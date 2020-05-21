$1.3B Contract for Border Wall Awarded

The largest contract to date went to a North Dakota company favored by President Trump.

May 21st, 2020
Astrid GalvanJames MacPherson
Customs and Border Control agent patrolling on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall.
Customs and Border Control agent patrolling on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall.
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A North Dakota construction company favored by President Donald Trump has received the largest contract to date to build a section of Trump’s signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota confirmed the $1.3 billion contract for building the 42-mile section of wall through “really tough terrain in the mountains” in Arizona. That's about $30 million per mile.

Cramer said Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. offered the lowest price for the project. He did not know how many companies bid.

Trump has promised to build 450 miles of wall along the border with Mexico by the end of the year. So far, the government has awarded millions of dollars in contracts for construction of 30-foot-tall barriers, along with new lighting, technology and infrastructure. The Trump administration says it has already built 187 miles of wall. Some of it is new, but most is replacing old, much shorter barriers that officials say were not sufficient.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday that there was no set date to start or complete construction on the latest award. Construction will take place near Nogales, Arizona, and Sasabe, Arizona.

Cramer said the fence will be painted black because “that’s what the president wanted, plain and simple,” Cramer said.

The idea is that the black wall would absorb heat making it more difficult for someone to scale, he said.

“That’s the president’s theory,” Cramer said. “Plus, it won’t be an ugly, rusty thing that everyone is putting up now.”

The Army Corps of Engineers, which awards contracts, said Fisher was one of several companies chosen in May 2019 to partake in building $5 billion worth of border wall. This month's contract to Fisher was part of that award.

Asked if there were any additional bidders for this latest contract, a spokesman said the agency couldn't provide that information because of “procurement sensitivities.”

The Arizona Daily Star first reported news of the contract.

Cramer did not know if the Trump administration's recent move to waive federal contracting laws to speed construction of the wall helped the project or sped it up. He said he didn’t know if the project fell under those rules.

In the 2018 election cycle, company owner Tommy Fisher and his wife donated $10,800 to Cramer, who championed the company’s ability to build the wall and made Fisher his guest at Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address.

Democratic members of Congress raised concerns in December after Fisher was awarded a $400 million contract for border wall construction. Within two weeks, the defense department's inspector general had launched an investigation, which is ongoing, according to Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, a critic who questioned whether the contract had been properly awarded.

“If the administration cared about anything besides political optics and maximizing miles of fence in the run up to an election, they wouldn't have awarded this contract,” Thompson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Environmentalists have also long criticized the border wall, saying it cuts off protected wildlife and destroys important ecosystems. They've filed lawsuits against the wall and the use of defense money to build it.

“Trump’s wanton destruction of the borderlands is made even worse by this sleazy contract with a big supporter,” said Laiken Jordahl, borderlands campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Cramer said he has personally pitched Fisher’s company to the president and others in Washington.

“It will be a cold day in hell when I apologize for advocating for a North Dakota business,” Cramer said.

More
A shopkeeper dusts footwear after opening his shop after weeks, at a market area in Jammu, India
Nations Reopen, Yet Struggle to Define 'New Normal'
Schools and offices are getting back to business, but not business as usual.
May 20th, 2020
Mitsubishi Electric Kamakura Works, Kamakura, Japan.
Japan Suspects Missile Data Leak in Mitsubishi Cyberattack
The suspected leak involves sensitive information about a high-speed gliding missile prototype.
May 20th, 2020
I Stock 639747716
Rolls-Royce Cuts 9,000 Jobs
Most of the cuts will take place in the engine maker's civil aerospace business.
May 20th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans.
Trump Won't Commit to Wearing Mask During Ford Visit
Not wearing a mask and even making the visit itself could violate coronavirus restrictions ordered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
May 20th, 2020
Erp
Trends Driving ERP
New technologies are not the only trends that will influence ERP.
May 19th, 2020
I Stock 1067943964
Walmart Online Sales Surge 74%
Cash bonuses issued to all hourly workers reached $755 million and Walmart upped pay by $2 per hour at its warehouses.
May 19th, 2020
Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota Division at Toyota Motor North America (TMNA).
Toyota Vehicles Debut Online as Virus Postpones Auto Show
The move may be a sign of things to come for New York and other shows.
May 19th, 2020
United Auto Workers members leave the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Warren Truck Plant..
Automakers Help Restart US Industry
More than 130,000 autoworkers returned to factories across the U.S.
May 19th, 2020
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City.
Mexico Cites Virus in Slapping Down Renewable Energy
The new rules will reduce the role of solar and wind power.
May 18th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Powell: Slow Recovery May Begin by Summer
The economy should be able to rebound “substantially,” he said.
May 18th, 2020
Founder of Alibaba group Jack Ma arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris.
Alibaba's Jack Ma Quits SoftBank Board
The Japanese technology company is struggling in the wake of risky investments.
May 18th, 2020
I Stock 546422944
India Raises Foreign Investment in Defense Manufacturing
Global companies can now invest up to 74% in the country’s defense units.
May 18th, 2020