China to Canada PM: Stop 'Irresponsible Remarks' on Spy Case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Beijing to end the “arbitrary detention” of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Jun 22nd, 2020
Associated Press
Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group.
Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group.
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday to “stop making irresponsible remarks” after he said Beijing's decision to charge two Canadians with spying was linked to his country's arrest of a Chinese tech executive.

The spying charges are “completely different” from the case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, a foreign ministry spokesman said. Meng was arrested on U.S. charges connected to possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in what was widely seen as an attempt to Canada after Meng's December 2018 arrest in Vancouver. Charges against them were announced Friday after a Canadian judge ruled Meng's extradition case can proceed to its next stage, moving her closer to being handed over to American authorities.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, said Chinese authorities “directly linked” the cases of Kovrig and Spavor with Meng. He called on Beijing to end their “arbitrary detention.”

“There is no such thing as arbitrary detention,” said the ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

“China urges the relevant Canadian leader to earnestly respect the spirit of the rule of law, respect China’s judicial sovereignty and stop making irresponsible remarks," Zhao said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called the charges against Kovrig and Spavor “politically motivated and completely groundless."

“The United States stands with Canada in calling on Beijing for the immediate release of the two men and rejects the use of these unjustified detentions to coerce Canada,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Ltd. and the daughter of its founder, is accused of lying to banks in Hong Kong about Huawei’s dealings with Iran in possible violation of U.S. sanctions.

Meng’s case is a “seriously political incident” and part of U.S. efforts to “suppress Chinese high-tech enterprises and Huawei,” Zhao said. He said Canada “played the role of an accomplice.”

“We strongly urge Canada to correct its mistakes as soon as possible, immediately release Meng Wanzhou and ensure her safe return to home,” said Zhao.

Meng is living in a mansion she owns in Vancouver, where she reportedly is working on a graduate degree. Kovrig and Spavor are being held at an undisclosed location and have been denied access to lawyers or family members.

China has also sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of Canadian canola.

Zhao said visits by foreign diplomats to prisoners were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More
Michael Spavor, director of Paektu Cultural Exchange, talks during a Skype interview in Yanji, China.
China Charges Canadians With Spying in Huawei-Linked Case
Both men have been held for 18 months.
Jun 19th, 2020
I Stock 523622286 (1)
Compact Fast Reactor Proposed at Idaho Nuclear Site
Regulators said they need more safety and design information on the “first-of-a-kind submission.”
Jun 19th, 2020
I Stock 1030823334
Tesla May Receive $68M Tax Break for Austin Plant
The Texas capital is competing with Tulsa, Okla., to host the plant that builds the Cybertruck.
Jun 19th, 2020
Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass.
Court Strikes Down Rule That Drugmakers Disclose Prices
A three-judge panel ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services overstepped its legal authority.
Jun 18th, 2020
Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md.
US Warns 3 Companies Over Illegal At-Home COVID-19 Tests
The products have not been shown to safely and accurately screen for COVID-19.
Jun 18th, 2020
Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chairman Roger Wicker.
Lawmakers Rip FAA for Not Disclosing Boeing Documents
The committee chairman suggested the agency appears to be deliberately keeping lawmakers in the dark.
Jun 18th, 2020
I Stock 1172091291
Mitsubishi Says Executives Will Take Pay Cuts
Like other automakers, Mitsubishi has seen its sales plunge amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jun 18th, 2020
A truck leaves the Toennies meatpacking plant.
Official: German Slaughterhouse Virus Outbreak Untenable
At least 657 people at the meatpacking plant had tested positive.
Jun 18th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Granting Technology Permission to Help
The roles software has, and could continue to play, as manufacturing deals with unprecedented challenges.
Jun 18th, 2020
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston.
Harvard Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Hiding Ties to China
He was arrested on allegations that he hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 458093519
Ex-Audi Manager Sought by US in Diesel Case
Axel Eiser was arrested on an international warrant issued by the U.S. when he crossed into Croatia.
Jun 17th, 2020
Bill Johnson, CEO and president of PG&amp;E Corp.
PG&E Confesses to Killing 84 People in 2018 Fire
The hearing publicly shamed PG&E for putting profits ahead of its crumbling equipment.
Jun 17th, 2020