Trump Fires TVA Chair, Cites Hiring of Foreign Workers

He also threatened to remove other board members if they continued to hire foreign labor.

Aug 4th, 2020
Zeke Miller
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with U.S. tech workers.
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with U.S. tech workers.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he had fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority, criticizing the federally owned corporation for hiring foreign workers.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he was formally removing chair Skip Thompson and another member of the board, and he threatened to remove other board members if they continued to hire foreign labor. Thompson was appointed to the post by Trump.

The TVA was created in 1933 to provide flood control, electricity generation, fertilizer manufacturing and economic development to the Tennessee Valley, a region that was hard hit by the Great Depression. The region covers most of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky as well as small sections of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Trump also removed board member Richard Howorth, another presidential appointee.

Trump also urged the TVA board to immediately hire a new chief executive officer who “puts the interests of Americans first." According to the president, the current CEO, Jeff Lyash, earned $8 million a year.

“The new CEO must be paid no more than $500,000 a year,” said Trump, who lacks the authority to remove the CEO. “We want the TVA to take action on this immediately. ... Let this serve as a warning to any federally appointed board: If you betray American workers, you will hear two words: ‘You’re fired.’”

Trump said the authority was replacing many of its in-house technology workers with contractors who rely heavily on foreign workers under the H1-B visa program for highly skilled workers.

“All TVA employees are U.S. based citizens,” said authority public information officer Jim Hopson. “All jobs related to TVA’s Information Technology department must be performed in the U.S. by individuals who may legally work in this country.”

“As a federal corporation, TVA’s Board members serve at the pleasure of the President,” Hopson added.

As Trump was meeting with workers who would shortly be laid off by the authority, he was passed a note from chief of staff Mark Meadows that said Lyash had called the White House and was promising to address the labor concerns. Some of the attendees, who are set to see their last paycheck at the end of the month, teared up as Trump read the message.

Trump acknowledged that he was made aware of the issue after seeing a television ad that aired in prime time on Fox News and was produced by U.S. Tech Workers, a nonprofit that wants to limit visas given to foreign technology workers.

The group, led by Kevin Lynn, criticized the TVA for furloughing its own workers and replacing them with contractors using foreign workers with H-1B visas. The ad, Lynn said, had an “audience of one," aiming to persuade Trump to stop the TVA from outsourcing much of its information technology division.

Trump made the announcement as he signed an executive order to require all federal agencies to complete an internal audit to prove they are not replacing qualified American workers with people from other countries. The White House said the order will help prevent federal agencies from unfairly replacing American workers with lower cost foreign labor.

The order followed the TVA’s announcement that it would outsource 20% of its technology jobs to companies based in foreign countries. TVA’s action could cause more than 200 highly skilled American tech workers in Tennessee to lose their jobs to foreign workers hired on temporary work visas, according to the White House.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said the TVA doesn't get any taxpayer money and defended the CEO's salary, saying it is in the bottom fourth of what his counterparts earn at other big utilities.

“TVA may have shown poor judgment hiring foreign companies during a pandemic, but, on most counts, it does a very good job of producing large amounts of low-cost, reliable electricity. Residential electric rates are among the 25 percent lowest in the country, and industrial rates are among the lowest 10 percent,” Alexander said in a statement. “TVA’s debt is the lowest in 30 years, its pension fund is stronger and TVA leads the country in new nuclear power plants.”

More
Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Nuclear Bailout Tied to Bribery Scandal Was Years in Making
Ohio's House speaker and four associates are accused of taking a $60 million bribe.
Aug 3rd, 2020
The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is lifted onto the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard in the Gulf of Mexico.
SpaceX Capsule, NASA Crew Make 1st Splashdown in 45 Years
The astronauts' ride back to Earth was fast, bumpy and hot — at least on the outside.
Aug 3rd, 2020
A Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging.
Electric Car Charging Stations on the Rise
There are now 26,000 electric vehicle charging stations open to the public in the U.S.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Accounting In Mfg
Accelerating Smart Manufacturing Jobs
The author predicts that companies will not only continue this trend, but adjust their entire supply chains accordingly.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 1067806062
US Sinks Another $2.1B Into Potential Vaccine
In addition to 100 million doses of the experimental vaccine, the funds will also cover “clinical trials, manufacturing, scale-up and delivery."
Jul 31st, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Fiat Chrysler Muscles Through Pandemic
Its losses were not as bad as feared, and the company predicts improving conditions for the remainder of 2020.
Jul 31st, 2020
The logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Exxon Lost $1B in Q2 as Oil Use Dries Up
The price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude fell below $0 in April.
Jul 31st, 2020
CITGO oil executives, from left, Jose Angel Pereira, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano.
Oil Execs on House Arrest in Venezuela
Authorities accuse the men of corruption stemming from a plan to refinance some $4 billion in Citgo bonds.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 516075450
Italian Firm Opening $15M Ammunition Plant in Little Rock
The new plant will primarily manufacture centerfire ammunition.
Jul 30th, 2020
Smoke fills the sky at the scene of a train derailment.
Freight Train Derails as Bridge Catches Fire, Collapses
Video showed huge flames, thick black smoke and three train cars in a park.
Jul 30th, 2020
I Stock 1209407554
US Economy Shrank at Record-Breaking Rate
Consumer spending collapsed as the pandemic froze travel and lockdowns shuttered businesses.
Jul 30th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Automation: Post-COVID-19
How the pandemic has altered approaches to automation and robot investments.
Jul 30th, 2020