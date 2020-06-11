Mnuchin Says Businesses Will Need More Help

The Treasury secretary said the next round of support should be more targeted to the hardest hit parts of the economy.

Jun 11th, 2020
Joyce M. RosenbergMartin Crutsinger
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said he believes the U.S. economy will need more help to pull out of the recession, but added that the next round of support should be more targeted to the hardest hit parts of the economy.

Mnuchin, testifying before the Senate Small Business Committee, said the administration plans to spend the next 30 days looking at what measures should go in the next relief bill.

Congress has already approved close to $3 trillion in support to deal with the impact of the coronavirus, which has resulted in millions of layoffs and has pushed the country into recession.

“There is no question that small businesses in many industries will need more help,” Mnuchin said. “Small businesses and larger businesses are going to need more help.”

New support measures will need to encourage business owners to rehire workers, especially those in the hardest hit industries like restaurants and travel, he said.

“You can’t get hotel capacity up to speed without hiring people first,” Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin and Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza were generally praised by lawmakers for their efforts to get relief to small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program, which has so far processed 4.5 million loans worth $511 billion. The loans are forgivable if the business uses the money to keep employees on the payroll or rehire workers who have been laid off.

Congress passed legislation last week that allowed companies to use 60% of the money for payroll and 40% for other expenses, such as rent payments and utilities. That was a modification from an initial requirement that 75% of the funds be used for payroll. The legislation, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday, also extended the time for companies to use the loans from eight weeks to 24 weeks.

Senators had a number of questions about a separate program administered by the SBA that provides Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Those are typically given to companies that suffer financial losses during hurricanes and other disasters, but have not necessarily suffered physical damage.

The applications require more paperwork from small businesses than the paycheck protection loans. Businesses have complained that it has taken too long to process the applications, and that loans were being approved at amounts much lower than what they were seeking.

The program has also had glitches that slowed processing — including a change in applications in late March that forced many companies to start the process over again. Separately, on March 25 the EIDL system suffered a data breach that potentially exposed personal information of nearly 8,000 applicants.

Carranza assured the Senate panel that SBA was working to ease the backup on loans and that the disaster loans now in the SBA system would be processed by next week.

The SBA had processed just 1.1 million loans of the disaster loans totaling nearly $80 billion as of June 6.

At a separate event, Bharat Ramamurti, a member of the Congressional Oversight Commission, criticized the Treasury and the Federal Reserve for not moving faster to combat the adverse effects of the pandemic. He said the two institutions were sitting on hundreds of billions of dollars that could be used to help struggling businesses and individuals deal with the pandemic.

Ramamurti said that only two of the emergency programs that Treasury and the Fed proposed setting up in early April are fully operational and they have produced only $5.5 billion of support out of a pool totaling nearly $500 billion.

While the Fed has cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low near zero and has purchased $2 trillion in Treasury bonds and mortgage-based securities to lower long-term interest rates, it has been much slower to get a variety of emergency loan programs up and running.

As of last week, the Fed's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility had purchased $4.3 billion worth of corporate bonds and its Municipal Liquidity Facility has made just one loan of $1.2 billion to the state of Illinois, Ramamurti told the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Ramamurti, a former aide to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, was appointed to the congressional oversight panel by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. The panel was established to provide oversight over the nearly $3 trillion in support Congress has approved since March.

More
I Stock 1157314129
Tech CEO Charged in Coronavirus Test Fraud Case
The company billed Medicare $69 million for coronavirus and unnecessary allergy tests.
Jun 10th, 2020
A man uses a cell phone.
Feds Seek $225M Fine for Pair Who Made a Billion Robocalls
The telemarketers faked their calls to make them appear they came from other companies.
Jun 10th, 2020
Fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich.
Federal Court Upholds Enbridge's Great Lakes Spill Plans
The company's pipeline carries oil and natural gas from Wisconsin to Ontario.
Jun 10th, 2020
Ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.
2 Accused in Ex-Nissan Boss Escape Fight Extradition
They argue the offense is not a crime.
Jun 10th, 2020
The IBM logo is displayed on the IBM building in Midtown Manhattan.
IBM Quits Facial Recognition, Joins Call for Police Reforms
The company is concerned about how the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.
Jun 9th, 2020
Photo released by European Space Agency shows the extent of the oil spill.
Russia Charges Plant Director in Arctic Fuel Spill
Twenty thousand tons of diesel fuel were leaked into the ecologically fragile region.
Jun 9th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Fed Acts to Broaden Appeal of 'Main Street' Lending Program
The Fed will lend directly to individual companies for the first time since the Great Depression.
Jun 9th, 2020
A worker prepares the first batch of donation from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation bound for Africa.
China's Companies Emerge as Donors in Pandemic
The outbreak marks the debut of China's business elite as global humanitarian donors.
Jun 9th, 2020
A man rides his bike along banks of flowers.
EU Urged to Act Against Pesticides to Fight Insect Decline
More than 40% of the world’s insect species are in decline because of pesticide use and industrial farming.
Jun 9th, 2020
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, third from left, opens the court session as the trial resumed at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam.
Lawyer: Coronavirus Restrictions Hamper MH17 Defense Case
Prosecutors allege four men on trial were involved in deploying the missile that downed the Malaysian passenger jet.
Jun 8th, 2020
BP logo at a petrol station in London.
BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Worldwide
The company also plans to slash capital expenditures by 25%.
Jun 8th, 2020
A man walks past a Marco&apos;s Pizza in Euclid, Ohio, June 5, 2020.
Virus Exposes Sharp Educational Divide
For an American workforce under continuing threat from the coronavirus, the best protection might just be a college degree.
Jun 8th, 2020