Protesting Bangladesh Garment Workers Clash With Police

Police in Bangladesh’s capital fired tear gas and swung batons to disperse more than 1,000 garment factory workers

May 21st, 2020
Associated Press
Bangladeshi garment workers run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Bangladeshi garment workers run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Associated Protest

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh’s capital fired tear gas and swung batons to disperse more than 1,000 garment factory workers who were demanding that they be paid salaries and bonuses ahead of Islam's biggest holiday, witnesses and an industry official said.

The workers at Civic Apparels Ltd. in Dhaka’s Shyampur area took to the streets after demanding that they be paid their salary in advance for May and a 100% bonus for Eid-al Fitr, the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, said Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Huq said the workers had been paid until April, but some protesters said they had not received their salaries for three months. Some said they were attacked without provocation.

Huq accused the workers of vandalizing the factory, taking the owner hostage and blocking streets outside the factory, prompting police to take action.

Witnesses said the workers threw stones at the police and about a dozen people were hurt.

Up to 2,000 workers work in the factory, Huq said.

Rehana Begum, 30, said they were asking for their salary and bonus.

“They can pay (at least) half of our salary (for May) so that we can go through the times of Eid. We’ll rejoin work after the Eid holiday and they will pay the rest,” she said.

Huq said the factory owners agreed to pay the bonus after the chaos ended with the intervention of police.

Bangladesh has about 4,000 garment factories employing about 4 million workers, mostly women from rural areas. The garment industry is the world's second largest after China and earns $35 billion a year from exports, mainly to the United States and Europe. After the outbreak of the coronavirus, Western buyers have canceled or suspended orders worth $3.2 billion.

The government allowed owners to reopen their factories in a limited way in late April as buyers began placing orders. Some small protests have taken place demanding wages or a bonus.

More
A shopkeeper dusts footwear after opening his shop after weeks, at a market area in Jammu, India
Nations Reopen, Yet Struggle to Define 'New Normal'
Schools and offices are getting back to business, but not business as usual.
May 20th, 2020
Mitsubishi Electric Kamakura Works, Kamakura, Japan.
Japan Suspects Missile Data Leak in Mitsubishi Cyberattack
The suspected leak involves sensitive information about a high-speed gliding missile prototype.
May 20th, 2020
I Stock 639747716
Rolls-Royce Cuts 9,000 Jobs
Most of the cuts will take place in the engine maker's civil aerospace business.
May 20th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans.
Trump Won't Commit to Wearing Mask During Ford Visit
Not wearing a mask and even making the visit itself could violate coronavirus restrictions ordered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
May 20th, 2020
Erp
Trends Driving ERP
New technologies are not the only trends that will influence ERP.
May 19th, 2020
I Stock 1067943964
Walmart Online Sales Surge 74%
Cash bonuses issued to all hourly workers reached $755 million and Walmart upped pay by $2 per hour at its warehouses.
May 19th, 2020
Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota Division at Toyota Motor North America (TMNA).
Toyota Vehicles Debut Online as Virus Postpones Auto Show
The move may be a sign of things to come for New York and other shows.
May 19th, 2020
United Auto Workers members leave the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Warren Truck Plant..
Automakers Help Restart US Industry
More than 130,000 autoworkers returned to factories across the U.S.
May 19th, 2020
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City.
Mexico Cites Virus in Slapping Down Renewable Energy
The new rules will reduce the role of solar and wind power.
May 18th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Powell: Slow Recovery May Begin by Summer
The economy should be able to rebound “substantially,” he said.
May 18th, 2020
Founder of Alibaba group Jack Ma arrives for the Tech for Good summit in Paris.
Alibaba's Jack Ma Quits SoftBank Board
The Japanese technology company is struggling in the wake of risky investments.
May 18th, 2020
I Stock 546422944
India Raises Foreign Investment in Defense Manufacturing
Global companies can now invest up to 74% in the country’s defense units.
May 18th, 2020