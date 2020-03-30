Relief Package Billions Can't Buy Hospitals Out of Shortages

The problem isn’t a lack of money, experts say. It’s that there’s not enough of those supplies available to buy.

Juliet LindermanMartha Mendoza
Mar 30th, 2020
In this March 17, 2020, photo, Theresa Malijan, a registered nurse, has hand sanitizer applied on her hands.
In this March 17, 2020, photo, Theresa Malijan, a registered nurse, has hand sanitizer applied on her hands.
Associated Press

The billions of tax dollars headed for hospitals and states as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus response bill won't fix the problem facing doctors and nurses: a critical shortage of protective gowns, gloves and masks.

The problem isn’t a lack of money, experts say. It’s that there’s not enough of those supplies available to buy. What’s more, the crisis has revealed a fragmented procurement system now descending into chaos just as demand soars, The Associated Press has found.

Hospitals, state governments and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are left bidding against each other and driving up prices.

For more than a week, governors have pushed back against administration assurances that supplies are available now, bitterly complaining to President Donald Trump that there's no coordination.

“It’s pretty much every state for itself,” said Virginia's secretary of finance, Aubrey Layne, who is deeply involved with his state’s effort to buy medical supplies.

Masks that were priced at $2.50 a week ago are now being quoted as high as $9, he said, and suppliers make clear that there are “plenty of people out here” looking to buy, even at the high prices.

“There is a lot of opportunism going on,” Layne said.

Even if someone took some of this money and built the equipment to make masks, gowns and gloves, it would not solve the problem because none of the materials are made in the United States. That includes latex and rubber, largely from Southeast Asia, as well as textiles used in surgical gowns that can repel fluids but are easily disposable.

“The suppliers that provide the raw materials needed to make such items have to increase their capacity in order to deliver more materials to manufacturers, which could take time and may not be feasible if the suppliers are located in other parts of the world that are currently crippled by the coronavirus,” said Kaitlin Wowak, an assistant professor at University of Notre Dame business school who specializes in analytics and operations.

“The coronavirus is spreading at an unbelievable rate so you can only expect the demand for personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to follow the same trajectory, which is scary given that there is already a massive shortage of such items at hospitals,” said Wowak.

Doctors and nurses in hot spots like New York and New Orleans are caring for feverish, wheezing COVID-19 patients without adequate masks, gloves or gowns.

Can the $100 billion carved out for hospitals in the stimulus package solve that?

“It is not about throwing money at this problem,” said Lisa Ellram, a professor of supply chain management at Miami University of Ohio.

Just like consumers who today wander past empty shelves in the toilet paper aisle, state governments and hospitals are finding their suppliers’ warehouses are bare.

The AP reported last week that imports of critical medical supplies were plummeting due to factory closures in China, where manufacturers had been required to sell all or part of their goods internally rather than export to other countries.

Now that bottleneck has tightened as the pandemic sweeps through the world, shuttering potential backup factories from one country to the next. Many manufacturers have been ordered to shut down or limit production throughout Southeast Asia and Latin America, including in India and Mexico. In Malaysia, where 75 percent of the world’s medical gloves are made, AP found factories were shut down and only allowed to reopen with half staff, who are now locked in hostels at their workplaces.

Shipments of medical gloves are down 23% so far this month compared with 2019, and medical gown imports are down 64% for the same period, according to trade data compiled by Panjiva and ImportGenius, services that track imports and exports.

No medical-grade N95 masks, made almost entirely in China, have arrived at U.S. ports so far this month.

An Oregon Nurses Association member who spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for her job said she’s allowed one N95 mask a day to protect against tiny particulates.

“Wearing the same mask from patient to patient to patient, what are you doing? Are we taking care of them or putting them at greater risk?” she said.

A colleague has already tested positive for COVID-19, she said. Her own test was lost so she’s being retested. But she continues to work treating patients even though she has minor symptoms.

Doctors and nurses working in hospitals have also told AP about shortages of saline flushes to clean intravenous catheters, disposable CaviWipe towelettes to clean hospital surfaces, defibrillator electrodes to shock hearts back into beating and oxygen concentrators, which help respiratory patients breathe.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Six weeks ago, the Center for Global Development warned that the U.S. should get ready to rapidly scale-up medical supply manufacturing. Minnesota’s 3M Co. was already ramping up, but only in the past week have many others followed.

A frenzied push to increase domestic production is too little and too late, said Prashant Yadav, a visiting fellow at the center.

Trump on Friday announced that he was using his power under the Defense Production Act to order General Motors to begin manufacturing ventilators — work that had already been underway, AP reported.

Yadav said that in addition to more supplies, states and hospitals need a better way to allocate medical supplies to the places they’re needed most.

“The real challenge is not having a clear dashboard-like function that can help match demand and supply. Just infusing more cash doesn’t create that,” he said Friday.

Before the crisis, hospitals typically bought masks, gloves and other equipment through independent purchasers that bargain with suppliers to keep costs down. But those groups haven’t been able to fill orders.

Soumi Saha, director of advocacy at Premier, which purchases equipment for roughly 4,000 hospitals, said 56% of hospitals didn't receive their orders for N95 masks in February. She said traditional wholesale markets are depleted and hospitals are turning to the gray market, rife with scams and counterfeit products. In a 72-hour period last week, Premier fielded more than 130 requests from hospitals to evaluate unregulated suppliers, none of which were legitimate, Saha said.

“The short-term solutions are patchwork. We need to start implementing longer term solutions now or I don't know how much longer the Band Aid can hold on,” she said.

The new nonprofit Project N95, launched by tech entrepreneurs, former government officials and supply chain experts, is one of many new impromptu clearinghouses for medical equipment trying to solve the crisis.

Its website says it has requests from more than 2,000 institutions needing more than 100 million items of personal protection equipment in the next 30 days.

The $100 billion earmarked for hospitals in the stimulus package will help quickly repurpose operating rooms into intensive care units, subsidize hospitals losing revenue due to canceled procedures, and hire additional staff to replace infected workers, said Ashley Thompson, the American Hospital Association’s senior vice president for policy.

Hospitals will also receive an additional 20 percent Medicare reimbursement for COVID-19 patients, whose providers can use up to two weeks of personal protection equipment in a single day.

Leaders of both parties promise the money will give doctors and nurses the resources they need.

Lawmakers are "proud to have secured truly historic investment of hundreds of billions of dollars in hospitals, health systems, state and local governments, ensuring that they have the tools they need to combat the virus,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday.

But even some in Congress are dubious.

“If the administration has a list of critical supplies it is providing, what’s on that list?" said Rep, Norma Torres, D-Calif. "If they’ve conducted a nationwide needs assessment, what did they find? If they’ve met with industry to encourage new manufacturing, who did they meet with?”

More in Home
President Donald Trump speaks before he signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday, March 27 in Washington.
Trump Signs $2.2T Stimulus
Washington moved urgently to stem an economic free fall caused by widespread restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus.
Mar 27th, 2020
Inspection Robin
Mfr.'s Investments Pay Off During Crisis
Smart purchasing and culture improvement strategies help ventilator supplier meet challenging demands.
Mar 27th, 2020
Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York.
Relief Bill Expands Unemployment Aid
The legislation for the first time makes gig workers, independent contractors, the self-employed, people with limited work history and part-time workers eligible for unemployment benefits.
Mar 27th, 2020
I Stock 1130208883
Despite Trump, States Control Virus Shutdowns
Some questions and answers about the legal authority for shutting and reopening the U.S. economy.
Mar 27th, 2020
A Bauer Hockey employee models a medical face shield the hockey equipment manufacturer has begun creating to help those treating the coronavirus pandemic.
Bauer Shifts to Medical Shields
When hockey came to a halt amid the global pandemic, Bauer faced the possibility of closing its manufacturing plant.
Mar 27th, 2020
I Stock 849469292
COVID-19 Tests Medical Supply Chains
There has been a national shortage of testing kits, and at least one drug is already unavailable because of the outbreak.
Mar 27th, 2020
Logistics Management
Logistics Industry Divided Over Virus Impact
It is not easy to decipher which one of the two opinions is more justified.
Mar 26th, 2020
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers labor at an assembly line for Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company in Wuhan, in central China&apos;s Hubei Province, March 24, 2020.
Housing Disruption; a Call for Robots
A look at the coronavirus' impact on the global economy, particular economic sectors, and the workplace.
Mar 26th, 2020
Cattle rancher Mike Filbin stands on his property in Dufur, Ore., after herding some cows and talks about the impact the new coronavirus is having on his rural community.
Virus Fears Grow in Rural America
Residents from rural Alabama to the woods of Vermont to the frozen reaches of Alaska fear the spread of the disease from outsiders.
Mar 26th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Airlines to Benefit from Rescue Bill
The deal includes $25 billion in direct grants and up to another $25 billion in loans or loan guarantees to passenger airlines.
Mar 26th, 2020
The dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University on Wednesday March 25 in Providence, RI. President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it&apos;s not as easy as flipping a switch: Economies run on confidence, and that is likely to be in short supply for as long as coronavirus cases in the United States are still rising.
Businesses Cautious to Restart Amid Virus
President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it's not as easy as flipping a switch.
Mar 26th, 2020
I Stock 1211704123
Wisconsin Refinery Rebuilding Halted
Husky typically employs about 200 people.
Mar 25th, 2020
Officials light a lantern from the Olympic Flame at the end of a flame display ceremony in Iwaki, northern Japan, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Tokyo's Delayed Olympics
The most likely answer is — primarily Japanese taxpayers.
Mar 25th, 2020
Missile
Missile Project Gets a Boost
The missiles can travel at Mach 5 in hitting targets up to 1,000 miles away.
Mar 25th, 2020