Survey: US Factories Expand for First Time Since July

January snapped a five-month losing streak in US manufacturing business activity.

Paul Wiseman
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. factories expanded unexpectedly last month, snapping a five-month losing streak.

The Insitute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 50.9 in January from 47.8 in December. Anything above 50 signals expansion.

The index had showed U.S. manufacturing contracting from August through December, partly because President Donald Trump's trade war with China had raised costs and uncertainty. Economists had expected another bad month in January.

But new orders, production and export orders all grew last month. Factory hiring dropped for the sixth straight month but at a slower pace than it did in December. Factories, the ISM said, were struggling to find workers at a time when the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low 3.5%.

The rebound was narrow. Only eight of 18 industries reported growth, led by furniture companies. And the outbreak of a new virus in China threatens the supply chains that manufacturers rely on. “The coronavirus is a negative that has got me concerned,’’ said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM’s manufacturing survey committee.

The U.S. and China last month reached a truce in their battle over Beijing's aggressive economic policies. But the United States continues to levy tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports.

More in Home
In this April 26, 2107 photo, Braidy Industries Inc. CEO Craig Bouchard, right, and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin speak with reporters in Wurtland, Ky.
Aluminum Company Plans New $1.7B Mill
Company executives are giving conflicting statements on whether the CEO has stepped down.
Feb 3rd, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Mack
Mack Trucks to Add Jobs
The operation will be focused on medium-duty truck production.
Jan 31st, 2020
Jet
F-35 Has Gun Problems
The F-35’s annual assessment by the Pentagon’s test center isn’t exactly giving its reputation a boost.
Jan 31st, 2020
Ebdbe345 Thumb (1)
Futuristic Tractor
And it's autonomous. Also, bomb-proof trash bags and new puncture-proof tires.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AR.
Amazon Prime Now Has 150 Million Members
That's up 50 percent from the last time Amazon disclosed the number in 2018.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 1184854365
Spirit CFO Resigns, Makes 737 Max Deal
As part of the deal, the company says it will ramp up deliveries of the 737 Max throughout 2020.
Jan 31st, 2020
Asteroid
Asteroid Mining Could Solve Shortage
Some near-earth asteroids could be worth billions. Now we just have to get there and back - safely and cost-effectively.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 1065949052
24 US Mining Deaths in 2019
This is the lowest number in history.
Jan 31st, 2020
This undated image provided by Michelob ULTRA shows Kerri Walsh Jennings, left, and Brooke Sweat in a scene from the company&apos;s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot.
Super Bowl Ads Reflect Demand for Low Carbs, Fizz
This year's Super Bowl ads include several ads from beer brands that stress low calories and carbs.
Jan 30th, 2020
Sanitizer
FDA Warns Purell Over Flu Claims
Until then, the products will be viewed as unapproved drugs.
Jan 30th, 2020
This Jan. 22 file photo shows the waterfront in Portland, ME.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q4
Growth was supported by solid but slower consumer spending and an improvement in the trade deficit.
Jan 30th, 2020
In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Leaves Rate Alone, Sees Virus as Risk
The central bank said it would hold short-term rates in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, far below levels that have been typical during previous expansions.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Jan. 29 in Washington.
What Trump's USMCA Actually Does
Here are some questions and answers about the new deal.
Jan 29th, 2020