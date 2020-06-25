Aptean Acquires WorkWise

The purchase extends the company's ERP offerings for discrete manufacturers.

Jun 25th, 2020
Aptean
Erp

Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of WorkWise, LLC, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions for discrete manufacturers and customer relationship management (CRM) software.

This acquisition furthers Aptean’s presence within the manufacturing market, adding purpose-built software created to handle the complex needs of manufacturers that design and build highly-engineered products.

WorkWise ERP manufacturing software gives customers improved visibility into their processes to help integrate engineering activities, streamline operations and improve efficiencies. WorkWise’s customer base, which includes manufacturers in industrial vehicles, agricultural equipment, industrial equipment, food and beverage equipment, metals and plastics fabrication and electronics, increases Aptean’s leadership presence and market share in those industries.

The unique method in which WorkWise integrates ERP, CRM and CAD for a complete engineered manufacturing solution helps ensure custom design and build aligns with specifications for a positive customer experience. WorkWise ERP and CRM software can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

With headquarters in the greater Milwaukee, WI, area and more than 90 employees, WorkWise has been helping companies achieve success for over 15 years. WorkWise products enable more than 500 businesses to better serve their customers, prospects and employees.

“At WorkWise, our business-critical solutions enable our customers to grow by increasing productivity, decreasing costs, strengthening employee and customer relationships and improving business performance. I’m delighted with the opportunity to join Aptean with its proven leadership and ability to drive exceptional growth in the industries we jointly serve. Aptean’s scale provides greater opportunity for the future growth of the WorkWise ERP and CRM products, customers and employees,” said Wayne T. Wedell, CEO and President of WorkWise.

