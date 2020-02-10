Northrop Doubles Satellite Production Capacity in Arizona

Northrop Grumman has been designing and manufacturing satellites in Gilbert, Arizona since the early 1990s, .

They've made satellites for NASA, the Department of Defense, and other customers from around the world.



On Jan. 30, 2020, Northrop broke ground on a more than 200,000-square-foot expansion.



The expansion includes a 100,000-square-foot addition to its existing satellite manufacturing facility.



And a new 120,000-square-foot building for engineering and administration.



The current facility is one of the largest and most advanced satellite assembly and test facilities in the United States.



