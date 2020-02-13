California PPE Supplier Helping Fight Coronavirus

China enlisted the help of a Southern California maker of PPE products to help with the country's shortage of goggles and facemasks.

Mike Hockett
Feb 13th, 2020
Paulson Manufacturing&apos;s disposable, anti-fog infectious disease control (IDC) goggle designed for splash, smoke, and particulate protection for the eyes.
Paulson Manufacturing's disposable, anti-fog infectious disease control (IDC) goggle designed for splash, smoke, and particulate protection for the eyes.
Paulson Manufacturing

As of Feb. 12, the coronavirus that started in the eastern China city of Wuhan in late December is responsible for more than 1,300 deaths and infected more than 59,000 people worldwide. The outbreak forced the prolonged closure of all factories in China through at least Feb. 10, with many of them still awaiting reopening. This has resulted in many major supply chain disruptions for manufacturers that rely on products or components from China, and has China’s population of 1.4 billion scrambling for protective measures against the virus.

With that, China, and the world, are facing a global shortage of face masks, goggles and other personal protective apparel that is recommended to consumers to prevent spreading the virus.

PaulsonOne US company trying to help with the situation is PPE maker Paulson Manufacturing, based in Temecula, CA between Los Angeles and San Diego. The L.A. Times reported Feb. 11 that the company’s CEO Roy Paulson received an email from Chinese hospital officials in January saying they wanted everything Paulson Manufacturing had and as soon as possible. Chinese officials were particularly interested in Paulson’s infectious disease control eye goggles and face shields to protect healthcare workers. The company also produces PPE for markets of arc flash, industrial, tactical and firefighters.

As a result, Paulson Manufacturing and Chinese officials quickly signed a $2 million contract — representing about 5 percent of the company’s expected 2020 revenue — to produce 5,000 goggles and 5,000 shields per day. That’s about 10 times as much as the company normally produces per day.

CEO Paulson told the L.A. Times that he was already expecting China to request those items, but that he wasn’t prepared for the scale they ended up asking for. To produce the quantity China needed, Paulson Manufacturing’s assembly lines had to ramp up to maximum capacity.

Paulson Manufacturing's disposable infectious disease control (IDC) face shield assembly (aka 'Spit Shield') with elastic attachment and foam forehead cushion. Sold in packs of 5 units.Paulson Manufacturing's disposable infectious disease control (IDC) face shield assembly (aka "Spit Shield") with elastic attachment and foam forehead cushion. Sold in packs of 5 units.Paulson Manufacturing

But production was only one hurdle. The other was logistics. Because China greatly restricted sea imports, the only option was air freight. But with so many airlines also shutting down flights to and from China, Paulson faced issues there, too.

“We’ve told the shipping companies that these are critical medical products. We have to get these things over there to China. They’re waiting for them,” Paulson told the L.A. Times. “I’m emphasizing the humanitarian angle on this thing, but not everybody was seeing it the same way.

“But there’s always somebody there that’s willing to carry the goods if you just pay a premium. So right now we’re having to pay a premium to get the stuff over there, and we’re shipping it by United Parcel Service because they have dedicated aircraft.”

Paulson said the company is passing along the extra cost to its customers, and that he hired 10 additional employees for this rush stretch amid the virus. The CEO said the company is expecting that the crisis in China will last another three months.

Aside from logistics, Paulson Manufacturing is dealing with its own supply chain issue. The company’s first shipment of goggles and shields went out Feb. 5, and Roy said he’s having touble getting the materials needed to make those products for China while simultaneously keeping his pledge of using only US-made raw materials. Those materials include a foam interface, transparent ani-fog sheet and elastic strap.

“It’s the simplest product I make in the factory, but for us, making this many requires an immense amount of material,” Paulson told the L.A. Times. “While I had the inventory of some of the raw materials, I didn’t have all that I needed. So I’m still pulling them in. All my vendors have been very gracious, very understanding, bending over backward. I’m just having to be creative to come up with the volume that I need.”

More in Home
In this Feb. 9 photo, an electronic display board showing a precautionary notice of the coronavirus at a deserted upscale shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese authorities are struggling to strike a delicate balance between containing a deadly viral outbreak and restarting the world&rsquo;s second-biggest economy after weeks of paralysis.
Businesses Struggle to Fix Supply Chains Hit by Virus
Global supply chains remain widely disrupted for businesses across the world that have built deep connections to China.
Feb 12th, 2020
Nhf Smithfield Fb
Smithfield Foods Closing San Jose Plant
The closure will result in 139 layoffs, which begin March 13.
Feb 11th, 2020
Flag Of The United States Department Of Labor (1915 1960)
DoL: Trump's Budget Boosts US Workforce
The DoL stated Tuesday how the administration's 2021 budget includes apprenticeship grants, support for veterans and a paid family leave proposal,
Feb 11th, 2020
Uaw
UAW's Made-in-China Pens Draw Ire
Union members were not pleased to see their new pens emblazoned with the name of their country of origin: China.
Feb 11th, 2020
Mercedes
Report: Mercedes Ups Job Cuts
The luxury brand and its parent, Daimler, are struggling.
Feb 11th, 2020
This March 5, 2017, file photo shows a closeup of Under Armour cleats seen before a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Under Armour May Need to Restructure
The company says it may also scuttle its flagship store in NYC.
Feb 11th, 2020
Former Interior Secretary Gale Norton mingles after a news conference in Denver on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, a day before the Trump administration hosts the first of two hearings on a proposal to roll back a landmark environmental law.
Environmental Law Scale-Back Draws Ire
President Donald Trump is proposing to narrow the scope of the National Environmental Policy Act, signed by President Richard Nixon in 1970.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York.
Amazon Sues Over Lost $10B Contract
The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing project to Microsoft in October.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, snow covers the perimeter of the General Motors&apos; Lordstown plant, in Lordstown, Ohio. The Trump administration&rsquo;s budget proposal scraps a loan program that could help an upstart electric vehicle company&rsquo;s plans to reuse the now-closed General Motors factory in Lordstown, Ohio.
Budget Targets Efficient Auto Loan Program
Lordstown Motors Corp., a new venture that’s trying to reopen a former GM factory, hoped to possibly use the program the administration wants to eliminate.
Feb 11th, 2020
A passenger wearing a full-body protective suit catches the eyes of others as they walk out from the Beijing railway station in Beijing on Tuesday, Feb. 11. China&apos;s daily death toll from a new virus topped 100 for the first time and pushed the total past 1,000 dead, authorities said Tuesday after leader Xi Jinping visited a health center to rally public morale amid little sign the contagion is abating.
China Virus Deaths Top 1,000
The Chinese mainland has almost 43,000 confirmed cases as of Monday morning.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this June 15, 2018, file photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York.
Schick Backs Out of Harry's Buyout
The deal fell through just days after the U.S. sued to block the acquisition.
Feb 10th, 2020
E29 Thumb
Northrop Doubles AZ Satellite Production
The current facility is one of the largest and most advanced satellite assembly and test facilities in the United States.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London.
Flight Crosses Atlantic in Less Than 5 Hours
The flight from JFK to Heathrow was expected to take 102 minutes longer.
Feb 10th, 2020
I Stock 1075376246
Hemp Processor Files for Bankruptcy
The state's agriculture commissioner called GenCanna Global USA's announcement a 'gut punch' to Kentucky's hemp industry.
Feb 7th, 2020