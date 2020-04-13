FBI Foils Fake Mask Scheme

“There are opportunists who are looking for any victim,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.

Associated Press
Apr 13th, 2020
I Stock 1209610671
iStock

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A major California labor union that claimed to have discovered a stockpile of 39 million masks for health care workers fighting the coronavirus was duped in an elaborate scam uncovered by FBI investigators, according to a newspaper report Sunday.

Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday.

The federal government has been quietly seizing supplies across the country as the outbreak spreads. But in this case, there was no warehouse, and there were no masks to seize, the Los Angeles Times reported.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady told the Times that investigators tracked the tip back to a Pittsburgh businessman, who said he had been working with the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West to secure millions of masks.

The businessman had been using WhatsApp to connect with a broker in Australia and a supplier in Kuwait, who are both now the target of a federal investigation, Brady said.

The union, known as SEIU, and the Pittsburgh businessman are not under investigation and both appear to be among a string of middlemen who were fooled, Brady said.

“There are opportunists who are looking for any victim,” he said.

The promise of 39 million masks was first made public March 26, when the union announced it had found the stockpile after 48 hours of frantic phone calls pursuing leads on potential suppliers. The announcement by the union was widely covered by major media outlets and listed several hospital systems and government agencies as buyers.

Behind the scenes, the deal quickly unraveled. Buyers said they failed to receive reliable information about where they could inspect the shipments.

At one point, the Australian broker told the middleman in Pittsburgh that 2 million masks were located in a warehouse in Georgia and that the product had been inspected by a particular certification company.

That, Brady said, “was also part of the ruse.”

No money was exchanged in the attempts to finalize a deal, according to Brady.

Experts in the global supply chain say dubious brokers and suppliers have flooded the market with suspect offers, creating an atmosphere of confusion and distrust just as hospitals are trying to stock up on the gear doctors and nurses need to protect themselves from the virus.

Steve Trossman, spokesman for SEIU-UHW, told the Times that union officials had been trying to find equipment for members, and the group had no financial interest in any transactions.

“As far as we knew, he had legitimate masks,” Trossman said of the supplier, “and the people who were going to purchase those masks were going to fully vet it and check it out and do their due diligence.”

Brady said federal investigators had reason to suspect the arrangement. The 39 million masks were advertised as N95 masks from 3M, the largest U.S.-based manufacturer. But 3M told federal investigators it manufactured only 20 million such masks last year, making that large of a stockpile unlikely unless the product was counterfeit.

More in Home
iStock
EPA Allows Cancer-linked Pesticide
The move was widely praised by farmers, who view the weedkiller as a new tool in an ever-increasing battle with “super weeds.”
Apr 13th, 2020
Shelves usually stocked with bread lay nearly empty at a Target in Abington, PA on Wednesday, March 18.
US Consumer Prices Slump
It's the largest decline in five years.
Apr 10th, 2020
Christina Caldwell, left, of Henry Ford Population Health helps unload supplies with Matt Thatcher, who donated them from the Detroit Golf Club, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Detroit.
U.S. States Come Together
States are turning to each other, private industries and anyone who can donate in a desperate bid to get respirators, gloves and other supplies to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers.
Apr 10th, 2020
I Stock 1023688244
Renault Seeks State-backed Loans
Its chairman is also taking a pay cut as the French automaker tries to weather the coronavirus crisis.
Apr 10th, 2020
In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, an oil rig lights up the horizon on the outskirts of Midland, Texas after a late sunset.
Global Oil Pact Takes Shape
The agreement paves the way for cuts that experts estimate could reach 15 million barrels a day in all - about 15% of world production.
Apr 10th, 2020
The Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., is seen Wednesday, April 8, 2020, where health officials reported more than 80 employees have confirmed cases of the coronavirus
Smithfield Shuts Pork Plant
The company plans to sanitize the plant and install physical barriers to “enhance social distancing.”
Apr 9th, 2020
I Stock 1163853408
Street Light Wiring Stolen
In two years, the bill for copper thefts has topped $800,000, according to the city.
Apr 9th, 2020
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco.
Virus Outbreak Tough on Tech
Since the beginning of March, Uber shares have lost a quarter of their value; rival Lyft is down 28 percent.
Apr 9th, 2020
In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York.
Why Business Relief Has Lagged
The problems range from the technical to the bureaucratic, although the Small Business Administration says it has corrected those on its end.
Apr 9th, 2020
Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo.
Fewest Air Travelers in Decades
The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people on Tuesday, a drop of 95% from a year ago.
Apr 9th, 2020
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Oil-Producing Nations Seek Deal
Price crashes have been straining government budgets and pushed energy companies toward bankruptcy.
Apr 9th, 2020
Nissan Furloughs 10K Workers
Workers in Tennessee and Mississippi have been told to file for unemployment benefits.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this Friday, April 3, 2020, photo, a woman walks by local stores during the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
Small Business Loans Held Up
The SBA’s loan processing system stopped working Monday, making it impossible for loans to be approved and funds distributed.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, groceries loaded in plastic bags are seen after a shopping trip in Portland, Ore.
Reusable Under Fire Amid Pandemic
In a matter of days, hard-won bans to reduce the use of plastics across the U.S. have come under fire amid worries about the virus clinging to reusable bags, cups and straws.
Apr 8th, 2020