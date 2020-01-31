Report: 24 US Mining Deaths in 2019

This is the lowest number in history.

Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 1065949052
iStock

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two dozen people died in mining accidents in the U.S. last year, the lowest nationwide total ever recorded, according to the Department of Labor.

Among them were 11 deaths in coal mines, including four in West Virginia and four in Kentucky, according to data from the Mine Safety and Health Administration. The coal mine total matched the tally from 2018.

The mine safety agency said it was reviewing two other deaths that could add to the total of 24.

"The low number of mining deaths last year demonstrates that mine operators have become more proactive in eliminating safety hazards. But I believe we can do even better,” said David Zatezalo, who heads the mine safety agency.

Pennsylvania had two coal mining deaths in 2019, and there was one in Illinois.

Coal fatalities have dropped drastically over the last decade, in part due to a decline in Appalachian mining. Coal employment in that region, mostly concentrated in Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia, was nearly cut in half between 2011 and 2018. The lowest U.S. coal death total ever recorded was eight in 2016.

The mine safety agency said in a release Thursday that an education campaign focused on reducing vehicle-on-vehicle collisions and conveyor belt accidents in mines helped reduce accidents in those areas.

There were about 250,000 miners at work in approximately 12,000 metal and nonmetal mines in the U.S. in 2019, and about 83,000 miners working in 1,000 coal mines.

More in Home
Asteroid
Asteroid Mining Could Solve Shortage
Some near-earth asteroids could be worth billions. Now we just have to get there and back - safely and cost-effectively.
Jan 31st, 2020
This undated image provided by Michelob ULTRA shows Kerri Walsh Jennings, left, and Brooke Sweat in a scene from the company&apos;s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot.
Super Bowl Ads Reflect Demand for Low Carbs, Fizz
This year's Super Bowl ads include several ads from beer brands that stress low calories and carbs.
Jan 30th, 2020
Sanitizer
FDA Warns Purell Over Flu Claims
Until then, the products will be viewed as unapproved drugs.
Jan 30th, 2020
This Jan. 22 file photo shows the waterfront in Portland, ME.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q4
Growth was supported by solid but slower consumer spending and an improvement in the trade deficit.
Jan 30th, 2020
In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Leaves Rate Alone, Sees Virus as Risk
The central bank said it would hold short-term rates in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, far below levels that have been typical during previous expansions.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Jan. 29 in Washington.
What Trump's USMCA Actually Does
Here are some questions and answers about the new deal.
Jan 29th, 2020
In this June 26, 2018, file photograph, a used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze sits in a row of other used, late-model sedans at a dealership in Centennial, Colo. Consumers bought an estimated 40.4 million used vehicles last year, likely passing the old record of 40.2 million set in 2018, according to figures from the Edmunds.com auto pricing site.
Buyers Go Used as New Autos Hit Record Prices
It could be bad for automakers, with many industry analysts expecting new-vehicle sales to fall in 2020.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Washington.
Trump: USMCA to Boost US Growth
Trump made renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement a priority during his 2016 campaign, although trade experts say the impact of the new deal will be modest.
Jan 29th, 2020
This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Trump Tax Plan Year 2: What to Know
While this year’s tax season is expected to be more sedate than last year, there are a few tweaks to be aware of.
Jan 28th, 2020
Ap20024700028315 5e2f09032b326
E-Commerce Firms Need to Do More About Fake Goods
Trump administration releases plan to crack down on counterfeit goods.
Jan 27th, 2020
Scooter
Autonomous Scooters Get in the Way
New tech faces backlash, vandalism and theft.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo Walmart associate Javaid Vohar, right, checks out customers at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart says it is testing higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its U.S. stores as part of an overall strategy to better empower its staff.
Walmart Tests Higher Starting Wages
These workers will be trained and empowered to develop broader retail skills, and will gain an extra dollar per hour.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon flooded into the State Capitol in Salem, Ore., to demand Democratic Gov. Kate Brown stand against the proposal.
Energy Firm Withdraws Pipeline Permit
The company is being accused of stalling, in order to have federal agencies override denials from state agencies.
Jan 27th, 2020
Maxresdefault
Milwaukee Tool Announces New WI Plant
The news comes roughly five weeks after the company announced major expansion plans for its Brookfield, WI headquarters.
Jan 24th, 2020