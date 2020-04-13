EPA Allows Cancer-linked Pesticide

The move was widely praised by farmers, who view the weedkiller as a new tool in an ever-increasing battle with “super weeds.”

Johnathan Hettinger
Apr 13th, 2020
iStock
iStock

Champaign, Ill. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced that soybean farmers in 25 states are now able to spray a pesticide that the agency has determined is likely to cause cancer and drift hundreds of feet from where it is applied.

The move was widely praised by farmers, who view the weedkiller as a new tool in an ever-increasing battle with “super weeds” that have developed resistance to as many as six different types of weedkillers, including glyphosate, the most widely used pesticide in the U.S.

The herbicide, isoxaflutole, will be able to be sprayed on soybeans that have been genetically engineered to withstand it. The weedkiller kills broadleaf plants and is already used on corn in 33 states. Isoxaflutole is manufactured by German agribusiness giant BASF and sold under the brand name Alite 27.

Bayer originally commercialized the modified soybeans and herbicide under its LibertyLink system but was required to sell it to BASF as part of the merger agreement when it bought Monsanto in 2018.

In a press release announcing the decision on a recent Monday, the EPA touted the feedback the agency received from farmers on the need for the herbicide.

But the agency sidestepped the usual public input process for the decision. The herbicide’s registration was opened for public comment, but not listed in the federal register, where agencies provide notice that they are considering opening a new rule. The agency generally publishes significant rule changes in the register.

“The press release caught everyone off guard, we were just waiting for the EPA to open the comment period, and we never saw it,” said Nathan Donley, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, a national, nonprofit conservation organization.

As a result, all 54 comments received by the agency were praising the technology or asking the agency to allow wider use of the herbicide.

“Clearly no one from the public health community knew about this because no one commented,” Donley said. “Yet there was all these industry comments, all these positive comments. Someone was tipped off that this docket had been opened. One side was able to comment, the other wasn’t.”

Asked why the agency did not post the notice in the federal register, an EPA spokesman said via email the agency “requested public comment on the proposed registration decision. Based on EPA’s risk analysis and careful consideration of public input, EPA concluded that the application of isoxaflutole on genetically engineered soybeans with certain use conditions could be done in an environmentally-protective manner in certain parts of the country.”

When asked if BASF knew why there was no federal register notice, company spokeswoman Odessa Hines said in an email response there was a 30-day open comment period from Jan. 15, 2020 to Feb. 13, 2020:

Even without significant public comment, the EPA severely limited the areas where the weedkiller can be sprayed because of its likelihood to harm endangered species. The weedkiller, which kills broadleaf plants, is already used on corn in 33 states, but was only approved in specific counties in 25 states.

The herbicide was not approved for use in Illinois and Iowa, two of the nation’s leading soybean producing states. The registration is good for five years.

“This is basically an herbicide that shouldn't be approved at all for any use. It's that bad really on both the human health and environmental fronts,” said Bill Freese, science policy analyst at the Center for Food Safety, a national nonprofit public interest and environmental advocacy organization working to protect human health and the environment.

Freese co-authored a comment in 2013 for the U.S. Department of Agriculture when the agency was considering deregulating soybeans genetically engineered to withstand being sprayed by the herbicide. The USDA approved the soybeans. He said he was ready for an EPA public comment period but never saw it.

Among his complaints, Freese said the EPA has determined isoxaflutole is a likely human carcinogen and inhibits a human liver enzyme. Additionally, even very small amounts of the herbicide can cause significant damage to plants and EPA studies show the herbicide is likely to cause harm at up to 1,000 feet. The label is also extremely complicated, requiring farmers to know their soil type and how high the water table is, Freese said.

“It’s outrageous,” Freese said. “They knew this is a bad news chemical, and it was very likely done because they didn’t want to give environmental groups the opportunity to comment on this, so they can avoid scrutiny.”

Donley and Freese said their organizations are reviewing the legal options to challenge the herbicide’s approval. The organizations are already suing over the EPA’’s approval of dicamba, another volatile herbicide sprayed on genetically engineered soybeans.

The pesticide will not be widely available until 2021, BASF said in a press release praising the EPA’s decision.

It is unclear how widely sprayed isoxaflutole will be, but Freese and Donley said the product wouldn’t have been commercialized if the company didn’t think it was likely to be used.

Additionally, use is only likely to grow. Right now, about 600,000 pounds of the herbicide are sprayed on corn each year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

BASF said that nearly three out of four farmers are dealing with glyphosate-resistant weeds and 58% are dealing with resistance to other herbicides as well. Weeds have already been documented to develop resistance to the class of herbicide that isoxaflutole belongs to.

“Today’s management practices of relying on a single mode of action are not sustainable for long-term control of problem weeds,” said Scott Kay, vice president of U.S. Crop, BASF Agricultural Solutions, in a press release. “BASF continues to bring new innovations, like Alite 27 herbicide, to market to give growers more operational control over their crops and to help eliminate troublesome weeds in their fields.”

Bill Gordon, a Minnesota soybean farmer and president of the American Soybean Association, was one of the people to submit a public comment on the weedkiller’s approval.

In the EPA press release announcing the decision, Gordon said the ASA “appreciates the diligence by EPA to provide farmers access to this new tool with the necessary guidance for using it safely to protect people, our wildlife, and the environment.”

Gordon’s home state of Minnesota, along with Wisconsin and Michigan, has already banned the use of the pesticide on corn in many counties due to its likelihood to contaminate groundwater, which is one of the ways the EPA says it can cause cancer.

___

The nonprofit news outlet Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting provided this article to The Associated Press through a collaboration with Institute for Nonprofit News.

More in Home
I Stock 1163853408
Street Light Wiring Stolen
In two years, the bill for copper thefts has topped $800,000, according to the city.
Apr 9th, 2020
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco.
Virus Outbreak Tough on Tech
Since the beginning of March, Uber shares have lost a quarter of their value; rival Lyft is down 28 percent.
Apr 9th, 2020
In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York.
Why Business Relief Has Lagged
The problems range from the technical to the bureaucratic, although the Small Business Administration says it has corrected those on its end.
Apr 9th, 2020
Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo.
Fewest Air Travelers in Decades
The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people on Tuesday, a drop of 95% from a year ago.
Apr 9th, 2020
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Oil-Producing Nations Seek Deal
Price crashes have been straining government budgets and pushed energy companies toward bankruptcy.
Apr 9th, 2020
Nissan Furloughs 10K Workers
Workers in Tennessee and Mississippi have been told to file for unemployment benefits.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this Friday, April 3, 2020, photo, a woman walks by local stores during the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
Small Business Loans Held Up
The SBA’s loan processing system stopped working Monday, making it impossible for loans to be approved and funds distributed.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, groceries loaded in plastic bags are seen after a shopping trip in Portland, Ore.
Reusable Under Fire Amid Pandemic
In a matter of days, hard-won bans to reduce the use of plastics across the U.S. have come under fire amid worries about the virus clinging to reusable bags, cups and straws.
Apr 8th, 2020
I Stock 1181042575
DoL: No Retaliation Against Whistleblowers During Pandemic
Acts of retaliation can include terminations, demotions, denials of overtime or promotion or reductions in pay or hours.
Apr 8th, 2020
I Stock 1140300365
Tech Company to Create Jobs
Bandwidth counts Google, Microsoft, Cisco System and Zoom among companies that use its networking technology.
Apr 8th, 2020
I Stock 167231386
Climate-Changing Emissions Down
The agency’s Energy Information Administration projects a 7.5% drop in fossil fuel emissions for 2020, the most significant since 1990.
Apr 8th, 2020
In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States.
Virus Patients Rush to Join Studies
Interest has been so great that the U.S. National Institutes of Health is expanding its study.
Apr 7th, 2020
Ap20098076447517
Leaders Ask Economic Powers for Help
They also urged the international community to waive this year’s debt repayments from poorer countries, including $44 billion due from Africa.
Apr 7th, 2020
In this March 1999 file photo, the first load of nuclear waste arrives at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) site in Carlsbad, N.M., from Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Virus Delays Nuclear Waste Cleanup
Work at the country's national laboratories and defense sites is shifting to only those operations considered “mission critical.”
Apr 7th, 2020