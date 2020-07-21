Watchdogs Eye $700M Loan to Struggling Trucking Firm

Under the terms of the loan, taxpayers will take a 30% stake in the company.

Jul 21st, 2020
Marcy Gordon
Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck.
Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional watchdogs are questioning the government’s decision to award a $700 million coronavirus relief loan to a struggling trucking company on grounds its operations are critical for maintaining national security.

YRC Worldwide provides transportation and logistics services, such as delivering food, electronics and other supplies to military locations around the country. The Defense Department is a major YRC client. The department, however, sued YRC in 2018 for overcharging the government for freight carrier services and making false statements.

Under terms of the coronavirus relief loan, U.S. taxpayers, through the Treasury Department, will take a 30% stake in the company. YRC, based in Overland Park, Kansas, will be required to maintain its payroll at the current level of an estimate 30,000 trucking jobs, and to limit executive compensation, dividend payouts and share repurchases.

The Congressional Oversight Commission also said in a report Monday that taxpayers appear to be at risk of losing money on the investment. YRC has had financial problems for years, well before the onset of the pandemic, and has been at risk of bankruptcy, the report said. The money is scheduled to be repaid by September 2024.

The congressional monitors said they questioned the decision to deem YRC’s business critical to national security and the process for reaching that decision. It’s the first and only loan made so far under the national security portion of Treasury’s corporate aid program, which has made several billions of dollars in loans to major airlines and smaller air carriers. The national security section, with an available pot of up to $17 billion, had been expected earlier this year to be earmarked for hard-pressed aircraft maker Boeing or for General Electric.

To qualify for the national security aid, companies should be performing under defense contracts of the highest national priority or operating under top-secret security clearance. YRC apparently didn’t meet either of the criteria, but qualified under a “catch-all” provision allowing a recommendation and certification from the secretary of defense or the director of national intelligence to be sufficient.

Treasury spokespeople didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The five-member oversight commission was appointed by congressional leaders of both parties to monitor the spending of some $2 trillion in economic aid enacted by Congress this spring and directed by the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve.

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. fell 27% on Monday to close at $2.60. They jumped 75% on July 1, the day the relief loan was announced.

More
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Mnuchin Urges Swift Aid Bill; Ex-Fed Chairs Want Bigger Deal
Extra unemployment assistance is set to expire at the end of the month.
Jul 20th, 2020
Chevron logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Chevron Buys Noble for $5 Billion
Crude prices are down more than 30% this year.
Jul 20th, 2020
An AR-15 rifle fitted with a &apos;bump stock.&apos;
Bump Stock Manufacturer Seeks Las Vegas Shooter's Estate
The move could divert money expected to go to victims' families.
Jul 20th, 2020
Tyrese Haspil, 21, is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives.
Video Shows NYC Dismemberment Suspect Buying Saw
The tech entrepreneur's former assistant was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder.
Jul 20th, 2020
I Stock 1135159623
How to Prevent PLM From Suffering the Post-Pilot Stall
Lots of companies simply have their hands full dealing with the constant change surrounding product development that they can’t (or won’t) take the time to figure out how to evolve.
Jul 17th, 2020
Thumb
Equipment Failure Sparks Steel Mill Explosion
The blast showered the facility with chunks of hot white refractory.
Jul 17th, 2020
Ep66tn
Ford Ranger Named ‘Most American-Made’
The reintroduced pickup topped 90 U.S.-assembled models in the annual rankings.
Jul 17th, 2020
Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the lower Klamath River.
Agency Throws Curveball in Dam Demolition Plan
A new stipulation could kill or drastically alter the deal.
Jul 17th, 2020
U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Barr: US Now Overly Reliant on Chinese Goods, Services
He also cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing.
Jul 17th, 2020
British Airways planes parked at Terminal 5, Heathrow airport in London.
Jumbos Retired: British Airways Bids Farewell to Boeing 747s
The airline originally planned to ground its fleet of the iconic wide-bodied jets in 2024.
Jul 17th, 2020
I Stock 1172151913
COVID-19 Has Resurrected Single-Use Plastics
Can efforts to curb their use get back on track any time soon?
Jul 16th, 2020
A delivery man transports beer on the streets of Beijing.
China Becomes First Economy to Grow Since Virus
China, where the coronavirus pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down.
Jul 16th, 2020