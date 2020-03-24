Q&A: What Did the Fed Do Monday and Who Will it Help?

The Federal Reserve took several aggressive steps Monday to support an economy ravaged by the effects of the coronavirus.

Christopher Rugaber
Mar 24th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve took several aggressive steps Monday to support an economy ravaged by the effects of the coronavirus. The amount of money involved is huge and the Fed's ambitions are vast: It wants to make loans available to companies and governments so they can pay bills and potentially avoid layoffs. It also committed to buy as much government debt and mortgage-backed securities it deems necessary to ensure those markets will function.

Here are some questions and answers about the Fed's actions:

WHAT IS THE FED TRYING TO DO HERE?

Fed chair Jerome Powell and other Fed policymakers know that many of their conventional tools, such as interest rate cuts, will only have a limited impact given the unprecedented nature of the current economic standstill. Cheaper credit won't make people seek loans when they are staying at home.

But they are focused on keeping financial markets operating because, otherwise, companies large and small won't be able to get loans to help tide them over until the crisis ends. That would force even more layoffs and business shutdowns and make the economic consequences of the viral outbreak even worse.

“Keeping the financial plumbing in order makes it easier for corporations to get credit, and therefore keep paying their bills, including payroll," said Ernie Tedeschi, policy economist at Evercore ISI, an investment adviser.

IS THE FED PROVIDING LOANS DIRECTLY TO COMPANIES?

For larger firms, yes. The Fed said that it would lend directly to higher-rated large companies, without providing many details, though it excluded companies that directly benefit from government aid, such as airlines. The Fed also says it will purchase corporate debt, which means large companies can borrow more money by issuing new bonds, now that there is someone who will buy them. Since the viral outbreak spread earlier this month, few if any companies have been able to sell new bonds.

Last week, the Fed also said it would buy short-term corporate IOUs, known as commercial paper, that large companies also use to meet payrolls. The Fed is legally barred from lending to businesses and households, but in emergencies can act through separate legal entities that it sets up. The Fed capped its bond purchases and loans at $200 billion.

WHAT ABOUT SMALL BUSINESSES AND CONSUMERS?

The Fed made some key moves for them as well. It has revived a program from the financial crisis in 2008 that will buy what's called “asset-backed securities." Those are simply multiple loans bundled together and sold as bonds. Buying the bonds will give banks cash to make loans to consumers.

The Fed will buy bonds that are backed by auto loans, credit card loans, student loans, and some small business loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Many of those lending markets have frozen up because no one will buy those securities, so the Fed's move should get lending flowing to consumers and some small companies again. This facility will be more important when the virus-induced shutdown starts to ease and people venture out to buy cars and other large goods. This program is also capped at $100 billion, for now.

IT DOESN'T SOUND LIKE MUCH FOR SMALL BUSINESSES.

Well, the Fed also announced Monday that it would soon set up the “Main Street Business Lending Program,” but it did not provide much information about the timing. Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, predicts that it will offer a very low interest rate, such as 2.25%, over five years with quarterly payments. This program would work with the rescue package that is currently under consideration by Congress. That legislation includes $425 billion to fund Fed lending efforts like the Main Street program. Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan Chase, said that amount of money from Congress could support up to $4 trillion of lending by the Fed.

HOW MUCH IS THE FED SPENDING ON BONDS?

The central bank essentially said Monday that there is no limit to what it will buy. For now, the New York Federal Reserve — which conducts the Fed's purchases on Wall Street — says it will buy $325 billion in Treasury bonds and $250 billion in mortgage-backed securities just this week. For context, that is a far faster pace than the bond purchases it conducted from 2008-14, when it bought trillions in bonds to keep interest rates low. In the third round of those purchases, from 2012 through 2014, it purchased just $45 billion a month of Treasuries.

WHY ARE THEY BUYING SO MUCH?

The purchases are mostly intended to pump cash into the financial system. With companies and state and local governments facing plunging revenues from customers and taxpayers, they are trying to borrow much more.

The intensifying need for dollars means that banks and other investors are seeking to rapidly unload Treasuries, short-term corporate debt, municipal bonds and other securities. The Fed's move to intervene as a buyer of last resort is intended to supply that needed cash.

The Treasury market is also key because the yields on Treasury notes influence a host of other borrowing costs, including for mortgages and credit cards. If investors have trouble selling Treasurys, that pushes up the interest rate on those securities, which then makes borrowing more expensive across the economy. The Fed's purchases help keep Treasury rates low.

WHERE IS THE FED GETTING THE MONEY FOR ALL THIS LENDING AND PURCHASING?

The Fed, like all central banks, can simply create it, or as it was called in pre-digital days, “print money.” But since the Fed, like all banks, tries to avoid losing money on loans, the Treasury Department is providing it with $30 billion in cash to cover losses of up to 10% on the $300 billion in lending they announced Monday. The $30 billion is the only money - for now - that comes from taxpayers.

IS ALL THIS MONEY CREATION GOING TO SPUR INFLATION?

Probably not. There have been a whole host of forces holding down inflation in the world's advanced economies, including online shopping, which makes it harder for stores to raise prices because shoppers can easily find cheaper alternatives. The availability of cheaper items from overseas and an aging population that buys fewer cars, homes and other goods also have kept prices in check. Before the virus, the Fed's biggest problem was that it couldn't get inflation to even reach its target of 2%, according to its preferred measure.

“For inflation to pick up we would need to see economic activity rebound very sharply,” Feroli said. “While the Fed’s actions may help limit the financial damage from the current health crisis, they are unlikely to generate an overly-vigorous recovery."

Some economists worried that the Fed's asset purchases after the 2008-09 recession would set off inflation, but they turned out to be incorrect. HOW WILL THIS AFFECT OUR NATIONAL DEBT?

The Fed's actions won't make much difference. The $30 billion that the Treasury is contributing is the only taxpayer money involved. However, the $2 trillion economic rescue package being negotiated by Congress? That will send this year's deficit skyrocketing.

More in Home
I Stock 901847120
Softbank to Buy Back Assets
The company's founder, Masayoshi Son, said the move reflected “the firm and unwavering confidence we have in our business.'
Mar 23rd, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference in Washington.
Fed to Buy Government Debt
The Fed's announcement Monday removes any dollar limits from its plans to support the flow of credit.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Staff inspect medical equipments at an emergency hospital set up amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, March 23.
Hunt for PPE Becomes All-Consuming
“If we don't get the equipment, we're literally going to lose lives,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.
Mar 23rd, 2020
In this May 19, 2011 photo, robots weld a Chevrolet Sonic at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, MI.
Factories Pivot to Fight Coronavirus
Redirecting plants to make completely different products will take a long time and a huge effort.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Ap20079778248561
$10 Toilet Paper?
One store advertised hand sanitizer at $60 a bottle. Another was accused of hawking it at $1 a squirt.
Mar 20th, 2020
This Oct. 3, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Tesla Model 3 at the Auto show in Paris.
NTSB Blames Drivers, Tesla, Lax Regulations
The NTSB, in a report issued Thursday, said the design of the Autopilot system contributed to the crash because it allowed the Tesla driver to avoid paying attention.
Mar 20th, 2020
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon sit in in the governor&apos;s office in the State Capitol in Salem, Ore., to demand Democratic Gov. Kate Brown stand against the proposal.
US Panel Approves Pipeline
The Jordan Cove project, which would create the first LNG export terminal on the West Coast in the lower 48 states, has already been denied one state permit.
Mar 20th, 2020
In this June 10, 2011 file photo former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during the dedication of Boeing Co.&apos;s $750 million final assembly plant in North Charleston, S.C.
Nikki Haley Resigns from Boeing Board
She stands in vehement opposition to a bailout of the airplane manufacturer that is in the works.
Mar 20th, 2020
People wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas.
State Jobless Claims Surge
In Ohio, more than 48,000 people applied for jobless benefits during the first two days of this week.
Mar 20th, 2020
Ford Grill Ap
Ford Suspends Dividend
Ford’s shares fell to $4.37 yesterday morning, a level not seen in over a decade.
Mar 19th, 2020
Preview image of the upcoming film &apos;Toy Story 4&apos; on state during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Computer-graphics Pioneers Win Prize
Patrick Hanrahan and Edwin Catmull won the prize for their contributions to 3-D computer graphics used in movies and video games.
Mar 19th, 2020
Pastors wearing face masks attend a service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, March 15, 2020.
Virus Redefines Respecting Personal Space
Whether acting under government orders or following basic public health advice, people are putting distance between themselves to keep the coronavirus away.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this March 17 photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle.
US Struggles to Meet Protective Gear Demand
The pandemic has exposed some of the stockpile's shortcomings: The cache isn't designed to be a long-term solution.
Mar 19th, 2020
This Friday, Nov. 22, 2013, file photo shows the Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico.
Oil Lease Bidding Drops
Bids are the lowest since gulf-wide sales began in August 2017 — and lower than any sale since 1993 for the productive central Gulf.
Mar 19th, 2020