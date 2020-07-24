5 Manufacturing Trends the Pandemic Has Accelerated

Many of these trends were part of the pre-COVID roadmap, but the pandemic pushed them into overdrive.

Jul 24th, 2020
Josh Chernin
I Stock 1163736713
iStock

A number of trends in manufacturing were apparent prior to the pandemic, but many have been accelerated by the new state of the industry presented by the novel coronavirus.  

1. Reshoring

Higher value-added manufacturers were already beginning to reshore from China. China’s labor cost advantage is decreasing, and many now recognize that long supply chains tie up a lot of inventory (and cash) on boats, which creates a vulnerability to both quality problems and faster product life cycles. The threat of intellectual property theft is another significant driving factor.

Another factor was the decreasing labor content of higher-value-added products, accelerated by increasing automation. The pandemic has increased scrutiny on Disaster Resource Plans, including having multiple options of supply.

Reshoring is now seen as a de-risking option going forward.

Analysis

Business customers receiving supplies from a single plant in the United States may insist that a second plant be readied as a fallback.

2. Robotics and Cobotics

A huge part of the increase in manufacturing productivity over the last 30 years is due to automation. Robots and cobots simply continue that trend. As robotica capabilities increase (and costs decrease), they are increasingly found in the factories of smaller companies. They help mitigate difficulties in attracting skilled labor.

Analysis

With the need to socially distance workers, robots and cobots can take over simpler tasks and allow human workers to spread out. Robots are also easy to clean, so expect to see more of them soon in food processing plants.

3. 3D Printing

Ten years ago, 3D printing was thought of strictly as a prototyping tool. The industry has since experienced huge increases in productivity, the types of materials available, tolerances and part strength, as well as the ability to integrate 2D printing and even electrical circuits.

Dark factories are now producing parts, unsupervised, all night long, and military units carry printers into the field to produce just-in-time replacement parts. 3D printers can print sintered metals, all manner of plastics, titanium, glass, and composites, the latter by feeding carbon or glass into one port and resin into another. Airbus and Boeing are both printing parts for airplanes.

Analysis

The pandemic has not affected 3D printing as much as others, and 3D printing is still not a replacement for parts that have to bear great stress. Nonetheless, it has already come farther than many predicted and its use will only increase. The advantages of additive manufacturing are too big to ignore.

4. Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) is just an extension of the data economy taken down to the level of “things” – machines in a factory, products that are sold – in order to gather actionable data. IoT is increasingly cheap and easy; ready-made “stacks”, with interoperable goodies such as artificial intelligence and digital twins, are available.

Gathering data from factory machines allows for better utilization, better quality data, predictive maintenance, and process control, which can be easily shared with customers to prove out processes.

In products, IoT allows for predictive maintenance (for example, when your washing machine needs a bearing), and increasingly, the sale of products-as-a-service (PaaS). This refers to an ongoing stream of revenue generated by the data along with analytics, service and parts, which turns the sale of a product into an annuity.

Analysis

The pandemic will push IoT forward because it enables plant engineers to remotely monitor processes. A plant engineer can in some cases work from home, or at least from a remote control center.

5. Employee Education

The common thread for all these trends, and which is most affected by the pandemic, is employee education. Over time, for many employees, higher education will consist of targeted distance learning courses, perhaps supplemented by work in labs or machine shops, leading to a certificate.

After that, employers will direct and subsidize further education, both for individuals and for the general mass of employees. Education in statistics, or the interpretation of data, will also be widespread.

Analysis

Employer-directed education will be part of the requirement for raises. The idea is to educate employees in exactly what they need to be educated in at the time, not only for better performance, but also for the ability to delegate responsibilities requiring analytical and engineering skills.

---

Josh Chernin is a partner with Business Improvement Group, LLC, and has more than 30 years of manufacturing and operations leadership experience in the United States and Europe.

Chernin has had P&L responsibilities in printing, metals, converting, contract manufacturing, and textiles, built three plants, consulted to many manufacturers, performed several turnarounds, and visited more than 300 manufacturing plants.

He also has deep experience in medical devices and aerospace and is an expert project manager. He can be reached at www.bizimprovementgroup.com. 

More
For Rent sign hangs on a closed shop.
Nearly Half Say Job Lost to Virus Won't Return
Temporary cutbacks are giving way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.
Jul 24th, 2020
I Stock 1220533519
Southwest Will Test Thermal Cameras to Spot Fevers
Health officials warn that it would not detect people who have COVID-19 but show no symptoms.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Hospital personnel stand outside Providence St. John&apos;s Medical Center in Santa Monica, Calif.
California Buys More Masks
The state will soon launch a competitive bidding process to try to get even more protective masks at lower prices.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Protestors block a car with Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
Ohio Governor Supports Nuclear Bailout Law Despite Scandal
The taxpayer-funded bailout is currently the subject of a $60 million federal bribery case.
Jul 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1183376794
Prosecutors: Company, CEO Tried to Export Chemicals to China
The California company and CEO are facing conspiracy, money laundering and other federal charges.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Pfizer company logo at the company&apos;s headquarters in New York.
US Signs Contract With Pfizer for COVID-19 Vaccine
The Trump administration will pay nearly $2 billion for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jul 22nd, 2020
2021 Ford Bronco Sport.
The Top 5 Upcoming Vehicles to Be Excited About
With large auto shows canceled, the pandemic has changed the way automakers debut their vehicles.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Visitors hike to a stone lookout over the Little Missouri River inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Suit: North Dakota Refinery Developer Owes Workers Wages
The employees' lawsuit says the company sporadically deferred pay and said it would reward them with bonuses later.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Crystal and Chris Martin stand outside their home, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Burton, Mich.
Poll: Pandemic Hurting Americans' Finances in Disparate Ways
For some, the virus has meant lost income or struggles to pay bills on time — particularly among Hispanic, Black and younger Americans.
Jul 21st, 2020
Residents line up at a security checkpoint into the Hotan Bazaar.
US Sanctions Chinese Companies Over Muslim Abuse Complaints
The Trump administration also has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials.
Jul 21st, 2020
Roundup 5c755eb6e5883 5ef224e564fbb
Calif. Court Upholds Verdict in Monsanto Cancer Case
But the panel slashed the damage award from $78.5 million to $21.5 million.
Jul 21st, 2020
Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck.
Watchdogs Eye $700M Loan to Struggling Trucking Firm
Under the terms of the loan, taxpayers will take a 30% stake in the company.
Jul 21st, 2020