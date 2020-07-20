Video Shows NYC Dismemberment Suspect Buying Saw

The tech entrepreneur's former assistant was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder.

Jul 20th, 2020
Associated Press
Tyrese Haspil, 21, is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives.
Tyrese Haspil, 21, is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Surveillance video shows the personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies that were left near the body, prosecutors said Saturday.

Tyrese Haspil, 21, was arraigned just after midnight on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Fahim Saleh, whose beheaded and armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin. Haspil pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Investigators have recovered security video from Monday afternoon showing a man identified as Haspil following Saleh up the elevator to the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment and shooting him with a stun gun, causing him to fall to the floor, according to the criminal complaint.

The masked person following Saleh was dressed entirely in black, according to a law enforcement official who was briefed on the case but wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Video surveillance from a hardware store Tuesday morning shows a man identified as Haspil purchasing the saw and cleaning supplies found at the seventh-floor apartment on the Lower East Side, according to the complaint.

Haspil's attorneys said he has had no prior contact with the criminal justice system and that there “is much more to this narrative” than the accusations and his arrest.

“We are in the very earliest stages of ferreting out the truth. The life of this case promises to be long and complex. As the attorneys for Mr. Haspil, we urge the public to keep an open mind,” read a prepared statement from Legal Aid Society attorneys Sam Roberts and Neville Mitchell.

Officers responding to the cousin’s 911 call discovered Saleh’s clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms and an electric saw in the living room of his apartment on the Lower East Side, police said.

Saleh was stabbed five times in the neck and torso and had wounds on his arm and left hand. He was dismembered just below the knees, at both shoulders and the neck, according to court papers.

Haspil handled finances and personal matters for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Nigeria, Gokada.

Saleh’s LinkedIn biography described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, building on his experience of first “seeing an opportunity in his parent’s native country of Bangladesh” and starting that country’s largest ride-sharing company. It said he also invested in a similar venture in Colombia.

More
Thumb
Equipment Failure Sparks Steel Mill Explosion
The blast showered the facility with chunks of hot white refractory.
Jul 17th, 2020
Ep66tn
Ford Ranger Named ‘Most American-Made’
The reintroduced pickup topped 90 U.S.-assembled models in the annual rankings.
Jul 17th, 2020
Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the lower Klamath River.
Agency Throws Curveball in Dam Demolition Plan
A new stipulation could kill or drastically alter the deal.
Jul 17th, 2020
U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Barr: US Now Overly Reliant on Chinese Goods, Services
He also cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing.
Jul 17th, 2020
British Airways planes parked at Terminal 5, Heathrow airport in London.
Jumbos Retired: British Airways Bids Farewell to Boeing 747s
The airline originally planned to ground its fleet of the iconic wide-bodied jets in 2024.
Jul 17th, 2020
I Stock 1172151913
COVID-19 Has Resurrected Single-Use Plastics
Can efforts to curb their use get back on track any time soon?
Jul 16th, 2020
A delivery man transports beer on the streets of Beijing.
China Becomes First Economy to Grow Since Virus
China, where the coronavirus pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down.
Jul 16th, 2020
A monitor displays the logo for &apos;Huawei&apos; behind Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
US to Hit Huawei Employees With Visa Bans for Rights Abuses
The administration is also finalizing plans to minimize data theft from video streaming app TikTok.
Jul 16th, 2020
President Donald speaks during an event.
Trump Rolls Back Major Environmental Law
The Nixon-era law required agencies to consider potential harm to air, land, water or wildlife.
Jul 16th, 2020
Gavel 5d77ce29678e7 5f033fa555fb4
Tech CEO Fraudulently Sought $13M in COVID-19 Loans
Prosecutors say he falsely certified the U.S. as his employees' primary residence.
Jul 16th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
Elevating Visual Inspection with AI
Artificial intelligence can be a key piece in solving the quality assurance puzzle.
Jul 15th, 2020
Download
FAA Says Landing Gear Can Crack on Some Aircraft
The issue could cause the 10-seat aircraft to overturn on landings or takeoffs.
Jul 15th, 2020