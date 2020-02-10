Schick Owner Bails on $1.37B Buyout of Harry's

The deal fell through just days after the U.S. sued to block the acquisition.

Associated Press
Feb 10th, 2020
In this June 15, 2018, file photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York.
In this June 15, 2018, file photo, the Winston razor and Harry's face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry's Inc., in New York.
Associated Press

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — The company that owns Schick has terminated its attempt to buy the upstart shaving company Harry’s for $1.37 billion, just days after the U.S. sued to block the acquisition.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. said Monday that it will move forward as a standalone company. It also said that Harry's Inc. is now suing Edgewell, a case that it says has no merit.

The Federal Trade Commission cited antitrust issues in trying to derail the deal last week.

Schick is the No. 2 razor company in the U.S. behind Gillette. Both brands have slashed prices and overhauled their sales operations in recent years in response to the rise of Harry’s and rival Dollar Shave Club, which both started as direct-to-consumer digital brands.

Harry's co-CEOs, Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield, said they “continue to be perplexed by the FTC's process and disregard of the facts." And they said that they're “disappointed by the decision by Edgewell's board not to see this process to its conclusion.”

The statement made no mention of Harry's intention to pursue litigation.

Raider and Katz-Mayfield said their company, which has launched a brand for women and has moved into traditional retail at stores like Target and Walmart, is “stronger than ever.”

“We're growing, profitable, well capitalized and excited about the opportunities ahead for our business,” Raider and Katz-Mayfield said.

Harry’s, based in New York, had hoped to capitalize on Edgewell’s large distribution channels and Schick’s blade technology. Edgewell believed that it would be able to leverage Harry’s direct-to-consumer marketing base and digital savvy.

Shares of Edgewell spiked 23% Monday

More in Home
Mb E28 Thumb
Shift Workers Have Higher Risk for Disease
Working nights disrupts your circadian rhythm, which leads to health problems.
Feb 6th, 2020
Facetn
Startup 'Collecting Faces' from Social Media
Clearview AI says they are protected by the First Amendment.
Feb 6th, 2020
LGBT advocacy group leaders and representatives from businesses gathered at the Cordell Hull legislative building in Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 for a news conference to oppose a state adoption law and other proposals that target the LGBT community. Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee on Wednesday predicted economic backlash from a newly enacted state adoption law and other proposals that target LGBT people, with one company saying plans to add jobs in Nashville are &apos;in doubt&apos; over the legislation.
Companies Push Back on New TN Law
A letter from the likes of Amazon, Nike and Nissan predicted there would be economic backlash.
Feb 6th, 2020
In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.
Jeff Bezos Asks Court to Dismiss Suit
The suit is related to a National Enquirer story that revealed Bezos was having an affair.
Feb 6th, 2020
Oregon state Sen. Jeff Golden speaks to demonstrators opposed to a plan to build a natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon, at the Department of State Lands in Salem, Ore., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Oregon Senator: Pipeline 'Legal Fight' is Coming
Supporters of the pipeline project say it would create local jobs.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Full-Year Profit Plunges
The slow down in sales can be attributed in part to its botched Explorer roll-out late last year.
Feb 5th, 2020
Osha
Ammo Co. Fined Following Fatality
Midwest Ammunition failed to remove bins of waste ammunition powder before employees performed maintenance work.
Feb 5th, 2020
Winter Snow Roadway Suv Istock
Alaska Proposes Doubling Motor Fuels Tax
The increase would raise about $35 million for the state.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this May 11, 2015 file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. A nuclear test reactor in Idaho that develops fuel for the nation&apos;s fleet of nuclear-powered warships among other tasks will remain operating.
Idaho Nuclear Waste Deal Reached
The agreement determines how long the waste from the reactor can remain on-site in Idaho.
Feb 5th, 2020
I Stock 1131776019
US Workplaces Ill-Equipped to Contain a Virus
Do workplace norms and policies help companies cope with a contagious virus, or do they accelerate its spread?
Feb 5th, 2020
In this June 15, 2018 photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FTC Sues Over Harry's Sale to Schick Owner
Federal antitrust regulators say the merger would end up costing consumers some skin.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1126101300
Tariffs Hurting Louisiana Ports
The recently released reports say bulk cargo volumes dropped by 25% at the Port of New Orleans in 2019.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1092924294
Value Propositions that Anticipate Customer Needs
In order to ensure that all value messages resonate, winning organizations create value propositions that meet four simple criteria.
Feb 4th, 2020
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
US Factories Expand for 1st Time Since July
January snapped a five-month losing streak in US manufacturing business activity.
Feb 3rd, 2020