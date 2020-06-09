Russia Charges Plant Director in Arctic Fuel Spill

Twenty thousand tons of diesel fuel were leaked into the ecologically fragile region.

Jun 9th, 2020
Jim Heintz
Photo released by European Space Agency shows the extent of the oil spill.
Photo released by European Space Agency shows the extent of the oil spill.
Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have charged the director of an Arctic power plant that leaked 20,000 tons of diesel fuel into the ecologically fragile region with violating environmental regulations, a crime that could bring five years in prison.

Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko announced the charge against Vyacheslav Starostin on Monday and said an investigation into the May 29 leak is continuing. Much of the spilled fuel fouled waterways in the Norilsk region and there is concern it could affect wildlife or make its way into the Arctic Ocean.

The fuel leaked when a storage tank collapsed; prosecutors say that melting permafrost likely caused the collapse.

Workers laid booms to block the fuel’s spread in the Ambarnaya River, a tributary of Lake Pyasino which in turn feeds a river that flows into the Kara Sea arm of the Arctic.

The head of Russia’s natural resources agency Rosprirodnadzor, Svetlana Radionova, has denied that any fuel has reached the lake.

But a regional inspector for the agency, Vasily Ryabinin, says the agency isn’t performing adequate tests and said it’s likely fuel has entered the lake.

“If a storm comes, (the fuel) will settle down on the banks and will slowly poison the ecosystem of Norilsk and Pyasino. The consequences won’t be immediate. It might also reach the Kara Sea,” he told The Associated Press. “I had said several times that we have to examine Lake Pyasino and then determine the location for tests.”

The power plant is operated by a division of Norilsk Nickel, whose giant plants in the area have made Norilsk, 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) northeast of Moscow, one of the most heavily polluted cities in the world.

More
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, third from left, opens the court session as the trial resumed at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam.
Lawyer: Coronavirus Restrictions Hamper MH17 Defense Case
Prosecutors allege four men on trial were involved in deploying the missile that downed the Malaysian passenger jet.
Jun 8th, 2020
BP logo at a petrol station in London.
BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Worldwide
The company also plans to slash capital expenditures by 25%.
Jun 8th, 2020
A man walks past a Marco&apos;s Pizza in Euclid, Ohio, June 5, 2020.
Virus Exposes Sharp Educational Divide
For an American workforce under continuing threat from the coronavirus, the best protection might just be a college degree.
Jun 8th, 2020
I Stock 1195199589
SpaceX Opens Era of Amateur Astronauts, Cosmic Movie Sets
It doesn’t quite reach the fantasized heights of George Jetson and Iron Man, but still promises plenty of thrills.
Jun 8th, 2020
Dawn Abbott, chief executive officer of Fun Productions.
More Workers Losing Hope of Getting Back Jobs
Hope has given way to an urgent need to pay bills.
Jun 8th, 2020
Pictured: The result of just-in-time manufacturing and a global pandemic.
The Just-in-Time Tribe
The COVID-19 mess has exposed some serious flaws in the system.
Jun 5th, 2020
A man wearing a mask walks behind a Pacific Gas and Electric truck in San Francisco.
Critics Urge Judge to Reject PG&E's Bankruptcy Plan
PG&E critics maintain the bankruptcy process was rigged.
Jun 5th, 2020
I Stock 1092110128 (1)
Court Rejects EPA-Approved Herbicide
Dicamba is used on tens of millions of acres of soybeans and cotton nationwide.
Jun 5th, 2020
A RNZAF C-130 Hercules takes off from Nausori Airport.
New Zealand Buys 5 Lockheed Hercules Planes for $1B
The country's aging fleet has been involved in a series of embarrassing breakdowns.
Jun 5th, 2020
Margaret Awino, 54, who lost her job after 15 years as a cleaner for a charity.
Some Jobs Are Gone for Good
That’s the harsh truth facing workers laid off around the world.
Jun 5th, 2020
I Stock 481884038
9 Firefighters Hospitalized After Ship Explosion
A Norwegian vessel carrying old cars caught fire while docked in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jun 5th, 2020
Ep6tn
COVID-19 Impact: Signs of Life as Some Manufacturers Bounce Back
Despite looming supply chain challenges, some are creeping towards recovery.
Jun 4th, 2020