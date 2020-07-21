FDA Calls for Removal of Fruity, Disposable E-Cigarettes

The agency says companies never received permission to sell them in the U.S.

Jul 21st, 2020
Matthew Perrone
A woman holds a Puff Bar flavored disposable vape device.
A woman holds a Puff Bar flavored disposable vape device.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are cracking down on fruity disposable electronic cigarettes popular with teenagers, saying the companies never received permission to sell them in the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration sent a letter Monday telling the company behind Puff Bar e-cigarettes to remove them from the market within 15 business days, including flavors like mango, pink lemonade and strawberry. An undated notice on the company's website says online sales and distribution have ceased “until further notice.”

The agency also sent warning letters to nine other companies either selling similarly unauthorized e-cigarettes or nicotine solutions that illegally appeal to children. Some of those mimic packaging of sweets and cereals like Twinkies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The seller of Puff Bar, Cool Clouds Distribution of Glendale, California, did not immediately respond to calls or emails seeking comment Monday.

The regulatory action comes months after anti-vaping advocates warned that disposable vapes like Puff Bar were a glaring loophole in the FDA's ban on flavored e-cigarettes. That policy, which took effect in February, narrowly targeted reusable vaping devices like Juul, the blockbuster brand that helped trigger the teen vaping craze in the U.S. Under the policy, only menthol and tobacco flavors were allowed for those devices. But the flavor restrictions did not apply to disposable vaping products like Puff Bar.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids in a statement called the FDA action a “welcome, necessary and overdue step,” but also noted that it only addresses a “small number of these products and does not even cover all disposable e-cigarettes.”

The group has called for a ban on flavors for all types of vaping and tobacco products, including menthol. Vaping proponents say flavors can help adult smokers kick cigarettes, though the FDA has never approved any e-cigarette for that purpose.

All U.S. vaping companies face a September deadline to submit their products for FDA review. The long-delayed process is part of the FDA’s yearslong effort to regulate the multibillion-dollar vaping industry, which includes thousands of e-cigarette devices and nicotine solutions.

For months, the FDA has been consumed with the coronavirus outbreak, reviewing new tests and treatments. Earlier this year, the agency suspended in-person inspections at vape shops and convenience stores aimed at enforcing sales restrictions. Late last year, the U.S. raised the legal age to purchase e-cigarettes and all other tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

More
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Mnuchin Urges Swift Aid Bill; Ex-Fed Chairs Want Bigger Deal
Extra unemployment assistance is set to expire at the end of the month.
Jul 20th, 2020
Chevron logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Chevron Buys Noble for $5 Billion
Crude prices are down more than 30% this year.
Jul 20th, 2020
An AR-15 rifle fitted with a &apos;bump stock.&apos;
Bump Stock Manufacturer Seeks Las Vegas Shooter's Estate
The move could divert money expected to go to victims' families.
Jul 20th, 2020
Tyrese Haspil, 21, is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives.
Video Shows NYC Dismemberment Suspect Buying Saw
The tech entrepreneur's former assistant was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder.
Jul 20th, 2020
I Stock 1135159623
How to Prevent PLM From Suffering the Post-Pilot Stall
Lots of companies simply have their hands full dealing with the constant change surrounding product development that they can’t (or won’t) take the time to figure out how to evolve.
Jul 17th, 2020
Thumb
Equipment Failure Sparks Steel Mill Explosion
The blast showered the facility with chunks of hot white refractory.
Jul 17th, 2020
Ep66tn
Ford Ranger Named ‘Most American-Made’
The reintroduced pickup topped 90 U.S.-assembled models in the annual rankings.
Jul 17th, 2020
Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the lower Klamath River.
Agency Throws Curveball in Dam Demolition Plan
A new stipulation could kill or drastically alter the deal.
Jul 17th, 2020
U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Barr: US Now Overly Reliant on Chinese Goods, Services
He also cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing.
Jul 17th, 2020
British Airways planes parked at Terminal 5, Heathrow airport in London.
Jumbos Retired: British Airways Bids Farewell to Boeing 747s
The airline originally planned to ground its fleet of the iconic wide-bodied jets in 2024.
Jul 17th, 2020
I Stock 1172151913
COVID-19 Has Resurrected Single-Use Plastics
Can efforts to curb their use get back on track any time soon?
Jul 16th, 2020
A delivery man transports beer on the streets of Beijing.
China Becomes First Economy to Grow Since Virus
China, where the coronavirus pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down.
Jul 16th, 2020