoon, it's already washing up on the shore,” said Dowarkasing. “The booms are really working in many spots.”

He said the steady winds and waves have spread the fuel across the eastern side of the island.

“We've never seen anything like this in Mauritius,” he said.

The lagoon is a protected area, created several years ago to preserve an area in Mauritius as it was 200 years ago.

“The coral reefs had begun to regenerate and the lagoon was getting back its coral gardens,” said Dowarkasing. “Now this might all be killed again by the oil spill.”

A French military transport aircraft was carrying pollution control equipment to Mauritius and a navy vessel with additional material planned to sail from the nearby French island of Reunion.

Residents and environmentalists alike asked why authorities didn’t act more quickly after the ship, the MV Wakashio, ran aground on a coral reef on July 25.

“That’s the big question,” Jean Hugues Gardenne with the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation told The Associated Press. “Why that ship has been sitting for long on that coral reef and nothing being done.”

For days, residents peered out at the precariously tilted ship as a salvage team arrived and began to work, but ocean waves kept battering the ship. Cracks in the hull were detected a few days ago and the salvage team was quickly evacuated. Some 400 sea booms were deployed to contain the spill, but they were not enough, he said.

In Japan, officials of the company that owns the ship, Nagashiki Shipping, and the ship’s operator, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, apologized Sunday for the oil leak.

At their first news conference since the ship ran aground two weeks ago, the officials said they have sent experts to Mauritius to join in the cleanup effort. They are trying to do so in an environmentally safe way, without using emulsifiers and other environmentally harmful chemicals, said Kiyoaki Nagashiki, president of the shipowner Nagashiki Shipping.

“First of all, we are doing the utmost to prevent further oil spill and to remove it from the sea,” said Akihiko Ono, vice president of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. “We are aware of a potential major impact on the tourism in the area and we take it very seriously."

The officials said the Wakashio left China on July 14 and was on its way to Brazil. The ship was about 1 mile off the southeast coast of Mauritius when it went aground, even though it was supposed to be 10 to 20 miles (16 to 32 kilometers) away from the island, Mitsui executive Masanori Kato said. Mitsui is investigating why the ship went off course.

The officials said the companies were continuing to remove fuel from the ship using a vessel small enough to safely operate in the shallow waters. They said the operation is time-consuming because of rough waves. The shipowner and operator are working with a salvage ship to lift the tanker while trying to prevent any further oil leaks.

The ship’s engine room and ballast tank were damaged and had water seeping inside, but its 20 crew members have been safely evacuated, officials said.

More
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Shipyard, Union Reach Tentative Deal to End Strike
The agreement would increase annual wages by 3% over three years, preserve seniority and improve health care.
Aug 10th, 2020
Autonomous Car 5bd1d28e3673d
AAA: Partially Automated Driving Systems Don't Always Work
The auto club recommends that car companies limit their use of the systems.
Aug 6th, 2020
Boeing employees stand near the new Boeing 787-10 at the company&apos;s facility in North Charleston, S.C.
Boeing Faces Fine Over Pressuring Safety Inspectors
The FAA says Boeing managers pressured and harassed employees and threatened to replace them.
Aug 6th, 2020
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra.
Samsung's New Phones Test Consumer Demand for Pricey Gadgets
The latest Galaxy phones will cost $1,000 to $1,300.
Aug 6th, 2020
A Fiat logo.
Fiat Chrysler to Recall Vehicles that May Pollute Too Much
The company says it found the excess pollution during internal testing of vehicles with 2.4-liter “Tigershark” engines.
Aug 6th, 2020
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany.
BMW Reports Q2 Loss but Sees Rebound in China
CEO Oliver Zipse said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the second half of the year.
Aug 5th, 2020
I Stock 1256550093
School Laptops Held Up Over Possible Human Rights Violations
The Lenovo computers involved a separate electronics company accused of involvement in human rights violations in China.
Aug 5th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
3 Ethical Considerations For AI
Artificial intelligence will need to strike a balance between embracing the technology, being realistic about its potential, and keeping workers happy.
Aug 5th, 2020
Richard Branson attends a news conference.
Virgin Atlantic Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Founder Richard Branson previously said he would pledge his Caribbean island as collateral for a loan.
Aug 5th, 2020
United Auto Workers President Ron Gettelfinger.
Ex-UAW Chief Says Bribery Claims 'Utterly Baseless'
The accusation is the first against the former union president in a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal.
Aug 5th, 2020
Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski.
Engineer Sent to Prison for Stealing Robocar Secrets
The former Google exec downloaded a trove of self-driving car technology before he departed the company.
Aug 5th, 2020
A series of greenhouses are pictured at the University of Nevada, Reno, where a rare desert wildflower is growing.
Mine Consultant Agreed Nevada Plant in Danger
The botanist believes a rare desert wildflower should be protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Aug 4th, 2020