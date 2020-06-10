2 Accused in Ex-Nissan Boss Escape Fight Extradition

They argue the offense is not a crime.

Jun 10th, 2020
Alanna Durkin Richer
Ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.
Ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.

A former Green Beret and his son accused of smuggling ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box are fighting their extradition to the country, arguing the offense is not a crime there.

Michael and Peter Taylor are wanted in Japan on allegations that they helped Ghosn flee the country in December while he was out on bail and awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations.

But lawyers for the Taylors said in a legal document filed Monday that “bail jumping" is not a crime in Japan and, therefore, helping someone evade their bail conditions isn't a crime either. The attorneys accused U.S. authorities of "attempting to transform Japanese law to criminalize the act of helping someone engage in an act that is not itself criminal.”

“Japan has never prosecuted anyone, including Ghosn, for ‘escaping’ bail conditions,” they wrote. “To the contrary, in the wake of Ghosn’s departure from Japan, numerous news articles have reported on the fact that what Mr. Ghosn did was not a crime.”

At the very least, the Taylors should be released from jail while they challenge the extradition because they don't pose a risk of flight or danger to the community, the lawyers told the judge.

Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old former Green Beret and private security specialist, and Peter Taylor, 27, were arrested last month in the town of Harvard, Massachusetts.

The defense lawyers called Michael Taylor a “decorated veteran who has served his country admirably,” and his son an “impressive recent college graduate, with no criminal history whatsoever.”

Authorities say the Taylors helped sneak Ghosn out of the Japan on a private jet with former Nissan boss tucked away in a large box. The flight went first to Turkey, then to Lebanon, where Ghosn has citizenship but which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial, was subjected to unfair conditions in detention and was barred from meeting his wife under his bail conditions.

Ghosn has said he is innocent of allegations he under-reported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain. He says the compensation was never decided on or received, and that the Nissan payments were for legitimate business purposes.

It’s not clear yet how Ghosn hooked up with the Taylors.

The security business that Michael Taylor and a partner set up decades ago was initially focused on private investigations, but their caseload grew through corporate work and unofficial referrals from the State Department and FBI, including parents whose children had been taken overseas by former spouses.

The elder Taylor has been hired by parents to rescue abducted children, gone undercover for the FBI in a sting on a Massachusetts drug gang and worked as a contractor for the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan. The last assignment had landed him in a Utah jail for 14 months, caught in a federal contract fraud case that upended Taylor’s family and finances before he agreed to plead guilty to two charges.

More
Photo released by European Space Agency shows the extent of the oil spill.
Russia Charges Plant Director in Arctic Fuel Spill
Twenty thousand tons of diesel fuel were leaked into the ecologically fragile region.
Jun 9th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Fed Acts to Broaden Appeal of 'Main Street' Lending Program
The Fed will lend directly to individual companies for the first time since the Great Depression.
Jun 9th, 2020
A worker prepares the first batch of donation from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation bound for Africa.
China's Companies Emerge as Donors in Pandemic
The outbreak marks the debut of China's business elite as global humanitarian donors.
Jun 9th, 2020
A man rides his bike along banks of flowers.
EU Urged to Act Against Pesticides to Fight Insect Decline
More than 40% of the world’s insect species are in decline because of pesticide use and industrial farming.
Jun 9th, 2020
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, third from left, opens the court session as the trial resumed at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam.
Lawyer: Coronavirus Restrictions Hamper MH17 Defense Case
Prosecutors allege four men on trial were involved in deploying the missile that downed the Malaysian passenger jet.
Jun 8th, 2020
BP logo at a petrol station in London.
BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Worldwide
The company also plans to slash capital expenditures by 25%.
Jun 8th, 2020
A man walks past a Marco&apos;s Pizza in Euclid, Ohio, June 5, 2020.
Virus Exposes Sharp Educational Divide
For an American workforce under continuing threat from the coronavirus, the best protection might just be a college degree.
Jun 8th, 2020
I Stock 1195199589
SpaceX Opens Era of Amateur Astronauts, Cosmic Movie Sets
It doesn’t quite reach the fantasized heights of George Jetson and Iron Man, but still promises plenty of thrills.
Jun 8th, 2020
Dawn Abbott, chief executive officer of Fun Productions.
More Workers Losing Hope of Getting Back Jobs
Hope has given way to an urgent need to pay bills.
Jun 8th, 2020
Pictured: The result of just-in-time manufacturing and a global pandemic.
The Just-in-Time Tribe
The COVID-19 mess has exposed some serious flaws in the system.
Jun 5th, 2020
A man wearing a mask walks behind a Pacific Gas and Electric truck in San Francisco.
Critics Urge Judge to Reject PG&E's Bankruptcy Plan
PG&E critics maintain the bankruptcy process was rigged.
Jun 5th, 2020
I Stock 1092110128 (1)
Court Rejects EPA-Approved Herbicide
Dicamba is used on tens of millions of acres of soybeans and cotton nationwide.
Jun 5th, 2020