MODEX Says Show is Still On, Expects Reduced International Attendance

North America's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade show provided an update regarding coronavirus concerns Tuesday.

Mike Hockett
Mar 4th, 2020
Showfloor
MODEX

The organizers of MODEX — known as North America’s largest manufacturing and supply chain expo held every other year — provided an update Tuesday regarding the event's status amid growing concerns about the ongoing coronavirus, saying that they are proceeding to hold the event as planned in Atlanta March 9-12.

Modex LogoAmid various international trade shows canceling, postponing or drastically altering the format of their events, MODEX said it is expecting reduced international registrants, especially from those in the most affected countries, including China, Italy and South Korea amid their travel restrictions. The show organizers said that despite the coronavirus impacts, advance registration for MODEX is still “well ahead” of the 2018 event and that 30,000+ attendees are still expected.

MODEX, which provides hundreds of educational sessions while its expo allows companies to showcase their latest offerings in material handling and automation technologies and general industrial products, said it is working with all show partners and the Atlanta airport authority and hotels to ensure the safety of all show participants.

Among its protocols and precautions to prevent any risk of spreading the coronavirus (COVID 19) at MODEX, the show said Georgia World Congress staff will repeatedly sanitize high-traffic fomite areas and provide additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility campus. MODEX is also encouraging a “no handshake” policy onsite for all attendees and exhibitors.

Tuesday’s update comes as several US-based companies — including KION North America (Summerville, SC) and Dematic (Atlanta) — have publicly announced their withdrawal from MODEX 2020.

Read MODEX’ full Tuesday update on the situation here.

More in Home
This photo provided by General Motors shows GM&apos;s all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Mich., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
GM Unveils 13 New Electric Vehicles
The company is trying to refashion itself as a futuristic company with technology to compete with Tesla.
Mar 5th, 2020
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed: Coronavirus Impacting Parts of US Economy
Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the Fed's report said.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, weeds grow in an abandoned apartment complex, in Futaba, Fukushima prefecture, Japan.
Japan Opens Off-Limits Nuclear Town
All 7,000 people in the town of Futaba were forced to evacuate when three reactors at a nearby nuclear plant melted down after being damaged by a magnitude 9. 0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 910637250
UAW Selling Exec's Lavish Home
The Detroit News reports that the home's design plan included granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a fireplace, wine cooler and a hidden storage room.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Exxon Outlines Emissions Plan
Some environmental advocates see Exxon's move as a rebuke of President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, which in August proposed relaxing regulations on methane emissions.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 862290790
US, China Clash Over Intellectual Property
Top U.S. officials including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and others have spoken out against China's candidate.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this Nov. 15, 2009 file photo, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, 3rd right, visits a FlyDubai aircraft at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Flydubai Slams Boeing
The state-owned flydubai said its growth strategy was severely impacted by the grounding of the troubled Max.
Mar 4th, 2020
Chevron
Chevron Looks to Trim US Workforce
Plummeting prices and oversupply have sent the oil & gas market into the red.
Mar 4th, 2020
Travelers wear protective masks as they walk through in terminal 5 at O&apos;Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, March 1.
Virus Hammers Business Travel
Amazon, Ford, Twitter and Facebook are among many big companies banning business trips amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.
Mar 4th, 2020
I Stock 1147102191
FDA OKs Industrial Respirators for Health Care
The action allows certain respirators not currently regulated by the FDA to be used by health care personnel during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mar 3rd, 2020
UAW official Edward Robinson leaves federal court in Detroit, Monday, March 2, 2020.
Ex-UAW Official Pleads Guilty
Edward “Nick” Robinson is accused of conspiring with other labor leaders to steal more than $1 million in dues while enjoying golf, lavish lodging, meals and booze.
Mar 3rd, 2020
This April 26, 2007, file photo, shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
Thermo Fisher Buying Qiagen
The Netherlands-based company has approximately 5,100 workers at 35 locations in more than 25 countries.
Mar 3rd, 2020
In this May 8, 2018, file photo, a Waymo logo is displayed on the door of a car at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif.
Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up Investors
Waymo has secured $2.25 billion from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
Mar 3rd, 2020
I Stock 940461304
Polar Bears Tool Ineffective
The new study suggests that thermal imaging used by oil exploration companies to detect polar bears in dens works less than half the time.
Mar 3rd, 2020