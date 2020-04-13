Jeans Co. Files Chapter 11 for 2nd Time in Three Years

Extended closures of its stores in the pandemic have hurt its business.

Anne D'Innocenzio
Apr 13th, 2020
Jeans Denim Istock
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeans retailer True Religion Apparel Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 on Monday, the second time in three years, as extended closures of its stores in the pandemic have hurt its business.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the company’s CEO, Michael Buckley, says that True Religion, based in Los Angeles, will continue to run its e-commerce business. Buckley said the retailer has been able to get financial support from its largest lenders to provide fresh capital to reorganize in bankruptcy court.

“We also look forward to using the Chapter 11 reorganization process to help us with our business relationships in what we hope is a short stay in Chapter 11," Buckley said in a statement.

Bankruptcy experts have said that some retailers struggling with extended closures because of the pandemic may not have the option to reorganize in bankruptcy court because they can’t afford to incur expenses and will end up just liquidating.

True Religion, which was founded in 2002, rode the wave of popularity of denim, but has struggled in recent years amid the rise of athleisure and increasing competition from the jeans rivals. True Religion emerged from bankruptcy the first time around after less than four months.

More in Home
iStock
EPA Allows Cancer-linked Pesticide
The move was widely praised by farmers, who view the weedkiller as a new tool in an ever-increasing battle with “super weeds.”
Apr 13th, 2020
Shelves usually stocked with bread lay nearly empty at a Target in Abington, PA on Wednesday, March 18.
US Consumer Prices Slump
It's the largest decline in five years.
Apr 10th, 2020
Christina Caldwell, left, of Henry Ford Population Health helps unload supplies with Matt Thatcher, who donated them from the Detroit Golf Club, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Detroit.
U.S. States Come Together
States are turning to each other, private industries and anyone who can donate in a desperate bid to get respirators, gloves and other supplies to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers.
Apr 10th, 2020
I Stock 1023688244
Renault Seeks State-backed Loans
Its chairman is also taking a pay cut as the French automaker tries to weather the coronavirus crisis.
Apr 10th, 2020
In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, an oil rig lights up the horizon on the outskirts of Midland, Texas after a late sunset.
Global Oil Pact Takes Shape
The agreement paves the way for cuts that experts estimate could reach 15 million barrels a day in all - about 15% of world production.
Apr 10th, 2020
The Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., is seen Wednesday, April 8, 2020, where health officials reported more than 80 employees have confirmed cases of the coronavirus
Smithfield Shuts Pork Plant
The company plans to sanitize the plant and install physical barriers to “enhance social distancing.”
Apr 9th, 2020
I Stock 1163853408
Street Light Wiring Stolen
In two years, the bill for copper thefts has topped $800,000, according to the city.
Apr 9th, 2020
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco.
Virus Outbreak Tough on Tech
Since the beginning of March, Uber shares have lost a quarter of their value; rival Lyft is down 28 percent.
Apr 9th, 2020
In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York.
Why Business Relief Has Lagged
The problems range from the technical to the bureaucratic, although the Small Business Administration says it has corrected those on its end.
Apr 9th, 2020
Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo.
Fewest Air Travelers in Decades
The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people on Tuesday, a drop of 95% from a year ago.
Apr 9th, 2020
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Oil-Producing Nations Seek Deal
Price crashes have been straining government budgets and pushed energy companies toward bankruptcy.
Apr 9th, 2020
Nissan Furloughs 10K Workers
Workers in Tennessee and Mississippi have been told to file for unemployment benefits.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this Friday, April 3, 2020, photo, a woman walks by local stores during the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
Small Business Loans Held Up
The SBA’s loan processing system stopped working Monday, making it impossible for loans to be approved and funds distributed.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, groceries loaded in plastic bags are seen after a shopping trip in Portland, Ore.
Reusable Under Fire Amid Pandemic
In a matter of days, hard-won bans to reduce the use of plastics across the U.S. have come under fire amid worries about the virus clinging to reusable bags, cups and straws.
Apr 8th, 2020