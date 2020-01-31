Spirit Aerosystems CFO Resigns, Makes 737 Max Deal

As part of the deal, the company says it will ramp up deliveries of the 737 Max throughout 2020.

Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 1184854365
iStock

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Chief Financial Officer Jose Garcia has resigned as the aircraft parts maker found it did not comply with its established accounting processes.

Spirit said Thursday that it started a review of its accounting process compliance in December and has since found that it didn't comply with the accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities that it received after the end of 2019’s third quarter.

Spirit said it doesn't believe the non-compliance will result in a third-quarter financial restatement or materially impact its financial statements for fiscal year 2019. But the company said the review is ongoing and no final conclusion has been made.

Spirit added that Garcia and John Gilson, who served as vice president, controller and principal accounting officer, resigned in light of the findings. Spirit has been in touch with the Securities and Exchange Commission about the matter and anticipates fully cooperating with any inquiries it may have.

Spirit said it's taking steps to strengthen procedures related to contingent liabilities of this type to make sure they're processed correctly in the future. The company expects to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal 2019 financial results by the SEC's deadline, which is typically 60 days after the end of the fiscal year.

Garcia will be succeeded by Mark Suchinski, who is currently Spirit's vice president of quality. He has held a various roles at the company, including serving as controller and principal accounting officer from 2014 to 2018.

Spirit also announced Thursday that it'll slowly restart production of 737 Max airplane components after reaching a deal with Boeing. The company said it will ramp up deliveries throughout the year to reach a total of 216 MAX shipsets delivered to Boeing in 2020.

The company, which is a key supplier to Boeing, announced earlier this month it would lay off more than 20% of its workforce in Kansas.

More in Home
I Stock 1065949052
24 US Mining Deaths in 2019
This is the lowest number in history.
Jan 31st, 2020
This undated image provided by Michelob ULTRA shows Kerri Walsh Jennings, left, and Brooke Sweat in a scene from the company&apos;s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot.
Super Bowl Ads Reflect Demand for Low Carbs, Fizz
This year's Super Bowl ads include several ads from beer brands that stress low calories and carbs.
Jan 30th, 2020
Sanitizer
FDA Warns Purell Over Flu Claims
Until then, the products will be viewed as unapproved drugs.
Jan 30th, 2020
This Jan. 22 file photo shows the waterfront in Portland, ME.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q4
Growth was supported by solid but slower consumer spending and an improvement in the trade deficit.
Jan 30th, 2020
In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Leaves Rate Alone, Sees Virus as Risk
The central bank said it would hold short-term rates in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, far below levels that have been typical during previous expansions.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Jan. 29 in Washington.
What Trump's USMCA Actually Does
Here are some questions and answers about the new deal.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this June 26, 2018, file photograph, a used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze sits in a row of other used, late-model sedans at a dealership in Centennial, Colo. Consumers bought an estimated 40.4 million used vehicles last year, likely passing the old record of 40.2 million set in 2018, according to figures from the Edmunds.com auto pricing site.
Buyers Go Used as New Autos Hit Record Prices
It could be bad for automakers, with many industry analysts expecting new-vehicle sales to fall in 2020.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Washington.
Trump: USMCA to Boost US Growth
Trump made renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement a priority during his 2016 campaign, although trade experts say the impact of the new deal will be modest.
Jan 29th, 2020
This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Trump Tax Plan Year 2: What to Know
While this year’s tax season is expected to be more sedate than last year, there are a few tweaks to be aware of.
Jan 28th, 2020
Ap20024700028315 5e2f09032b326
E-Commerce Firms Need to Do More About Fake Goods
Trump administration releases plan to crack down on counterfeit goods.
Jan 27th, 2020
Scooter
Autonomous Scooters Get in the Way
New tech faces backlash, vandalism and theft.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo Walmart associate Javaid Vohar, right, checks out customers at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart says it is testing higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its U.S. stores as part of an overall strategy to better empower its staff.
Walmart Tests Higher Starting Wages
These workers will be trained and empowered to develop broader retail skills, and will gain an extra dollar per hour.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon flooded into the State Capitol in Salem, Ore., to demand Democratic Gov. Kate Brown stand against the proposal.
Energy Firm Withdraws Pipeline Permit
The company is being accused of stalling, in order to have federal agencies override denials from state agencies.
Jan 27th, 2020
Maxresdefault
Milwaukee Tool Announces New WI Plant
The news comes roughly five weeks after the company announced major expansion plans for its Brookfield, WI headquarters.
Jan 24th, 2020