Segway Ending Production of its Namesake Vehicle

The company claimed the vehicle would revolutionize the way people get around.

Jun 24th, 2020
Cathy BussewitzMatt Ott
I Stock 507158695
iStock

Segway, which boldly claimed its two-wheeled personal transporter would revolutionize the way people get around, is ending production of its namesake vehicle.

The Segway PT, popular with tourists and police officers but perhaps better known for its high-profile crashes, will be retired on July 15, the company said in a statement.

“Within its first decade, the Segway PT became a staple in security and law enforcement, viewed as an effective and efficient personal vehicle,” said Judy Cai, Segway president, in a statement, noting that in the past decade it gained popularity with vacationers in major cities in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East.

But the Segway, which carries a standing passenger on a wide platform, accounted for less than 1.5% of the company’s revenue last year. The company said 21 employees will be laid off, another 12 employees will stay on for two months to a year and five will remain at the Bedford, New Hampshire facility.

“This decision was not made lightly, and while the current global pandemic did impact sales and production, it was not a deciding factor in our decision,” Cai said.

The transportation revolution that inventor Dean Kamen envisioned when he founded the company in 1999 never took off. The Segway's original price tag of around $5,000 was a hurdle for many customers. It also was challenging to ride because the rider had to be balanced at a specific angle for the vehicle to move forward. If the rider's weight shifted too much in any direction, it could easily spin out of control and throw the rider off. They were banned in some cities because users could easily lose control if they were not balanced properly.

“What did they think the market was when they built this, when they designed it?" asked Maryann Keller, principal at Maryann Keller & Associates. "My impression was they were talking about this as personal mobility. How could you think that something this large and expensive would be personal mobility?”

Ten months after buying the company in 2009, British self-made millionaire Jim Heselden died after the Segway he was riding careened off a 30-foot cliff not far from his country estate north of London. He was 62 years old.

In 2003, President George W. Bush avoided injury after tumbling off a Segway at his parents’ summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

A cameraman riding a Segway ran over Usain Bolt in 2015 as the Jamaican sprinter did a victory lap after winning a 200-meter race in Beijing. Bolt wasn’t injured and later joked about the incident.

In 2017, Segway got into the scooter business, just as the light, inexpensive and easy-to-ride two-wheelers took over urban streets. Riders took 38.5 million trips on shared electric scooters in 2018, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

Segway's foray into lightweight scooters may have been a sign that its original PT’s days were numbered.

“It was probably over-hyped before it was launched, and when it was launched, it was like, this is not going to work on city sidewalks,” Keller said.

More
Roundup 5c755eb6e5883
Judge: California Can’t Require Cancer Label for Weed Killer
The ruling said the state couldn’t meet the legal standard for the requirement.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Apple retail store is closed at a local mall in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Apple Re-Closes Stores in 4 States
The move heightens concerns that the pandemic might keep the economy in the doldrums longer than expected.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group.
China to Canada PM: Stop 'Irresponsible Remarks' on Spy Case
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Beijing to end the “arbitrary detention” of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Honeywell Asdf
Q&A: Honeywell CEO on Company's Pandemic Shifts
The Associated Press chats with Darius Adamczyk on how the company has adapted to pandemic impacts.
Jun 22nd, 2020
A welder works on the hull of a Zumwalt-class destroyer.
Workers to Strike Against Major Navy Shipbuilder
The strike may further delay delivery of ships.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Thumb
Ohio Wants GM to Pay Back $60 Million
GM called the request "inconsistent."
Jun 19th, 2020
Michael Spavor, director of Paektu Cultural Exchange, talks during a Skype interview in Yanji, China.
China Charges Canadians With Spying in Huawei-Linked Case
Both men have been held for 18 months.
Jun 19th, 2020
I Stock 523622286 (1)
Compact Fast Reactor Proposed at Idaho Nuclear Site
Regulators said they need more safety and design information on the “first-of-a-kind submission.”
Jun 19th, 2020
I Stock 1030823334
Tesla May Receive $68M Tax Break for Austin Plant
The Texas capital is competing with Tulsa, Okla., to host the plant that builds the Cybertruck.
Jun 19th, 2020
Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass.
Court Strikes Down Rule That Drugmakers Disclose Prices
A three-judge panel ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services overstepped its legal authority.
Jun 18th, 2020
Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md.
US Warns 3 Companies Over Illegal At-Home COVID-19 Tests
The products have not been shown to safely and accurately screen for COVID-19.
Jun 18th, 2020
Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chairman Roger Wicker.
Lawmakers Rip FAA for Not Disclosing Boeing Documents
The committee chairman suggested the agency appears to be deliberately keeping lawmakers in the dark.
Jun 18th, 2020