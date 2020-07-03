PG&E Exits Bankruptcy, Pays $5 Billion Into Wildfire Fund

22.19% of its stock was also placed into a trust for victims of the wildfires.

Jul 3rd, 2020
Associated Press
Rubble remains after residences were leveled by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif.
Rubble remains after residences were leveled by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif.
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has emerged from a contentious bankruptcy saga that began after its long-neglected electrical grid ignited wildfires in California that killed more than 100 people.

The nation's largest utility announced Wednesday it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and paid $5.4 billion in initial funds and 22.19% of its stock into a trust for victims of wildfires caused by its outdated equipment.

“This is an important milestone, but our work is far from over,” Bill Smith, PG&E interim chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Our emergence from Chapter 11 marks just the beginning of PG&E’s next era — as a fundamentally improved company and the safe, reliable utility that our customers, communities and California deserve.”

A federal judge last month approved a $58 billion plan for the company to emerge from bankruptcy by June 30, the deadline that the company had to meet to qualify for coverage from a $21 billion wildfire insurance fund created by California last year.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali's decision cleared the way for PG&E to pay $25.5 billion for losses from devastating fires in 2017 and 2018.

Dozens of lawsuits were settled during the ordeal, with $13.5 billion earmarked for more than 80,000 people who lost family, homes, businesses and other property in the fires.

The company plans to find a new CEO to replace Bill Johnson, who stepped down June 30 after just 14 months on the job. It has overhauled its board of directors, including 11 members who were just recently appointed. PG&E also has committed to slicing up its sprawling territory into regional units to be more responsive to the different needs of the 16 million people who rely on it for power.

Financing the plan requires PG&E to nearly double its debt, saddling the company with a burden its critics fear will make it more difficult to raise the estimated $40 billion for improvements that the utility still needs to make to its electrical grid.

This marks the second time in 16 years that PG&E has navigated a complex bankruptcy case that has raised questions about how it should operate in the future. The last time the company emerged from bankruptcy, in 2004, electricity rates soared and management focused even more on boosting profits instead of upgrading its power supply.

More
2020 Mastercontrol Digital Transformation Page Image
How to Embark on a Digital Transformation
It's a matter of trust.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Shot from a television screen shows damage to anchor support.
Mich. Judge Allows Restart of Disputed Oil Pipeline
It was originally shut down because of damage to a structure that anchors the pipeline.
Jul 2nd, 2020
The town of Libby, Mont.
US Transfers Care for Towns Polluted with Asbestos to State
Asbestos from a vermiculite mine owned by W.R. Grace polluted the area until 1990.
Jul 2nd, 2020
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight.
Boeing Fell Short in 737 Max Disclosures
Engineers responsible for certifying the plane were not made aware of changes to a key system.
Jul 1st, 2020
Striking shipbuilders picket outside an entrance to Bath Iron Works.
Striking Shipbuilders Are Losing Health Coverage in Pandemic
Health insurance is running out for 4,300 shipbuilders who've left their jobs.
Jul 1st, 2020
Rory Gamble, acting head of the United Auto Workers union.
UAW, Prosecutor Consider a Monitor for Avoiding Corruption
But union officials oppose a government takeover.
Jul 1st, 2020
Workers move a section of well casing into place at a Chesapeake Energy natural gas well.
Fracking Pioneer Chesapeake Files for Bankruptcy
The company helped turn the U.S. into a global energy powerhouse.
Jun 29th, 2020
Water from a Norilsk Nickel enrichment plant gushing out of a pipe and into a river.
Russian Nickel Producer Admits Arctic Pollution
The company says it has suspended the responsible employees.
Jun 29th, 2020
I Stock 1214977181
Amazon Acquires Self-Driving Tech Firm
The purchase of Zoox could drive Amazon into the transit business.
Jun 29th, 2020
I Stock 636527018
GM Wants Judge Removed From Case
The judge had ordered GM CEO Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley to sit down without lawyers.
Jun 29th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Granting Technology Permission to Help
The roles software has, and could continue to play, as manufacturing deals with unprecedented challenges.
Jun 18th, 2020
Shot from a television screen shows damage to an anchor support.
Judge Shuts Down Energy Pipeline in Michigan's Great Lakes
The owner reported problems with a support piece far below the surface.
Jun 26th, 2020