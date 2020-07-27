Machinists Union President Rallies Striking Shipyard Workers

There have been no face-to-face negotiations since the strike began.

Jul 27th, 2020
David Sharp
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity.
Associated Press

BATH, Maine (AP) — The international president of the Machinists union rallied striking workers at Bath Iron Works on Saturday, urging them to stay strong and proclaiming “there's no way in hell we are backing down from this fight.”

Robert Martinez Jr. delivered a message of unity to Machinists Local S6 during a strike that passed the one-month mark this week. He accused the shipyard, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, of "corporate greed."

“This is the largest strike in the United States of America right now,” he told the crowd of hundreds outside the union hall, across the street from the shipyard. “The eyes of the nation are upon us.”

The group, which included some spouses and children, marched from the shipyard's north gate to the south gate in a show of solidarity.

The 4,300 production workers went on strike on June 22 after overwhelmingly rejecting the company's final contract proposal.

The strike is centered around subcontractors, work rules and seniority, with wages and benefits being less of a concern. The company’s offer contained 3% pay raises in each of the three years covered by the proposal.

Both sides have been meeting separately with a federal mediator but there have been no face-to-face negotiations since the strike began.

Martinez asked Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who visited workers on the picket line the day before, to press the company to return to the negotiating table. Collins' opponent in the November election, Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon, spoke at the event on Saturday.

Collins wants to see if mediation can yield common ground.

"With the help of the mediator, she hopes both sides will quickly resolve their differences so that BIW’s employees return to work and continue to deliver much-needed ships to our Navy," said Collins spokesperson Annie Clark.

The union also accused the company of hiring “scab” workers from Alabama and Mississippi and putting them up in local hotels.

Martinez called it a “slap in the face" for workers.

The company has said it's ready to return to the negotiating table when directed to do so by the mediator. A company spokesperson had no further comment on Saturday.

It's the first strike in 20 years at Bath Iron Works, which is one of the Navy’s largest shipbuilders and a major employer in Maine, with 6,800 workers.

The shipyard builds guided-missile destroyers, the workhorse of the fleet, and the strike threatens to put production further behind at a time of growing competition with Russia and China.

The company was already about six months behind schedule when the strike began. The company needs to be able to hire subcontractors to get caught up, the shipyard's president contends.

More
I Stock 1128199729
Coal Operator Files for Bankruptcy Protection
The company bought assets from bankrupt Blackjewel last year.
Jul 24th, 2020
A plant ecologist points to a tiny Tiehm&apos;s buckwheat.
US Mulls Endangered Status for Nevada Plant in Mine Fight
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says two rare desert plants could go extinct.
Jul 24th, 2020
Vorayuth &apos;Boss&apos; Yoovidhya walks to get in a car as he leaves a house in London.
Charges Dropped Against Thai Red Bull Heir in Fatal Crash
He was accused of killing a Bangkok police officer in a 2012 car crash.
Jul 24th, 2020
An Airbus A350 performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show.
Airbus Moves to End 16 Years of Litigation, End US Tariffs
The manufacturer will end a system of financial support from France and Spain that the WTO had deemed illegal.
Jul 24th, 2020
For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop.
Nearly Half Say Job Lost to Virus Won't Return
Temporary cutbacks are giving way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.
Jul 24th, 2020
I Stock 1220533519
Southwest Will Test Thermal Cameras to Spot Fevers
Health officials warn that it would not detect people who have COVID-19 but show no symptoms.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Hospital personnel stand outside Providence St. John&apos;s Medical Center in Santa Monica, Calif.
California Buys More Masks
The state will soon launch a competitive bidding process to try to get even more protective masks at lower prices.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Protestors block a car with Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
Ohio Governor Supports Nuclear Bailout Law Despite Scandal
The taxpayer-funded bailout is currently the subject of a $60 million federal bribery case.
Jul 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1183376794
Prosecutors: Company, CEO Tried to Export Chemicals to China
The California company and CEO are facing conspiracy, money laundering and other federal charges.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Pfizer company logo at the company&apos;s headquarters in New York.
US Signs Contract With Pfizer for COVID-19 Vaccine
The Trump administration will pay nearly $2 billion for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jul 22nd, 2020
2021 Ford Bronco Sport.
The Top 5 Upcoming Vehicles to Be Excited About
With large auto shows canceled, the pandemic has changed the way automakers debut their vehicles.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Suit: North Dakota Refinery Developer Owes Workers Wages
The employees' lawsuit says the company sporadically deferred pay and said it would reward them with bonuses later.
Jul 22nd, 2020