Mich. Judge Allows Restart of Disputed Oil Pipeline

It was originally shut down because of damage to a structure that anchors the pipeline.

Jul 2nd, 2020
John Flesher
Shot from a television screen shows damage to anchor support.
Shot from a television screen shows damage to anchor support.
Associated Press

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge Wednesday allowed Enbridge to resume pumping oil through a Midwestern pipeline, nearly a week after shutting it down because of damage to a structure that anchors a section of the line running through a Great Lakes channel.

Enbridge's Line 5 moves crude oil and liquids used in propane from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario, passing through parts of Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. A four-mile-long (6.4-kilometers-long) segment divides into two pipes that cross the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lakes Huron and Michigan.

Circuit Judge James Jamo granted a request from state Attorney General Dana Nessel to close the line June 25 after Enbridge, the Canadian company that operates it, reported that an inspection had found damage to an anchor supporting the underwater section's eastern line. The pipe itself was unharmed, the company said.

During a hearing Tuesday, Enbridge attorneys urged Jamo to lift the restriction for the underwater western line so oil could resume flowing. The company says the interruption threatens supplies for customers of refineries that receive Line 5's oil in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Nessel's office argued for keeping the 645-mile-long (1,038-kilometers-long) line shut down until Enbridge provides additional information that would ensure it is being operated in a “reasonably prudent” manner.

In his amended order Wednesday, Jamo said the company could restart the western line to conduct a safety test and could keep it running “subject to the results of the (test) and further order of this court.”

Within a week of the restart, Jamo said, Enbridge must provide the state with test results for a particular area of the western line that a recent inspection found had apparently been scraped by a vessel cable or similar object. Test data for the rest of the line must be turned over “as soon as practical,” he said.

The east line, meanwhile, will remain out of operation until the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has completed an investigation of the damaged support and Enbridge has complied with all the agency's repair and maintenance requirements, Jamo said.

He also ordered the company and Nessel's office to compile a list of documents and other materials sought by the state by next Tuesday.

Pledging to comply, Enbridge said it “will now begin safely restarting the west segment and anticipates operations will soon return to normal.”

The volume of liquids moving through the line will be lower than normal because just one of the underwater segments will be active, “but we will be able to meet demand,” spokesman Ryan Duffy said.

“Enbridge’s Line 5 has served Michiganders safely without incident at the Straits crossing for more than 65 years," the company said in a statement. “We remain willing to work with the state going forward to address issues of concern about the safety of Line 5 and its ultimate replacement with The Great Lakes Tunnel that will contain a new section of pipeline.”

The company reached a deal with the administration of former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder in 2018 to place a new underwater segment in a tunnel that would be drilled through bedrock beneath the straits. His Democratic successor, Gretchen Whitmer, has joined Nessel in criticizing the agreement, which awaits permits from state agencies.

Nessel said in a statement that Jamo's ruling “allows the state to receive the vital information surrounding this incident that we need to complete an informed analysis of the damage and evaluate the threat this pipeline poses to our environment if left to operate in its current state."

Environmental groups have long pushed to shut down Line 5, which they contend is a safety hazard. They described Jamo's ruling as a rejection of Enbridge's contention that the state has no regulatory authority over interstate pipelines.

“Today’s ruling sends a clear message to Enbridge that it is not above state law and cannot continue to ignore the safe and well-being of our Great Lakes, our local businesses and our communities," said Beth Wallace of the National Wildlife Federation.

Business groups praised the decision to let Line 5 partially reopen and urged Michigan agencies to quickly approve permits for the tunnel project.

“The pipeline safely delivers the energy products Michigan businesses and families rely on daily to power their homes and job sites, and to make the products we count on every day," said John Dulmes, executive director of the Michigan Chemistry Council.

More
Rory Gamble, acting head of the United Auto Workers union.
UAW, Prosecutor Consider a Monitor for Avoiding Corruption
But union officials oppose a government takeover.
Jul 1st, 2020
Workers move a section of well casing into place at a Chesapeake Energy natural gas well.
Fracking Pioneer Chesapeake Files for Bankruptcy
The company helped turn the U.S. into a global energy powerhouse.
Jun 29th, 2020
Water from a Norilsk Nickel enrichment plant gushing out of a pipe and into a river.
Russian Nickel Producer Admits Arctic Pollution
The company says it has suspended the responsible employees.
Jun 29th, 2020
I Stock 1214977181
Amazon Acquires Self-Driving Tech Firm
The purchase of Zoox could drive Amazon into the transit business.
Jun 29th, 2020
I Stock 636527018
GM Wants Judge Removed From Case
The judge had ordered GM CEO Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley to sit down without lawyers.
Jun 29th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Granting Technology Permission to Help
The roles software has, and could continue to play, as manufacturing deals with unprecedented challenges.
Jun 18th, 2020
Shot from a television screen shows damage to an anchor support.
Judge Shuts Down Energy Pipeline in Michigan's Great Lakes
The owner reported problems with a support piece far below the surface.
Jun 26th, 2020
The new 2021 Ford F-150 truck
Ford Plays it Safe with Revamped F-150
On the outside, the truck changes little, and the internal combustion engines and transmissions remain the same.
Jun 26th, 2020
SpaceShipTwo Unity being released from the carrier mothership.
Virgin Galactic Marks Second Glide Flight Over New Mexico
The pilots flew at higher speeds to help evaluate the ship’s performance.
Jun 26th, 2020
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Trump Wants Federal Hiring to Focus on Skills Over Degrees
The federal government is the nation’s largest employer with 2.1 million civilian workers.
Jun 26th, 2020
Shoppers, left, head to the entrance as a sign on the outside wall invites customers to shop inside a Best Buy store.
US Consumer Spending Up 8.2%
Without the stimulus checks or an extension of unemployment aid, it's unclear whether consumers will keep spending freely.
Jun 26th, 2020
Erp
Aptean Acquires WorkWise
The purchase extends the company's ERP offerings for discrete manufacturers.
Jun 25th, 2020