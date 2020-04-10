US Consumer Prices Slumped 0.4% in March

It's the largest decline in five years.

Martin Crutsinger
Apr 10th, 2020
Shelves usually stocked with bread lay nearly empty at a Target in Abington, PA on Wednesday, March 18.
Shelves usually stocked with bread lay nearly empty at a Target in Abington, PA on Wednesday, March 18.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices fell 0.4% in March, the largest decline in five years, revealing the downward pressure that the coronavirus pandemic is exerting on the cost of gasoline, airfares, hotel rooms and other goods and services.

Last month's decline was the largest monthly drop since January 2015, the Labor Department said Friday. Consumer prices rose a slight 0.1 percent in February.

Energy costs slid 5.8% with gasoline prices falling 10.5%. Airfares plunged 12.6% while hotel and motel prices, dropped 6.8%.

The travel industry has been hit hard by the shutdown of much of the country because of the coronavirus.

Consumer prices are up a modest 1.5% over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, has risen 2.1% over the last 12 months.

Economists expect more price declines ahead with large parts of the economy shut down and millions out of work. They believe the country has already entered a steep recession and the falling prices raise the prospect of disinflation.

When producers lack pricing power, it can create a circular pattern in which consumers put purchases on hold, driving prices down further. Consumer activity accounts for 70% of all U.S. economic activity and a sustained chill in spending can damage the overall economy.

Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, said the concerns about disinflation was one of the reasons the Federal Reserve has moved so forcefully to combat the current crisis.

Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York, said, “There's deflation in the air and more downward pressure on prices is imminent with economic demand plummeting this quarter.”

Economists are already predicting that the economy could fall by as much as 30% at an annual rate this quarter. The hope is that the downturn will be short as economic activity rebounds sharply once the virus is contained.

The CPI report said that energy prices fell 5.7% from a year ago, while food prices are up 1.9% after a 0.3% gain in March.

Clothing costs tumbled a sharp 2% in March, while the price of new vehicles fell 0.4%.

More in Home
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco.
Virus Outbreak Tough on Tech
Since the beginning of March, Uber shares have lost a quarter of their value; rival Lyft is down 28 percent.
Apr 9th, 2020
In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York.
Why Business Relief Has Lagged
The problems range from the technical to the bureaucratic, although the Small Business Administration says it has corrected those on its end.
Apr 9th, 2020
Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo.
Fewest Air Travelers in Decades
The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people on Tuesday, a drop of 95% from a year ago.
Apr 9th, 2020
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Oil-Producing Nations Seek Deal
Price crashes have been straining government budgets and pushed energy companies toward bankruptcy.
Apr 9th, 2020
Nissan Furloughs 10K Workers
Workers in Tennessee and Mississippi have been told to file for unemployment benefits.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this Friday, April 3, 2020, photo, a woman walks by local stores during the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
Small Business Loans Held Up
The SBA’s loan processing system stopped working Monday, making it impossible for loans to be approved and funds distributed.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, groceries loaded in plastic bags are seen after a shopping trip in Portland, Ore.
Reusable Under Fire Amid Pandemic
In a matter of days, hard-won bans to reduce the use of plastics across the U.S. have come under fire amid worries about the virus clinging to reusable bags, cups and straws.
Apr 8th, 2020
I Stock 1181042575
DoL: No Retaliation Against Whistleblowers During Pandemic
Acts of retaliation can include terminations, demotions, denials of overtime or promotion or reductions in pay or hours.
Apr 8th, 2020
I Stock 1140300365
Tech Company to Create Jobs
Bandwidth counts Google, Microsoft, Cisco System and Zoom among companies that use its networking technology.
Apr 8th, 2020
I Stock 167231386
Climate-Changing Emissions Down
The agency’s Energy Information Administration projects a 7.5% drop in fossil fuel emissions for 2020, the most significant since 1990.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States.
Virus Patients Rush to Join Studies
Interest has been so great that the U.S. National Institutes of Health is expanding its study.
Apr 7th, 2020
Ap20098076447517
Leaders Ask Economic Powers for Help
They also urged the international community to waive this year’s debt repayments from poorer countries, including $44 billion due from Africa.
Apr 7th, 2020
In this March 1999 file photo, the first load of nuclear waste arrives at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) site in Carlsbad, N.M., from Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Virus Delays Nuclear Waste Cleanup
Work at the country's national laboratories and defense sites is shifting to only those operations considered “mission critical.”
Apr 7th, 2020
In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas &amp; Electric worker walks in front of a truck in San Francisco.
PG&E Deal Threatened by Pandemic
The red flag raised in court documents filed Monday threatens to derail PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy this summer before Northern California's wildfire season enters its most dangerous period.
Apr 7th, 2020